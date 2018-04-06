NodeJS Library for MindSphere Connectivity - TypeScript SDK for MindSphere - MindSphere Command Line Interface - MindSphere Development Proxy

Full documentation

The full documentation can be found at https://opensource.mindsphere.io/docs/mindconnect-nodejs/index.html

Installing the library

There are several ways to install the library. The most common one is via npm registry:

npm install @mindconnect/mindconnect-nodejs --save npm install @mindconnect/mindconnect-nodejs@alpha --save

Getting started

The easiest way to start is to use the provided command line interface to create a starter project:

npx @mindconnect/mindconnect-nodejs starter-ts npx @mindconnect/mindconnect-nodejs starter-js

How to create a nodejs MindSphere agent

The following steps describe the easiest way to test the library. You can of course create the required dependencies also programmatically via API calls.

Step 0: Create an asset type and aspect types

MindSphere V3 IoT model requires that you create an asset type and aspect types to describe your assets. For the example we will create an asset type of type Engine with two aspect types: Environment and Vibration. (Note that my tenant is called castidev, you will have to use your own tenant name)

More information about MindSphere Data Model.

Step 1: Create an asset

Create an asset (In example it is called AcmeMotor) of type Engine in AssetManager for your data.

Step 2: Create an agent of type MindConnectLib in MindSphere

Create an agent in Asset Manager of type core.MindConnectLib create initial JSON token and store it to file (e.g. agentconfig.json)

{ "content" : { "baseUrl" : "https://southgate.eu1.mindsphere.io" , "iat" : "<yourtokenishere>" , "clientCredentialProfile" : [ "SHARED_SECRET" ], "clientId" : "a3ac5ae889544717b02fa8282a30d1b4" , "tenant" : "<yourtenantishere>" }, "expiration" : "2018-04-06T00:47:39.000Z" }

Step 3 : Create an agent

Read the initial configuration from the config file and create the agent. If you are using the SHARED_SECRET profile there is no need to setup the local certificate for the communication (recommended for smaller devices).

const configuration = require ( "../../agentconfig.json" ); const agent = new MindConnectAgent(configuration);

If you want to use the RSA_3072 profile you must also set up the agent certificate.

agent.SetupAgentCertificate(fs.readFileSync( "private.key" ));

Step 4: Onboard the agent

The first operation is onboarding of the agent. This creates a client secret which is used for the communication with MindSphere.

This data is stored by default in the .mc folder in your application if you don't change the base path in the constructor of the agent.

Important: Make sure that your folder with the configurations is not reachable from the internet as it contains the client_secret for the authentication.

if (!agent.IsOnBoarded()) { await agent.OnBoard(); }

Step 5: Configure the data model and data mappings to asset variables. (via code)

Important: From the version 3.8.0 it is possible to create the data source configuration and data mappings fully automatic via code

First you need to create a data source configuration

const generatedConfig = await agent.GenerateDataSourceConfiguration( ` ${agent.GetTenant()} .Engine` ); await agent.PutDataSourceConfiguration(generatedConfig);

and then the data mappings:

const mappings = await agent.GenerateMappings(targetAssetId); await agent.PutDataMappings(mappings);

The agents have now access to MindSphere TypeScript SDK (in beta)

agent.Sdk(); const assetMgmt = agent.Sdk().GetAssetManagementClient(); await assetMgmt.GetAssets(...); await assetMgmt.GetAspectTypes(...);

If you take a look at the MindSphere configuration of your agent now it should look like this:

And the data mappings should be in place

Step 6 After this you can send the data in the code

for ( let index = 0 ; index < 5 ; index++) { const values: DataPointValue[] = [ { "dataPointId" : "DP-Temperature" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : ( Math .sin(index) * ( 20 + index % 2 ) + 25 ).toString() }, { "dataPointId" : "DP-Pressure" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : ( Math .cos(index) * ( 20 + index % 25 ) + 25 ).toString() }, { "dataPointId" : "DP-Humidity" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : ((index + 30 ) % 100 ).toString() }, { "dataPointId" : "DP-Acceleration" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : ( 1000.0 + index).toString() }, { "dataPointId" : "DP-Frequency" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : ( 60.0 + (index * 0.1 )).toString() }, { "dataPointId" : "DP-Displacement" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : (index % 10 ).toString() }, { "dataPointId" : "DP-Velocity" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : ( 50.0 + index).toString() } ]; const result = await agent.PostData(values); }

(If you were using UI to configure data mappings you will have long integers instead of human-readable data point Ids.)

Step 6.1 using bulk upload

If you don't want to send the data points one by one, you can also use the BulkPostData method

const bulk: TimeStampedDataPoint[] = [{ "timestamp" : "2018-08-23T18:38:02.135Z" , "values" : [{ "dataPointId" : "DP-Temperature" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : "10" }, { "dataPointId" : "DP-Pressure" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : "10" }] }, { "timestamp" : "2018-08-23T19:38:02.135Z" , "values" : [{ "dataPointId" : "DP-Temperature" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : "10" }, { "dataPointId" : "DP-Pressure" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : "10" }] }]; await agent.BulkPostData (bulk);

Events

Events can now be created with the library. You can create events for your agent or for your entities. In order to create an event for your entity you need to know the assetId of the asset.

const configuration = require ( "../../agentconfig.json" ); const agent = new MindConnectAgent(configuration); if (!agent.IsOnBoarded()) { await agent.OnBoard(); } const event: MindsphereStandardEvent = { "entityId" : configuration.content.clientId, "sourceType" : "Event" , "sourceId" : "application" , "source" : "Meowz" , "severity" : 20 , "timestamp" : new Date ().toISOString(), "description" : "Test" }; await agent.PostEvent(event);

File Upload

Files can now be uploaded via the library. You can upload files for your agent or for your entities. In order to create an event for your entity you need to know the assetid of the asset.

Since version 3.5.1. the agents are using the multipart upload API of the MindSphere. This means that the agents can upload files also bigger > 8 MB, The multipart upload must be switched on (chunk:true) if you want to activate this behavior. The parameter parallelUploads determine the maximal number of parallel uploads. You can increase this on a powerful computer to speed up the upload or decrease to prevent network congestion.

const configuration = require ( "../../agentconfig.json" ); const agent = new MindConnectAgent(configuration); if (!agent.IsOnBoarded()) { await agent.OnBoard(); } await agent.UploadFile(agent.ClientId(), "custom/mindsphere/path/package.json" , "package.json" , { retry : RETRYTIMES, description : "File uploaded with MindConnect-NodeJS Library" , parallelUploads : 5 , chunk : true });

Full Agent

Here is a demo agent implementation.

Making sure that the data arrives also with flaky internet connection

You can wrap all asynchronous object calls into the retry function which will automatically retry the operation for n times before throwing an exception.

import { MindConnectAgent, MindsphereStandardEvent, retry, TimeStampedDataPoint } from "@mindconnect/mindconnect-nodejs" ; await retry ( 5 , () => agent.OnBoard()) const bulk: TimeStampedDataPoint[] = [{ "timestamp" : "2018-08-23T18:38:02.135Z" , "values" : [{ "dataPointId" : "DP-Temperature" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : "10" }, { "dataPointId" : "DP-Pressure" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : "10" }] }, { "timestamp" : "2018-08-23T19:38:02.135Z" , "values" : [{ "dataPointId" : "DP-Temperature" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : "10" }, { "dataPointId" : "DP-Pressure" , "qualityCode" : "0" , "value" : "10" }] }]; await retry( 5 , () => agent.BulkPostData(bulk));

The data in the MindSphere can be observed in the fleet manager.

Proxy support

Set the http_proxy or HTTP_PROXY environment variable if you need to connect via proxy.

export HTTP_PROXY=http://localhost:8888

MindSphere TypeScript SDK

The library comes with the typescript SDK which can be used to access MindSphere APIs

It implements support for both frontend (browser e.g. angular, react...) and backend development in node.js. and different MindSphere authentication types:

Frontend:

- Browser (Session, Cookies)

Backend (node.js):

- UserCredentials - AppCredentials - ServiceCredentials - MindSphere Agents

Platform Core APIs

Name SDK - Client Command Identity Management ✔️ ✔️ Oauth Authorization ✔️ ✔️ Tenant Management ✔️ ✔️ Token Management ✔️ ✔️ Message Broker* (preview) ✔️ ✔️ Usage Transparency ✔️

*) Message Broker is only available on preview tenants

IoT and Storage

Name SDK - Client Command IoT File ✔️ ✔️ IoT Time Series ✔️ ✔️ IoT TS Aggregates (v3, v4) ✔️ ✔️ IoT TS Bulk ✔️ ✔️ Integrated Data Lake ✔️ ✔️

Connectivity

Name SDK - Client Command Agent Management ✔️ ✔️ MindConnect API ✔️ ✔️ OPC UA PubSub ✔️

Advanced Services

Name SDK - Client Command Asset Management ✔️ ✔️ Event Management ✔️ ✔️ Notification ✔️ ✔️

Analytics Services

Name SDK - Client Command Anomaly Detection ✔️ ✔️ Data Exchange ✔️ ✔️ Event Analytics ✔️ ✔️ Job Manager ✔️ ✔️ KPI Calculation ✔️ ✔️ Model Management ✔️ ✔️ Signal Calculation ✔️ ✔️ Signal Validation ✔️ ✔️ Spectrum Analysis ✔️ ✔️ Trend Prediction ✔️ ✔️

MindConnect Open Edge

Name SDK - Client Command Device Management ✔️ ✔️ Device Status ✔️ ✔️ Deployment Workflow ✔️ ✔️ Device Configuration ✔️ ✔️ Edge App Deployment ✔️ ✔️ Edge App Instance Management ✔️ ✔️ Firmware Deployment ✔️ ✔️

Semantic Data Interconnect

Name SDK - Client Command SDI Data Management ✔️ ✔️ SDI Data Query ✔️ ✔️ SDI Semantic Modelling ✔️ ✔️

Example

The example below shows how to use the sdk.

const sdk = new MindSphereSdk (); const am = sdk.GetAssetManagementClient(); const assets = await am.GetAssets({ filter: JSON .stringify({ typeId: { startsWith: ` ${tenant} ` , }, }), });

If an API is missing and you would like to contribute a Client for it take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md.

Command Line Interface

The full documentation for the command line interface can be found at

The library comes with a command line interface which can also be installed globally. You can use the command line mode to upload timeseries, files and create events in the MindSphere.

npm install -g @mindconnect/mindconnect-nodejs

Binary Releases

The library can also be downloaded as executable from the GitHub release page.

Download the version for your system and place it in folder which is in your PATH.

mc.exe for windows

for windows mc-macos for macOS

for macOS mc-linux for Linux

Linux, macOS: Rename the file to mc and make sure that the file is marked as executable ( chmod +x ).

Configuring CLI

First step is to configure the CLI. For this you will need a session cookie from MindSphere, service credentials (which have been deprecated) or application credentials from your developer cockpit.

First start the credentials configuration. This will start a web server on your local computer where you can enter the credentials.

$ mc service-credentials navigate to http://localhost:4994 to configure the CLI press CTRL + C to exit

Navigate to http://localhost:4994 to configure the CLI. (see full documentation for XSRF-TOKEN and SESSION)

The image below shows the dialog for adding new credentials (press on the + sign in the upper left corner)

You can get the application credentials from your developer or operator cockpit in MindSphere. (if you don't have any application you can register a dummy one just for CLI)

Once configured you can press CTRL + C to stop the configuration server and start using the CLI. Remember the passkey you have created as you will be using it with almost all CLI commands.

Using CLI

The CLI can be used to create starter projects, upload timeseries, events and files, read agent diagnostics etc. The CLI commands should only be used in secure environments! (e.g on your working station, not on the agents).

Here is an overview of CLI commands:

mc -- help

Usage: mc [options] [command] Options: -V, --version output the version number -h, --help display help for command Commands: onboard|ob [options] onboard the agent with configuration stored in the config file configure-agent|co [options] create data source configuration and mappings (optional: passkey) * agent-token|atk [options] displays the agent token for use in other tools (e.g. postman) upload-timeseries|ts [options] parse .csv file with timeseriesdata and upload the timeseries data to mindsphere upload-file|uf [options] upload the file to the mindsphere file service (optional: passkey) * create-event|ce [options] create an event in the mindsphere (optional: passkey) * agent-status|as [options] displays the agent status and agent onboarding status * create-agent|ca [options] create an agent in the mindsphere * offboard-agent|of [options] offboards the agent in the mindsphere * renew-agent|rn [options] renews the agent secrets * service-credentials|sc [options] provide login for commands which require technical user credentials * service-token|stk [options] displays the service token for use in other tools (e.g. postman) * register-diagnostic|rd [options] register agent for diagnostic * get-diagnostic|gd [options] get diagnostic information * unregister-diagnostic|ud [options] unregister agent from diagnostic * prepare-bulk|pb [options] creates a template directory for timeseries (bulk) upload * run-bulk|rb [options] runs the timeseries (bulk) upload job from <directoryname> directory * check-bulk|cb [options] checks the progress of the upload jobs from <directoryname> directory * download-bulk|db [options] download the timeseries data in bulk from mindsphere * asset-lock|lck [options] lock/unlock asset model modifications * asset-info|ai [options] get infos about asset * assets|ast [options] list, create or delete assets * asset-types|at [options] list, create or delete asset types * aspects|as [options] list, create or delete aspects * event-types|et [options] list, create or delete event types * events|ev [options] list, create or delete events * events-bulk|dn [options] download or delete the events in bulk * aggregates|ag [options] list timeseries aggregates * notifications|nt [options] send email, sms and push notifications * oe-device-types|oedt [options] list, create or delete device types (open edge) * oe-devices|oed [options] list, create or delete (open edge) devices * oe-device-status|oeds [options] list, get, or update (open edge) device status information * oe-app-inst|oeai [options] list, create, configure or delete app instance (open edge) * oe-app-deploy|oead [options] list, create, update app installation task(s) (open edge) * oe-deploy-workflow|oedw [options] list, create/instantiate, update or delete/cancel workflow deployment model or instance(s) (open edge) * oe-firm-deploy|oefd [options] list, create, update firmware deployment task(s) (open edge) * tenant|ti [options] create or delete tenant legal configuration and logo * subtenants|st [options] list, create or delete subtenants * list-assets|la [options] list assets in the tenant * delete-asset|da [options] delete asset with id <assetid> from mindsphere * list-files|ls [options] list files stored with the asset * download-file|df [options] download the file from mindsphere file service * delete-file|de [options] delete the file from mindsphere file service * identity-management|iam [options] manage mindsphere users and groups * data-lake|dlk [options] manage data lake, data lake access permissions and STS tokens * sdi-data-lakes|sdl [options] manage data lakes for SDI * sdi-data-registries|sdr [options] manage data registries for SDI * sdi-iot-registries|sdt [options] manage iot data registries for SDI * sdi-data-types|sdy [options] manage data types for SDI * sdi-file-upload|sdu [options] upload file to SDI * sdi-ingest-jobs|sdj [options] manage ingest jobs for SDI * sdi-search-schemas|sds [options] search SDI schemas * sdi-data-queries|sdq [options] manage data queries for SDI * sdi-execution-jobs|sdx [options] manage data execution jobs for SDI * sdi-ontologies|sdo [options] manage ontologies for SDI * sdi-ontology-jobs|sdb [options] manage ontology jobs for SDI * mobile-apps|mb [options] list, create or delete mobile apps * mobile-app-instances|mbi [options] list, create or delete mobile app instances * spectrum-analysis|sp [options] perform spectrum analysis on a sound file @ signal-validation|sv [options] perform signal validation @ signal-calculation|cal [options] process timeseries data * trend-prediction|tp [options] perform trend prediction (linear/polynomial) @ kpi-calculation|kp [options] calculate kpi states or compute kpis @ event-analytics|ea [options] analyze mindsphere events @ models|ml [options] list, create or delete analytic models * jobs|jb [options] list, create or stop jobs * schedules|js [options] list, create, start, stop or delete job schedules * data-exchange|dx [options] list, upload, download and manage data exchange files and directories * anomaly-detection|ad [options] train anomaly detection models and detect timeseries anomalies * dev-proxy|px [options] starts mindsphere development proxy & (optional passkey) * mqtt-createjwt|jw [options] creates a signed token for opcua pub sub authentication # starter-ts|st [options] creates a starter project in typescript # starter-js|sj [options] creates a starter project in javascript # help [command] display help for command Documentation: the magenta colored commands * use app or service credentials or borrowed mindsphere cookies the cyan colored commands require mindconnectlib (agent) credentials the blue colored commands @ use analytical functions of MindSphere the green colored commands # are used as setup and utility commands the yellow colored commands & use borrowed mindsphere application cookies the credentials and cookies should only be used in secure environments Full documentation: https://opensource.mindsphere.io

MindSphere Development Proxy

The CLI comes with a development proxy which can be used to kickstart your MindSphere development. It provides an endpoint at your local machine at

http://localhost:7707

which will authenticate all requests using either a borrowed SESSION and XSRF-TOKEN cookie from MindSphere or the the configured app credentials or service credentials.

The command below will start your development proxy without any installation and configuration (you just need the cookies from an existing app):

npx @mindconnect/mindconnect-nodejs dev-proxy --session <SESSION-TOKEN> --xsrftoken <XSRF-TOKEN> --host <appname>.<tenant>.<region>.mindsphere.io

For more complex tasks install and configure the CLI

Usage: mc dev-proxy|px [options] starts mindsphere development proxy (optional passkey) * Options: -m, --mode [credentials|session] service/app credentials authentication of session authentication (default: "session") -o, --port <port> port for web server (default: "7707") -r, --norewrite don't rewrite hal+json urls -w, --nowarn don't warn for missing headers -d, --dontkeepalive don't keep the session alive -v, --verbose verbose output -s, --session <session> borrowed SESSION cookie from brower -x, --xsrftoken <xsrftoken> borrowed XSRF-TOKEN cookie from browser -h, --host <host> the address where SESSION and XSRF-TOKEN have been borrowed from -t, --timeout <timeout> keep alive timeout in seconds (default: "60") -k, --passkey <passkey> passkey --help display help for command Examples: mc dev-proxy runs on default port (7707) using cookies mc dev-proxy --port 7777 --passkey passkey runs on port 7777 using app/service credentials Configuration: - create environment variables: MDSP_HOST, MDSP_SESSION and MDSP_XSRF_TOKEN using borrowed cookies see more documentation at https://opensource.mindsphere.io/docs/mindconnect-nodejs/development-proxy.html

