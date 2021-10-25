Based on dario1985/nestjs-mikro-orm.
The MikroORM module for NestJS.
First install the module via
yarn or
npm and do not forget to install the database driver as well:
$ yarn add @mikro-orm/core @mikro-orm/nestjs @mikro-orm/mongodb # for mongo
$ yarn add @mikro-orm/core @mikro-orm/nestjs @mikro-orm/mysql # for mysql/mariadb
$ yarn add @mikro-orm/core @mikro-orm/nestjs @mikro-orm/mariadb # for mysql/mariadb
$ yarn add @mikro-orm/core @mikro-orm/nestjs @mikro-orm/postgresql # for postgresql
$ yarn add @mikro-orm/core @mikro-orm/nestjs @mikro-orm/sqlite # for sqlite
or
$ npm i -s @mikro-orm/core @mikro-orm/nestjs @mikro-orm/mongodb # for mongo
$ npm i -s @mikro-orm/core @mikro-orm/nestjs @mikro-orm/mysql # for mysql/mariadb
$ npm i -s @mikro-orm/core @mikro-orm/nestjs @mikro-orm/mariadb # for mysql/mariadb
$ npm i -s @mikro-orm/core @mikro-orm/nestjs @mikro-orm/postgresql # for postgresql
$ npm i -s @mikro-orm/core @mikro-orm/nestjs @mikro-orm/sqlite # for sqlite
Once the installation process is completed, we can import the
MikroOrmModule into the root
AppModule.
@Module({
imports: [
MikroOrmModule.forRoot({
entities: ['../dist/entities'],
entitiesTs: ['../src/entities'],
dbName: 'my-db-name.sqlite3',
type: 'sqlite',
baseDir: __dirname,
}),
],
controllers: [AppController],
providers: [AppService],
})
export class AppModule {}
The
forRoot() method accepts the same configuration object as
init() from the MikroORM package.
You can also omit the parameter to use the CLI config.
Afterward, the
EntityManager will be available to inject across entire project (without importing any module elsewhere).
@Injectable()
export class MyService {
constructor(private readonly orm: MikroORM,
private readonly em: EntityManager) { }
}
To define which repositories shall be registered in the current scope you can use the
forFeature() method. For example, in this way:
You should not register your base entities via
forFeature(), as there are no repositories for those. On the other hand, base entities need to be part of the list in
forRoot()(or in the ORM config in general).
// photo.module.ts
@Module({
imports: [MikroOrmModule.forFeature([Photo])],
providers: [PhotoService],
controllers: [PhotoController],
})
export class PhotoModule {}
and import it into the root
AppModule:
// app.module.ts
@Module({
imports: [MikroOrmModule.forRoot(...), PhotoModule],
})
export class AppModule {}
In this way we can inject the
PhotoRepository to the
PhotoService using the
@InjectRepository() decorator:
@Injectable()
export class PhotoService {
constructor(
@InjectRepository(Photo)
private readonly photoRepository: EntityRepository<Photo>
) {}
// ...
}
Manually adding entities to the entities array of the connection options can be tedious. In addition, referencing entities from the root module breaks application domain boundaries and causes leaking implementation details to other parts of the application. To solve this issue, static glob paths can be used.
Note, however, that glob paths are not supported by webpack, so if you are building
your application within a monorepo, you won't be able to use them. To address this
issue, an alternative solution is provided. To automatically load entities, set the
autoLoadEntities property of the configuration object (passed into the
forRoot()
method) to
true, as shown below:
@Module({
imports: [
MikroOrmModule.forRoot({
...
autoLoadEntities: true,
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
With that option specified, every entity registered through the
forFeature()
method will be automatically added to the entities array of the configuration
object.
Note that entities that aren't registered through the
forFeature()method, but are only referenced from the entity (via a relationship), won't be included by way of the
autoLoadEntitiessetting.
Using
autoLoadEntitiesalso has no effect on the MikroORM CLI - for that we still need CLI config with the full list of entities. On the other hand, we can use globs there, as the CLI won't go thru webpack.
