Microsoft Teams JavaScript client SDK

This SDK is part of the Microsoft Teams developer platform. See full SDK reference documentation.

Getting Started

Clone the repo Navigate to the repo root yarn install yarn build to run Unit test yarn test

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm

npm install --save @microsoft/teams-js

yarn

yarn add @microsoft/teams-js

Production

You can access these files on unpkg, download them, or point your package manager to them.

Usage

As a package

Install either using npm or yarn.

If you are using any dependency loader such as RequireJS or SystemJS or module bundler such as browserify, webpack, you can use import syntax to import specific modules. For e.g.

import * as microsoftTeams from "@microsoft/teams-js" ;

As a script tag

Reference the SDK inside of your .html page using:

< script src = "https://statics.teams.cdn.office.net/sdk/v1.11.0/js/MicrosoftTeams.min.js" integrity = "sha384-SCVF3m7OvDKnfAilUzYn2yozEvBeP8n/Oq0yTH8VUI70J4AzrqR70jzjdQ6DI8s2" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/@microsoft/teams-js@1.11.0/dist/MicrosoftTeams.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "MicrosoftTeams.min.js" > </ script >

Contributing

We strongly welcome and encourage contributions to this project. Please read the contributor's guide.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.