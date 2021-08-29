🚧🚧🚧Danger🚧🚧🚧:

Paris is unmaintained. The new decorators proposal, the new RxJS syntax, useDeclareForClassFields in modern TypeScript and modern decorator metadata meant that in order to property maintain Paris it'd need an effective rewrite. We no longer use Angular for new code internally and our React/MobX code does not use RxJS.

We are gradually migrating our internal code from it to our new next-gen data modeling framework. It may eventually be open source but honestly that's a lot of work so we'll see. It is inspired by Paris but does not share any code with it.

You are free to use this code and we will take pull requests but we will not regularly fix bugs or draft new releases.

Paris

Paris is a data management library for webapps, using TypeScript and RxJS to implement Domain-Driven Design.

Installation

Package size: ~15.8kb (gzipped)

Paris is a TypeScript library and also requires RxJs and lodash, so you'll need both those packages, if you don't already use them: npm install --save lodash-es rxjs typescript Install the Paris NPM package: npm install --save @ microsoft / paris

Features

Data API abstraction and standardization - define and use your data easily, in a consistent way.

Strong-typed - data models are defined as classes with TypeScript

Full-tree modeling - Paris handles the creation of models and sub-models, essentially creating a model tree.

Implements Domain-Driven Design - true and tested development methodology that improves collaboration.

Reactive - all async code is done with RxJS Observables.

Caching - easily cache data (including time-based caching).

Usage

First, define an Entity:

import { Entity, EntityModelBase, EntityField } from "@microsoft/paris" ; ({ singularName: "Todo Item" , pluralName: "Todo Items" , endpoint: "todo/items" }) export class TodoItem extends EntityModelBase{ () text: string ; () time: Date ; }

The above defines an Entity, which can be used to query the todo/items server endpoint, like this:

import { Paris } from "@microsoft/paris" ; const paris = new Paris(); paris.getItemById(TodoItem, 1 ).subscribe( ( todoItem:TodoItem ) => { console .log( "Todo item with ID 1: " , todoItem); });

Advanced

Check the Wiki for advanced uses and explanations.

Check the Source Typescript models for a detailed look under the hood.

NPM GitHub

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Testing

Unit tests are written using Jest, and executed with ts-jest.