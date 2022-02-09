This SDK is part of the Microsoft Teams developer platform. See full SDK reference documentation.
yarn install
yarn build
yarn test
To install the stable version:
npm install --save @microsoft/teams-js
yarn add @microsoft/teams-js
You can access these files on unpkg, download them, or point your package manager to them.
Install either using npm or yarn.
If you are using any dependency loader such as RequireJS or SystemJS or module bundler such as browserify, webpack, you can use
import syntax to import specific modules. For e.g.
import * as microsoftTeams from "@microsoft/teams-js";
Reference the SDK inside of your
.html page using:
<!-- Microsoft Teams JavaScript API (via CDN) -->
<script src="https://statics.teams.cdn.office.net/sdk/v1.11.0/js/MicrosoftTeams.min.js" integrity="sha384-SCVF3m7OvDKnfAilUzYn2yozEvBeP8n/Oq0yTH8VUI70J4AzrqR70jzjdQ6DI8s2" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<!-- Microsoft Teams JavaScript API (via npm) -->
<script src="node_modules/@microsoft/teams-js@1.11.0/dist/MicrosoftTeams.min.js"></script>
<!-- Microsoft Teams JavaScript API (via local) -->
<script src="MicrosoftTeams.min.js"></script>
We strongly welcome and encourage contributions to this project. Please read the contributor's guide.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.