Lottie component for React Native (iOS and Android)

Lottie is a mobile library for Android and iOS that parses Adobe After Effects animations exported as JSON with bodymovin and renders them natively on mobile!

For the first time, designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand.

Installing

Install lottie-react-native (latest) and lottie-ios (3.2.3):

yarn add lottie-react-native yarn add lottie-ios @ 3 . 2 . 3

or

npm i --save lottie-react-native npm i --save lottie-ios @ 3 . 2 . 3

Go to your ios folder and run:

pod install

Versioning

Depending on which version of React Native your app runs on you might need to install a specific version of lottie-react-native. Here's the compatibility list:

App built in React Native version Requires lottie-react-native version Requires lottie-ios version >= 0.59 3.0.2 3.0.3 >= 0.60 4.0.2 3.2.3 >= 0.63 4.0.3 3.2.3 >= 0.64 4.1.3 3.2.3 >= 0.66 latest 3.2.3

Usage

(If you are using TypeScript, please read this first)

LottieView can be used in a declarative way:

import React from 'react' ; import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native' ; export default class BasicExample extends React . Component { render() { return < LottieView source = {require( ' . / animation.json ')} autoPlay loop /> ; } }

Additionally, there is an imperative API which is sometimes simpler.

import React from 'react' ; import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native' ; export default class BasicExample extends React . Component { componentDidMount() { this .animation.play(); this .animation.play( 30 , 120 ); } render() { return ( < LottieView ref = {animation => { this.animation = animation; }} source={require('../path/to/animation.json')} /> ); } }

Lottie's animation progress can be controlled with an Animated value:

import React from 'react' ; import { Animated, Easing } from 'react-native' ; import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native' ; export default class BasicExample extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { progress : new Animated.Value( 0 ), }; } componentDidMount() { Animated.timing( this .state.progress, { toValue : 1 , duration : 5000 , easing : Easing.linear, }).start(); } render() { return ( < LottieView source = {require( ' .. / path / to / animation.json ')} progress = {this.state.progress} /> ); } }

Changing color of layers:

import React from 'react' ; import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native' ; export default class BasicExample extends React . Component { render() { return ( < LottieView source = {require( ' .. / path / to / animation.json ')} colorFilters = {[ { keypath: ' button ', color: '# F00000 ', }, { keypath: ' Sending Loader ', color: '# F00000 ', }, ]} autoPlay loop /> ); } }

API

You can find the full list of props and methods available in our API document. These are the most common ones:

Prop Description Default source Mandatory - The source of animation. Can be referenced as a local asset by a string, or remotely with an object with a uri property, or it can be an actual JS object of an animation, obtained (for example) with something like require('../path/to/animation.json') . None style Style attributes for the view, as expected in a standard View . The aspectRatio exported by Bodymovin will be set. Also the width if you haven't provided a width or height loop A boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation should loop. true autoPlay A boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation should start automatically when mounted. This only affects the imperative API. false colorFilters An array of objects denoting layers by KeyPath and a new color filter value (as hex string). []

Troubleshooting

Not all After Effects features are supported by Lottie. If you notice there are some layers or animations missing check this list to ensure they are supported.

iOS specific problems

If you have issues linking your iOS project check out this StackOverflow thread on how to fix it.

Android specific problems

If your app crashes on Android, means auto linking didn't work. You will need to make the following changes:

android/app/src/main/java/\<AppName>/MainApplication.java

add import com.airbnb.android.react.lottie.LottiePackage; on the imports section

on the imports section add packages.add(new LottiePackage()); in List<ReactPackage> getPackages() ;

android/app/build.gradle

add implementation project(':lottie-react-native') in the dependencies block

android/settings.gradle

add:

include ':lottie-react-native' project ( ':lottie-react-native' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/lottie-react-native/src/android' )

More

View more documentation, FAQ, help, examples, and more at airbnb.io/lottie