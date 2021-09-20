❗️ Deprecation Notice ❗️ Thank you for all your efforts and contributions! office-js-helpers is a community-driven package of sample code that encapsulates a set of convenience functions. The package was initially developed as an example abstraction to common patterns found by developers. The community has been great at submitting ideas, issues, and fixes. As part of our latest campaign to ensure developers can quickly discover content and code, we are consolidating the many locations we post patterns and practices. To ensure we can focus our attention on the quality of content, we have deprecated the office-js-helpers package and archived this repository.

Can I still use this code? Security vulnerabilities may exist in the project, or its dependencies. If you plan to reuse or run any code from this repo, be sure to perform appropriate security checks on the code or dependencies first. If you find these samples, patterns, and convenience functions useful, we encourage you to take the code under your wing, improve them, and use it on your own. Even though Microsoft will no longer be supporting this content going forward, you may use the code at your convenience, external to the package.

What will happen next? To ensure that the community has some content and solutions for the common patterns and practices for Office Add-in, we have consolidated the content and will be providing additional material here soon.

Office JavaScript API Helpers

The current version includes the following helpers:

Authentication

Dialogs

Error Logging

Storage Helpers

Dictionary

Getting Started

Installation

Development

This assumes you are using npm as your package manager.

To install the stable version:

npm install --save @microsoft/office-js-helpers

Production

You can access these files on unpkg, download them, or point your package manager to them.

You can also get the latest version from the releases tab

Usage

JavaScript

Ensure that the Office.js file is loaded inside of your .html page using:

< script src = "https://appsforoffice.microsoft.com/lib/1/hosted/office.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/core-js/client/core.min.js" > </ script >

Then reference the helpers library using one of the following:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@microsoft/office-js-helpers@1.0.0/dist/office.helpers.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/@microsoft/office-js-helpers/dist/office.helpers.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "office.helpers.js" > </ script >

TypeScript

If you are just referencing the library using a script tag then make sure to set your moduleResolution to node in your tsconfig.json to pickup the intellisense automatically. You will need to install the package via npm install @microsoft/office-js-helpers .

We will publish to DefinitelyTyped soon and then you can directly use typings to get access to the definitions.

If you are using any dependency loader such as RequireJS or SystemJS or module bundler such as browserify, webpack, you can use TypeScript import syntax to import specific modules. For example, one of the following:

import * as OfficeHelpers from '@microsoft/office-js-helpers' ; import {Authenticator, DefaultEndpoints} from '@microsoft/office-js-helpers' ; import {Authenticator, Storage} from '@microsoft/office-js-helpers' ; import {Authenticator} from '@microsoft/office-js-helpers' ;

Helpers

Authentication

The Authentication helper is built for standards compliant OAuth Implicit Flow. Out of the box it directly integrates with Microsoft, AzureAD, Google, and Facebook authentication.

Microsoft integration uses the AzureAD AppModel v2 endpoints which uses Converged Authentication. It enables users to login using their Work, School, or Personal accounts.

Note on MSAL: This helper isn't a replacement for MSAL. When MSAL for JavaScript is released publicly, the helper will use MSAL.

For Office Add-ins

You need to meet the following requirements before you are able to successfully use the Authenticator inside Office Add-ins.

You need to use https . This is important as we are using OAuth Implicit Flow and it is critical to secure the communication over the wire. Add the location of the provider in the AppDomains section of your add-in's manifest, as shown in the following example:

< AppDomain > https://login.windows.net </ AppDomain > < AppDomain > https://login.microsoftonline.com </ AppDomain >

Setup the authenticator

Inside of your Office.initialize function add the following check:

if (OfficeHelpers.Authenticator.isAuthDialog()) return ;

This to inform the Authenticator to automatically close the authentication dialog once the authentication is complete.

Note: This code needs to be run in the page that is redirected to from the provider. By default we assume the root url of your website. The code ensures that if an access_token, code, or error was received inside of the dialog, then it will parse it and close the dialog automatically. Also as an additional step it ensures that the state sent to the provider is the same as what was returned, to prevent Cross Site Request Forgery (CSRF).

Note: If using in an AngularJS/Angular/React project, please take a look https://github.com/OfficeDev/office-js-helpers/issues/19 for information around bootstrapping your application correctly.

Initialize the authenticator

Create a new instance of Authenticator and register the endpoints. An endpoint corresponds to a service that allows the user to authenticate with.

var authenticator = new OfficeHelpers.Authenticator();

Then use one of the following:

authenticator.endpoints.registerMicrosoftAuth( 'client id here' ); authenticator.endpoints.registerAzureADAuth( 'client id here' , 'tenant here' ); authenticator.endpoints.registerGoogleAuth( 'client id here' ); authenticator.endpoints.registerFacebookAuth( 'client id here' ); authenticator.endpoints.add( 'Name of provider' , { }) authenticator.endpoints.registerMicrosoftAuth( 'client id here' , { redirectUrl : 'redirect url here' , scope : 'list of valid scopes here' });

Authentication

To authenticate against the registered endpoint, do one of the following:

authenticator .authenticate( 'name of endpoint' ) .then( function ( token ) { }) .catch(OfficeHelpers.Utilities.log); authenticator .authenticate(OfficeHelpers.DefaultEndpoints.Microsoft) .then( function ( token ) { }) .catch(OfficeHelpers.Utilities.log); authenticator .authenticate(OfficeHelpers.DefaultEndpoints.AzureAD) .then( function ( token ) { }) .catch(OfficeHelpers.Utilities.log); authenticator .authenticate(OfficeHelpers.DefaultEndpoints.Google) .then( function ( token ) { }) .catch(OfficeHelpers.Utilities.log); authenticator .authenticate(OfficeHelpers.DefaultEndpoints.Facebook) .then( function ( token ) { }) .catch(OfficeHelpers.Utilities.log);

If the user rejects the grant to the application then you will receive an error in the catch function.

Getting a cached token

By default the tokens are cached to the LocalStorage and upon expiry the AuthDialog is invoked again. You can also pass the force parameter as true as the second input to authenticator.authenticate() to re-authenticate the user.

authenticator .authenticate( 'name of endpoint' ) .then( function ( token ) { }) .catch(OfficeHelpers.Utilities.log); authenticator .authenticate( 'name of endpoint' , true ) .then( function ( token ) { }) .catch(OfficeHelpers.Utilities.log); var token = authenticator.tokens.get( 'name of endpoint' );

If a cached token expires, then the dialog is automatically launched to re-authenticate the user.

Note on Refresh Tokens: By default, Implicit OAuth does not support Token Refresh as a security measure. This is because Access Tokens cannot be securely stored inside a JavaScript client.

Contributing

Please read Contributing for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information, see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the License file for details.