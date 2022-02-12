openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@microsoft/signalr

by dotnet
6.0.0 (see all)

ASP.NET Core is a cross-platform .NET framework for building modern cloud-based web applications on Windows, Mac, or Linux.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

231K

GitHub Stars

27.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

1,181

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/526
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

.NET Foundation MIT License Help Wanted Good First Issues Discord

ASP.NET Core

ASP.NET Core is an open-source and cross-platform framework for building modern cloud based internet connected applications, such as web apps, IoT apps and mobile backends. ASP.NET Core apps run on .NET Core, a free, cross-platform and open-source application runtime. It was architected to provide an optimized development framework for apps that are deployed to the cloud or run on-premises. It consists of modular components with minimal overhead, so you retain flexibility while constructing your solutions. You can develop and run your ASP.NET Core apps cross-platform on Windows, Mac and Linux. Learn more about ASP.NET Core.

Get Started

Follow the Getting Started instructions in the ASP.NET Core docs.

Also check out the .NET Homepage for released versions of .NET, getting started guides, and learning resources.

See the Triage Process document for more information on how we handle incoming issues.

How to Engage, Contribute, and Give Feedback

Some of the best ways to contribute are to try things out, file issues, join in design conversations, and make pull-requests.

Reporting security issues and bugs

Security issues and bugs should be reported privately, via email, to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) secure@microsoft.com. You should receive a response within 24 hours. If for some reason you do not, please follow up via email to ensure we received your original message. Further information, including the MSRC PGP key, can be found in the Security TechCenter.

These are some other repos for related projects:

Code of conduct

See CODE-OF-CONDUCT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Lobo Júnior3 Ratings0 Reviews
7 days ago
Mohammed A S Jaber2 Ratings0 Reviews
11 days ago
NickNomad, somewhere in new jersey ...39 Ratings0 Reviews
"If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his own language, that goes to his heart."
2 months ago
shmdi568 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Islam alshikiBenghazi, Libya5 Ratings0 Reviews
Yet another full stack programmer for mobile, web, desktop and helper libraries.
2 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial