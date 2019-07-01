openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
te

@migrate-to-esm/tiny-emitter

by Scott Corgan
2.0.2 (see all)

A tiny (less than 1k) event emitter library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

137

GitHub Stars

725

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tiny-emitter

A tiny (less than 1k) event emitter library.

Install

npm

npm install tiny-emitter --save

Usage

var Emitter = require('tiny-emitter');
var emitter = new Emitter();

emitter.on('some-event', function (arg1, arg2, arg3) {
 //
});

emitter.emit('some-event', 'arg1 value', 'arg2 value', 'arg3 value');

Alternatively, you can skip the initialization step by requiring tiny-emitter/instance instead. This pulls in an already initialized emitter.

var emitter = require('tiny-emitter/instance');

emitter.on('some-event', function (arg1, arg2, arg3) {
 //
});

emitter.emit('some-event', 'arg1 value', 'arg2 value', 'arg3 value');

Instance Methods

on(event, callback[, context])

Subscribe to an event

  • event - the name of the event to subscribe to
  • callback - the function to call when event is emitted
  • context - (OPTIONAL) - the context to bind the event callback to

once(event, callback[, context])

Subscribe to an event only once

  • event - the name of the event to subscribe to
  • callback - the function to call when event is emitted
  • context - (OPTIONAL) - the context to bind the event callback to

off(event[, callback])

Unsubscribe from an event or all events. If no callback is provided, it unsubscribes you from all events.

  • event - the name of the event to unsubscribe from
  • callback - the function used when binding to the event

emit(event[, arguments...])

Trigger a named event

  • event - the event name to emit
  • arguments... - any number of arguments to pass to the event subscribers

Test and Build

Build (Tests, Browserifies, and minifies)

npm install
npm run build

Test

npm install
npm test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial