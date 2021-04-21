@beemo/dev instead!Deprecated! Use
I got tired of duplicating dev tool configuration files over and over again between projects, so I built Beemo and subsequently this repository to house them. The following tools are pre-configured:
env,
react, and
typescript presets.
import,
jest,
react,
jsx-a11y,
typescript,
promise, and
unicorn
plugins.
airbnb configuration preset.
.eslintignore.
.prettierignore.
yarn add @milesj/build-tools --dev
To compile Babel with its runtime, add the dependency per package.
yarn add @babel/runtime
Finally, add the following Beemo configuration to the root
package.json.
{
"beemo": {
"module": "@milesj/build-tools",
"drivers": ["babel", "eslint", "jest", "prettier", "typescript"]
}
}
To make use of the tools and to define default settings, we need to configure our
package.json. To
do this, run the following command in the project root.
yarn beemo run-script init
The following options are available:
--local (bool) - Project should use local configuration files.
--node (bool) - Project targets Node.js and not the browser.
--react (bool) - Project uses React.
--workspaces (bool) - Project is a monorepo and uses Yarn workspaces.
Some tools require dotfiles to be local to the project, which sucks. To get around this, we can easily scaffold them to each project, by running the following command in the project root.
yarn beemo scaffold project dotfiles
Some projects require Lerna to manage multiple packages within the same repository -- a monorepo. Lerna isn't available out of the box as the dependency is quite large, most projects don't need it, and it's just too complicated to get working correctly.
So to support Lerna, please follow these instructions per project.
yarn add lerna --dev
Run the
init script with the
workspaces flag.
yarn beemo run-script init --workspaces
And remaining setup, like converting old Yarn scripts, or moving files to package folders. That should be it.