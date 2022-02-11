Realm is a mobile database that runs directly inside phones, tablets or wearables. This project hosts the JavaScript versions of Realm. Currently we support React Native (both iOS & Android), Node.js and Electron (on Windows, MacOS and Linux).
Please see the detailed instructions in our docs to use Realm JavaScript for Node.js and Realm JavaScript for React Native. Please notice that currently only Node.js version 10 or later (excluding 11) are supported.
The documentation for the Realm React Native SDK can be found at docs.mongodb.com/realm/sdk/react-native/. The documentation for Realm Node.js SDK can be found at docs.mongodb.com/realm/sdk/node.
The API reference is located at docs.mongodb.com/realm-sdks/js/latest/.
To get started with Realm JS for React Native, we have provided a simple template app.
To create a new app with Expo:
npx create-react-native-app --template with-realm ExpoExample
To create a new app from the TypeScript template:
npx react-native init TsExample --template @realm/react-native-template-ts
To create a new app from the JavaScript template:
npx react-native init JsExample --template @realm/react-native-template-js
Debug with Chrome in the Debug Menu.
For instructions on building Realm JS yourself from source, see the building.md file.
Some users have reported the Chrome debugging being too slow to use after integrating Realm into their react-native project. This is due to the blocking nature of the RPC calls made through the Realm library. See https://github.com/realm/realm-js/issues/491 for more information. The best workaround is to use Safari instead, as a user has described here.
Moreover, we have a switch to Flipper in the works as part of our effort to support Hermes. It implies that we envision a near future where the Chrome debugging will be removed, and we currently don't invest much in its maintenance.
Asynchronously submits install information to Realm.
Why are we doing this? In short, because it helps us build a better product
for you. None of the data personally identifies you, your employer or your
app, but it will help us understand what language you use, what Node.js
versions you target, etc. Having this info will help prioritizing our time,
adding new features and deprecating old features. Collecting an anonymized
application path & anonymized machine identifier is the only way for us to
count actual usage of the other metrics accurately. If we don’t have a way to
deduplicate the info reported, it will be useless, as a single developer
npm install-ing the same app 10 times would report 10 times more than another
developer that only installs once, making the data all but useless.
No one likes sharing data unless it’s necessary, we get it, and we’ve
debated adding this for a long long time. If you truly, absolutely
feel compelled to not send this data back to Realm, then you can set an env
variable named
REALM_DISABLE_ANALYTICS.
Currently the following information is reported:
This project adheres to the MongoDB Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to community-conduct@mongodb.com.
See CONTRIBUTING.md for more details!
Realm JS and Realm Core are published under the Apache License 2.0.
This product is not being made available to any person located in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria or the Crimea region, or to any other person that is not eligible to receive the product under U.S. law.
If you use Realm and are happy with it, all we ask is that you please consider sending out a tweet mentioning @realm to share your thoughts
And if you don't like it, please let us know what you would like improved, so we can fix it!