As mentioned in the docs, we need a clean state for each request. That is handled
automatically thanks to the
RequestContext helper registered via middleware.
But middlewares are executed only for regular HTTP request handles, what if we need a request scoped method outside of that? One example of that is queue handlers or scheduled tasks.
We can use the
@UseRequestContext() decorator. It requires you to first inject the
MikroORM instance to current context, it will be then used to create the context
for you. Under the hood, the decorator will register new request context for your
method and execute it inside the context.
@Injectable()
export class MyService {
constructor(private readonly orm: MikroORM) { }
@UseRequestContext()
async doSomething() {
// this will be executed in a separate context
}
}
AsyncLocalStorage for request context
By default, the
domain api is used in the
RequestContext helper. Since
@mikro-orm/core@4.0.3,
you can use the new
AsyncLocalStorage too, if you are on up to date node version:
// create new (global) storage instance
const storage = new AsyncLocalStorage<EntityManager>();
@Module({
imports: [
MikroOrmModule.forRoot({
// ...
registerRequestContext: false, // disable automatatic middleware
context: () => storage.getStore(), // use our AsyncLocalStorage instance
}),
],
controllers: [AppController],
providers: [AppService],
})
export class AppModule {}
// register the request context middleware
const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule, { ... });
app.use((req, res, next) => {
storage.run(orm.em.fork(true, true), next);
});
Injection Scopes for request context
By default, the
domain api is used in the
RequestContext helper. Since
@nestjs/common@6,
you can use the new
Injection Scopes (https://docs.nestjs.com/fundamentals/injection-scopes) too:
import { Scope } from '@nestjs/common';
@Module({
imports: [
MikroOrmModule.forRoot({
// ...
registerRequestContext: false, // disable automatatic middleware
scope: Scope.REQUEST
}),
],
controllers: [AppController],
providers: [AppService]
})
export class AppModule {}
Or, if you're using the Async provider:
import { Scope } from '@nestjs/common';
@Module({
imports: [
MikroOrmModule.forRootAsync({
// ...
useFactory: () => ({
// ...
registerRequestContext: false, // disable automatatic middleware
}),
scope: Scope.REQUEST
})
],
controllers: [AppController],
providers: [AppService]
})
export class AppModule {}
Please note that this might have some impact on performance, see: https://docs.nestjs.com/fundamentals/injection-scopes#performance
When using custom repositories, we can get around the need for
@InjectRepository()
decorator by naming our repositories the same way as
getRepositoryToken() method do:
export const getRepositoryToken = <T> (entity: EntityName<T>) => `${Utils.className(entity)}Repository`;
In other words, as long as we name the repository same was as the entity is called,
appending
Repository suffix, the repository will be registered automatically in
the Nest.js DI container.
**./author.entity.ts**
@Entity()
export class Author {
// to allow inference in `em.getRepository()`
[EntityRepositoryType]?: AuthorRepository;
}
**./author.repository.ts**
@Repository(Author)
export class AuthorRepository extends EntityRepository<Author> {
// your custom methods...
}
As the custom repository name is the same as what
getRepositoryToken() would
return, we do not need the
@InjectRepository() decorator anymore:
@Injectable()
export class MyService {
constructor(private readonly repo: AuthorRepository) { }
}
By default, NestJS does not listen for system process termination signals (for example SIGTERM). Because of this, the MikroORM shutdown logic will never executed if the process is terminated, which could lead to database connections remaining open and consuming resources. To enable this, the
enableShutdownHooks function needs to be called when starting up the application.
async function bootstrap() {
const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule);
// Starts listening for shutdown hooks
app.enableShutdownHooks();
await app.listen(3000);
}
More information about enableShutdownHooks
The
nestjs-mikro-orm package exposes
getRepositoryToken() function that returns prepared token based on a given entity to allow mocking the repository.
@Module({
providers: [
PhotoService,
{
provide: getRepositoryToken(Photo),
useValue: mockedRepository,
},
],
})
export class PhotoModule {}
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome. Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on the process for submitting pull requests to us.
