@microsoft/recognizers-text-data-types-timex-expression

by microsoft
1.3.0 (see all)

Microsoft.Recognizers.Text provides recognition and resolution of numbers, units, and date/time expressed in multiple languages (ZH, EN, FR, ES, PT, DE, IT, TR, HI, NL. Partial support for JA, KO, AR, SV). Contributions are greatly welcome! Packages are available at https://www.nuget.org/profiles/Recognizers.Text and https://www.npmjs.com/~recognizers.text

Overview

Readme

Microsoft Recognizers Text Overview

Build Status Build Status

Microsoft.Recognizers.Text provides robust recognition and resolution of entities like numbers, units, and date/time; expressed in multiple languages. Full support for Chinese, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Turkish, Hindi, and Dutch. Partial support for Japanese, Korean, Arabic, and Swedish. More on the way.

Utilizing the Project

Microsoft.Recognizers.Text powers pre-built entities in both LUIS: Language Understanding Intelligent Service and Microsoft Bot Framework; base entity types in Text Analytics Cognitive Service; and it is also available as standalone packages (for the base classes and the different entity recognizers).

The Microsoft.Recognizers.Text packages currently target four platforms:

Contributions are greatly welcome! Both for fixes and extensions in the currently supported languages and for expansion to new ones. Especially for Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Swedish, and others! More info below.

.NET is the primary package version and contributions propagate to the other platforms with time.

Help

If you have any questions, please go ahead and open an issue, even if it's not an actual bug. Issues are an acceptable discussion forum as well.

Contributing

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Good starting points for contribution are:

  • the list of open issues (especially those marked as help wanted);
  • the json spec cases temporarily marked as NotSupported (Specs); and
  • translating json test spec cases that work in English, but don't yet exist in a target language.

The links below describe the project structure and provide both an overview and tips on how to contribute (although some steps may have become a little out-of-date). Thank you!

Supported Entities across Cultures

The table below summarizes the currently supported entities. Support for English is usually more complete than others. The primary platform is .NET (shown in table) and support should propagate to the others.

Entity TypeENZH-CNNLFRDEITJAKOPTES
Number (cardinal)
Ordinal
Percentage
Number RangePA/EO
Unit - AgePA/EO
Unit - CurrencyPA/EO
Unit - DimensionsPA/EO
Unit - Temperature
Choice - BooleanSO
Seq. - E-mailGG*GGGGG*G*GG
Seq. - GUIDGGGGGGGGGG
Seq. - SocialGGGGGGGGGG
Seq. - IP AddressGGGGGGGGGG
Seq. - Phone NumberGGGGGGGGGG
Seq. - URLGG*GGGGG*G*GG
DateTime (+subtypes)SOSO
Entity TypeSVBGTRHIAR
Number (cardinal)PA/EO
OrdinalPA/EO
PercentagePA/EO
Number RangePA/EO
Unit - Age
Unit - Currency
Unit - Dimensions
Unit - Temperature
Choice - Boolean
Seq. - E-mailGGGGG
Seq. - GUIDGGGGG
Seq. - SocialGGGGG
Seq. - IP AddressGGGGG
Seq. - Phone Number
Seq. - URLGGGG*G*
DateTime (+subtypes)SO
  • G: Generic entity, not language-specific (* unicode TLDs not-supported);
  • EO: Extraction-only (parsing/resolution/normalization pending);
  • PA: Partial support (type not fully supported);
  • SO: Specs-only (test specs coverage OK, but support pending);
  • SP: Partial specs;
  • SI: Very initial specs (typically language support start for a new language).

