openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fa

@mihanizm56/fetch-api

by Mikhail Kozhevnikov
3.8.11 (see all)

fetch on steroids

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@mihanizm56/fetch-api

Solution for the isomorphic fetch

Documentation here

Benefits:

  • Provides validation for responses (based on joi Schema validation and may use your own validation function)
  • Provides the ability to make rest-api and json-rpc protocol requests in One interface
  • Provides query-params serialize (booleans,strings,numbers,arrays of numbers or strings and variable serialize options for different backend services, https://www.npmjs.com/package/query-string is used)
  • Provides cancel-request if the timeout is higher than timeout value (60 seconds by default)
  • Provides error catching (you dont need to use try/catch)
  • Provides the ability to match the exact error translation
  • Provides different kinds of the response formats to parse
  • Returns ALWAYS the hard prepared response structure (data, error, errorText, additionalErrors)
  • Works in modern browsers and ie11
  • Provides two main classes for REST API - RestRequest and PureRestReques.
    The difference is in the hard-structured response format
  • Provides the ability to cancel the request by throwing the special event (ABORT_REQUEST_EVENT_NAME)
  • Provides the ability to handle the response progress
  • Provides the ability to select necessary fields from the response (https://github.com/nemtsov/json-mask#readme used)
  • Provides the ability to use persistent params for all requests
  • Provides the ability to retry requests
  • Provides the ability to logging your error requests

Request input options:

  • endpoint(string): the request url
  • responseSchema: the response Schema that parsed by joi
    (you must use the joi in your project and insert the response Schema into this field)
  • body(JSON | FormData): the request body
  • mode('cors' | 'no-cors'): the cors type
  • queryParams(object): the object with the query parameters (they will be serialized automatically)
  • headers(object): the object with the headers
  • translateFunction(function): function that will be called with error text key and params (key, params)
  • isErrorTextStraightToOutput(boolean): flag not to prepare error text value - it
    goes straight from backend ("errorText" if REST and "message" if JSON-RPC)
  • extraValidationCallback(function): callback that can be used for custom response
    data validation or if you don't want to use joi
  • customTimeout(number) - milliseconds for cancel the request on timeout (or a full package of requests if the "retry" parameter is activated)
  • retry - number of requests try to request if the response is negative

Request output options:

  • error (boolean) - the flag of the response status
  • errorText (string) - the text error message from the backend
  • data (object) - the main data from the backend
  • additionalErrors (object) - the additional error data from the backend
  • code (number) - status-code from backend

Features and recommendations

  • body will be serialized in JSON if body data NOT FormData

!!! Attention !!!

If you need to support ie11 - please add the following polyfills

import 'abortcontroller-polyfill/dist/polyfill-patch-fetch';
import 'whatwg-fetch';

installation

npm install @mihanizm56/fetch-api

Please, be careful. The response will be the object:

{
  error: boolean,
  data: Array<IResponse>,
  additionalErrors: null,
  errorText: string,
  code: number
}

The usage of the request api

const { error, errorText, data, additionalErrors } = await createItemsRequest(
  someData
);

Set persist options to all requests

import { ProxyController } from "@mihanizm56/fetch-api";

new ProxyController().setResponseTrackCallback(({
  requestParams, // all request parameters
  response, //  pure response protected object
  pureResponseData, // response body without formatting
  requestError: boolean, // is request crashed
  formattedResponseData // formatted response data in IResponse interface
}) => ({
 // do some metrics or logging here
}));

Set callback for metrics for all requests

import { ProxyController } from "@mihanizm56/fetch-api";

new ProxyController().setPersistentOptions(() => ({
  headers: {
    foo: 'bar',
  },
}));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial