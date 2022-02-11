Please be advised that this project is currently in Public Preview, with a lot of active development work taking place. Please expect breaking changes as we continue to iterate.
We really appreciate your feedback! If you encounter any issue or error, please report issues to us following the Supporting Guide. Meanwhile you can make recording of your journey with our product, they really make the product better. Thank you!
This warning will be removed when we become Generally Available.
Microsoft Teams Framework is a library encapsulating common functionality and integration patterns (like simplified access to Microsoft Identity) for developers building apps for Microsoft Teams.
The Teams Developer Platform offers a collection of solutions for Teams developers:
This repository contains the following packages:
| Package | Description |
| ----------- | ----------- |
| Visual Studio Code Extension
packages/vscode-extension | The extension named "Teams Toolkit" enables you to scaffold, run, debug, and deploy custom Teams apps directly from Visual Studio Code. It provides all the features of the CLI tool
teamsfx integrated into the IDE, as well as easy access to more samples, docs and tools. |
| TeamsFx CLI
packages/cli | Whether you prefer keyboard-centric developer operations, or you are automating your CI/CD pipeline, the
teamsfx command line tool offers the same features as the IDE extensions. |
| SDK
packages/sdk | The main TeamsFx code library encapsulating simple authentication for both client and server-side code tailored for Teams developers. | | API
packages/api | The TeamsFx API is a collection of contracts supported by the IDE Extensions and CLI. It enables developers to write plugins to extend TeamsFx with new capabilities. | | Core
packages/fx-core | The Core package centralizes implementation of capabilities shared by the IDE Extensions and the CLI. | | Azure Functions Support
packages/function-extension | TeamsFx helps developers include server-side code in their Teams application backed by Azure Functions. This plugin adds support to simplify the integration of an authentication-aware Azure Function into your Teams app. | | Simple Auth
packages/simpleauth | This package adds support for server-side code necessary for client-side code to access services such as Microsoft Graph.|
To start a Teams project with TeamsFx, see the Prerequisites section of the documentation.
This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.opensource.microsoft.com.
When you submit a pull request, a CLA bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., status check, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.
Teams Framework collects usage data and sends it to Microsoft to help improve our products and services. Read our Privacy Statement and Data Collection Notice to learn more. Learn more in our FAQ.
Security issues and bugs should be reported privately, via email, to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) secure@microsoft.com. You should receive a response within 24 hours. If for some reason you do not, please follow up via email to ensure we received your original message. Further information, including the MSRC PGP key, can be found in the Security TechCenter.
This project may contain trademarks or logos for projects, products, or services. Authorized use of Microsoft trademarks or logos is subject to and must follow Microsoft's Trademark & Brand Guidelines. Use of Microsoft trademarks or logos in modified versions of this project must not cause confusion or imply Microsoft sponsorship. Any use of third-party trademarks or logos are subject to those third-party's policies.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.