This package provides
useType hook for React that supports
useState hook.
If your version of React doesn't have
useState, don't install this package. Go to Microstates with React Class Components section.
npm install --save @microstates/react
# or
yarn add @microstates/react
useType takes the same arguements as Microstates
create but it provides you with a microstate
that will re-render the component on every transition.
import React from 'react';
import useType from '@microstates/react';
function App() {
let number = useType(Number, 42);
return (
<>
<span>{number.state}</span>
<button onClick={() => number.increment()}>Increment</button>
</>
);
}
It's easier to setup Microstates with React Class Component than to install a package that provides a component that does this. Here is how it's done.
import React from 'react';
import { create, Store } from 'microstates';
let initial = create(Number, 42);
class App extends React.Component {
// this function will be invoked when transition is called
// it will receive the next microstate. Set it onto your state.
update = $ => this.setState({ $ });
state = {
// I'm using $ cause I'm bling like that,
// but you can use anything you want
$: Store(initial, this.update)
}
render() {
return this.state.$.state;
}
}
That's it.