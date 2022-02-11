Functional Fullstack Framework

"Zero" Api & Type Safe & Fullstack Kit & Powerful Backend

At Alibaba, 2800+ full-stack applications are developed based on Midway Hooks (2022.01)

English | 简体中文

✨ Features

☁️ Maximize productivity and developer experience, support fullstack development & API service

⚡️ Fullstack kit that supports React/Vue/Svelte... and more frameworks

🌈 "Zero" Api data layer, import functions from the backend to call the API directly, without the ajax glue layer

⛑️ Type safe, use the identical type definition from frontend to backend, detect errors in advance

🌍 Functional programming, using Hooks for frontend and backend

for frontend and backend ⚙️ Support for Webpack / Vite based projects

based projects ✈️ Deploy to Server or Serverless

🛡 Based on Midway, a powerful Node.js framework that supports enterprise-level application development

🔨 Preview

Backend(Midway Hooks) Frontend(React) // src/api/index.ts import { Api, Get, Post, Validate, Query, useContext, } from '@midwayjs/hooks'; import { z } from 'zod'; import db from './database'; export const getArticles = Api( Get(), Query<{ page: string; per_page: string }>(), async () => { const ctx = useContext(); const articles = await db.articles.find({ page: ctx.query.page, per_page: ctx.query.per_page, }); return articles; } ); const ArticleSchema = z.object({ title: z.string().min(3).max(16), content: z.string().min(1), }); export const createArticle = Api( Post(), Validate(ArticleSchema), async (article: z.infer<typeof ArticleSchema>) => { const newArticle = await database.articles.create(article); return { id: newArticle.id, }; } ); import { getArticles } from '../api' ; import { useRequest } from 'ahooks' ; import ArticleList from './components/ArticleList' ; export default () => { const { data } = useRequest( () => getArticles({ query: { page: '1' , per_page: '10' , }, }) ); return <ArticleList articles={data} />; }; import { createArticle } from '../api' ; import Editor from './components/Editor' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; export default () => { const [loading, setLoading] = useState( false ); const handleSubmit = async (article) => { setLoading( true ); const { id } = await createArticle(article); setLoading( false ); location.href = `/articles/ ${id} ` ; }; return <Editor loading={loading} onSubmit={handleSubmit} />; };

🧩 Templates

Midway Hooks currently provide the following templates:

Fullstack react vue prisma

Api Server api



You can create applications quickly with templates:

npx degit https://github.com/midwayjs/hooks/examples/<name>

For example, create a fullstack application with react:

npx degit https://github.com/midwayjs/hooks/examples/react

Contribute

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

We use yarn + lerna to manage the project.

install dependencies

$ yarn

build

$ yarn build

watch

$ yarn watch

test

$ yarn test

