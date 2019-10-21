This package provides useType hook for React that supports useState hook.

If your version of React doesn't have useState , don't install this package. Go to Microstates with React Class Components section.

Installation

npm install --save @microstates/react yarn add @microstates/react

Usage

useType takes the same arguements as Microstates create but it provides you with a microstate that will re-render the component on every transition.

import React from 'react' ; import useType from '@microstates/react' ; function App ( ) { let number = useType( Number , 42 ); return ( <> < span > {number.state} </ span > < button onClick = {() => number.increment()}>Increment </ button > </> ); }

Microstates with React Class Components

It's easier to setup Microstates with React Class Component than to install a package that provides a component that does this. Here is how it's done.

import React from 'react' ; import { create, Store } from 'microstates' ; let initial = create( Number , 42 ); class App extends React . Component { update = $ => this .setState({ $ }); state = { $ : Store(initial, this .update) } render() { return this .state.$.state; } }

That's it.