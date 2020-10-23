Babel plugin to add the opportunity to use
import and
require with root based
paths.
// Without this plugin...
import SomeExample from '../../../some/example.js';
const OtherExample = require('../../../other/example.js');
import('../../../other/dynamic').then((mod) => {
// ...
});
// With babel-plugin-root-import you can write...
import SomeExample from '~/some/example.js';
const OtherExample = require('~/other/example.js');
import('~/other/dynamic').then((mod) => {
// ...
});
Install with your package manager of choice.
npm install babel-plugin-root-import --save-dev
or
yarn add babel-plugin-root-import --dev
Add it to your plugins array in your babel config, e.g. a
.babelrc file.
{
"plugins": [
["babel-plugin-root-import"]
]
}
For recent react-native versions, add it as a plugin in
babel.config.js:
module.exports = (api) => {
api.cache(true);
return {
plugins: ['babel-plugin-root-import'],
};
};
For the rest of this readme, it's implied that you'll configure the plugin as above when using react-native.
You can configure this plugin by changing the string plugin name to a two-item array. Note that this array is nested inside the plugins array. Here's an example with the default config.
"plugins": [
[
"babel-plugin-root-import",
{
"rootPathSuffix": "./",
"rootPathPrefix": "~/"
}
]
],
Multiple rules may be specified by creating an object with
{ "paths": [firstItem, secondItem] }, e.g.
"plugins": [
[
"babel-plugin-root-import",
{
"paths": [
{
"rootPathSuffix": "./src/components",
"rootPathPrefix": "~/"
},
{
"rootPathSuffix": "./src/utils",
"rootPathPrefix": "!/"
},
]
}
]
],
By default, the import will be relative to the working directory of the process
running babel. Typically this means you'll have import paths like
~/src/foo.js. You
can change the prefix of
"./" to e.g.
"src" or
"src/js" with this config option.
{
"plugins": [
["babel-plugin-root-import", {
"rootPathSuffix": "src/js"
}]
]
}
The paths
"src/js" and
"./src/js" behave the same.
If you don't like the
~ syntax you can use your own symbol (for example an
#
symbol or
\ or anything you want). Using
@ is not recommended as NPM allows
@ in
package names.
~ is the default since it's very unlikely to conflict with anything
(and wouldn't be expanded to HOME anyway).
{
"plugins": [
["babel-plugin-root-import", {
"rootPathPrefix": "#/"
}]
]
}
// Now you can use the plugin like this
import foo from '#/my-file';
If you set it to e.g.
"#/" then it'll require the slash in the import path.
By default everything is resolved relative to the current working directory. You can
change this with the
root config option. To use it effectively, you'll need to
configure babel with one of the JavaScript config file variants, rather than JSON.
For example, the following
.babelrc.js file causes imports to resolve relative to
the directory
.babelrc.js is in.
const rootImportOpts = {
root: __dirname,
rootPathPrefix: '~/',
rootPathSuffix: 'src/js',
};
module.exports = {
plugins: [['babel-plugin-root-import', rootImportOpts]],
};
babel.config.js
const rootImportOpts = {
root: __dirname,
rootPathPrefix: '~/',
rootPathSuffix: 'src/js',
};
module.exports = (api) => {
api.cache(true);
const plugins = [['babel-plugin-root-import', rootImportOpts]];
return { plugins };
};
Function root variant
This
.babelrc.js aliases
@/foo to
./internals/foo.js since it's always relative
to the file doing the import (contrived example).
const rootImportOpts = {
root: (sourcePath) => path.dirname(sourcePath),
rootPathPrefix: '@/',
rootPathSuffix: 'internals',
};
module.exports = {
plugins: [['babel-plugin-root-import', rootImportOpts]],
};
If you have the need to transform paths also for other function calls you can configure them. But please be aware that this is kind of error prone because custom function names in Javascript are not static and can differ.
{
"plugins": [
["babel-plugin-root-import", {
"functions": ["jest.mock"]
}]
]
}
// Now you can use the plugin also for jest.mock calls:
jest.mock('~/myfile')
If you use eslint-plugin-import to validate imports it may be necessary to instruct ESLint to parse root imports. You can use eslint-import-resolver-babel-plugin-root-import
"settings": {
"import/resolver": {
"babel-plugin-root-import": {}
}
}
You may also specify a prefix/suffix if it doesn't correctly find your babel config.
"settings": {
"import/resolver": {
"babel-plugin-root-import": {
"rootPathPrefix": "~",
"rootPathSuffix": "src"
}
}
}
If you use Facebook's Flow for type-checking it is necessary
to instruct it on how to map your chosen prefix to the root directory. Add the
following to your
.flowconfig file, replacing
{rootPathPrefix} with your chosen
prefix (minus a trailing slash if any) and
{rootPathSuffix} with your chosen suffix.
[options]
module.name_mapper='^{rootPathPrefix}/\(.*\)$' -> '<PROJECT_ROOT>/{rootPathSuffix}/\1'
For features like go-to-definition, VSCode needs to be able to resolve
require/
import paths to files on disk. This only works with one
rootPathSuffix,
but you may define multiple
rootPathPrefix entries.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"{rootPathPrefix}/*": ["src/*"]
}
}
}
For example, with
~/x/y.js ->
./src/x/y.js:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"~/*": ["src/*"]
}
}
}
Webpack delivers a similar feature, if you just want to prevent end-less import
strings you can also define
aliases in the
resolve module, at the moment it
doesn't support custom/different symbols and multiple/custom suffixes.
READ MORE
Sometimes tooling might not be up to scratch, meaning you lose features such as navigation in your IDE. In such cases you might want to revert back to using relative paths again. If you have a significant amount of files, it might be worth looking into tooling to help you with the conversion.
Adds 'root' config option.
/ in generated paths
~ you can use
whatever you like)
Breaking Change to Babel 5