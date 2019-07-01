A tiny (less than 1k) event emitter library.

Install

npm

npm install tiny-emitter --save

Usage

var Emitter = require ( 'tiny-emitter' ); var emitter = new Emitter(); emitter.on( 'some-event' , function ( arg1, arg2, arg3 ) { }); emitter.emit( 'some-event' , 'arg1 value' , 'arg2 value' , 'arg3 value' );

Alternatively, you can skip the initialization step by requiring tiny-emitter/instance instead. This pulls in an already initialized emitter.

var emitter = require ( 'tiny-emitter/instance' ); emitter.on( 'some-event' , function ( arg1, arg2, arg3 ) { }); emitter.emit( 'some-event' , 'arg1 value' , 'arg2 value' , 'arg3 value' );

Instance Methods

Subscribe to an event

event - the name of the event to subscribe to

- the name of the event to subscribe to callback - the function to call when event is emitted

- the function to call when event is emitted context - (OPTIONAL) - the context to bind the event callback to

Subscribe to an event only once

event - the name of the event to subscribe to

- the name of the event to subscribe to callback - the function to call when event is emitted

- the function to call when event is emitted context - (OPTIONAL) - the context to bind the event callback to

Unsubscribe from an event or all events. If no callback is provided, it unsubscribes you from all events.

event - the name of the event to unsubscribe from

- the name of the event to unsubscribe from callback - the function used when binding to the event

Trigger a named event

event - the event name to emit

- the event name to emit arguments... - any number of arguments to pass to the event subscribers

Test and Build

Build (Tests, Browserifies, and minifies)

npm install npm run build

Test

npm install npm test

License

MIT