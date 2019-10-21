openbase logo
@microstates/react

by microstates
0.12.0 (see all)

@microstates/react - Microstates in React.js

Readme

@microstates/react

Build Status Greenkeeper badge Chat on Discord

This package provides useType hook for React that supports useState hook.

If your version of React doesn't have useState, don't install this package. Go to Microstates with React Class Components section.

Installation

npm install --save @microstates/react

# or

yarn add @microstates/react

Usage

useType takes the same arguements as Microstates create but it provides you with a microstate that will re-render the component on every transition.

import React from 'react';
import useType from '@microstates/react';

function App() {
  let number = useType(Number, 42);

  return (
    <>
      <span>{number.state}</span>
      <button onClick={() => number.increment()}>Increment</button>
    </>
  );
}

Microstates with React Class Components

It's easier to setup Microstates with React Class Component than to install a package that provides a component that does this. Here is how it's done.

import React from 'react';
import { create, Store } from 'microstates';

let initial = create(Number, 42);

class App extends React.Component {
  // this function will be invoked when transition is called
  // it will receive the next microstate. Set it onto your state.
  update = $ => this.setState({ $ });

  state = {
    // I'm using $ cause I'm bling like that, 
    // but you can use anything you want
    $: Store(initial, this.update)
  }

  render() {
    return this.state.$.state;
  } 
}

That's it.

