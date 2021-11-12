openbase logo
@microsoft/tsdoc-config

by microsoft
0.15.2 (see all)

A doc comment standard for TypeScript

https://tsdoc.org/

#tsdoc chat room   Build Status

Projects in this monorepo

FolderVersionChangelogDescription
/api-demo(local project)Code samples illustrating how to use the @microsoft/tsdoc parser
/eslint-pluginnpm versionchangelogeslint-plugin-tsdoc plugin for ESLint
/playground(local project)Source code for the TSDoc Playground web app
/tsdocnpm versionchangelog@microsoft/tsdoc parser library
/tsdoc-confignpm versionchangelog@microsoft/tsdoc-config loader for tsdoc.json

Contributor Notice

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

