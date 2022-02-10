The Microsoft Graph JavaScript client library is a lightweight wrapper around the Microsoft Graph API that can be used server-side and in the browser.
TokenCredentialAuthenticationProvider with the
@azure/identity library:
LargeFileUploadTask and
OneDriveLargeFileTask:
MSALlibraries:
Looking for IntelliSense on models (Users, Groups, etc.)? Check out the Microsoft Graph Types v1.0 and beta!!
Node.js 12 LTS or higher. The active Long Term Service (LTS) version of Node.js is used for on-going testing of existing and upcoming product features.
npm install @microsoft/microsoft-graph-client
import
@microsoft/microsoft-graph-client into your module.
Also, you will need to import any fetch polyfill which suits your requirements. Following are some fetch polyfills -
import "isomorphic-fetch"; // or import the fetch polyfill you installed
import { Client } from "@microsoft/microsoft-graph-client";
Include graph-js-sdk.js in your HTML page.
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@microsoft/microsoft-graph-client/lib/graph-js-sdk.js"></script>
In case your browser doesn't have support for Fetch [support] or Promise [support], you need to use polyfills like github/fetch for fetch and es6-promise for promise.
<!-- polyfilling promise -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/es6-promise/dist/es6-promise.auto.min.js"></script>
<!-- polyfilling fetch -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/whatwg-fetch/dist/fetch.umd.min.js"></script>
<!-- depending on your browser you might wanna include babel polyfill -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@babel/polyfill@7.4.4/dist/polyfill.min.js"></script>
To call Microsoft Graph, your app must acquire an access token from the Microsoft identity platform. Learn more about this -
The Microsoft Graph client is designed to make it simple to make calls to Microsoft Graph. You can use a single client instance for the lifetime of the application.
For information on how to create a client instance, see Creating Client Instance
Once you have authentication setup and an instance of Client, you can begin to make calls to the service. All requests should start with
client.api(path) and end with an action.
Example of getting user details:
try {
let userDetails = await client.api("/me").get();
console.log(userDetails);
} catch (error) {
throw error;
}
Example of sending an email to the recipients:
// Construct email object
const mail = {
subject: "Microsoft Graph JavaScript Sample",
toRecipients: [
{
emailAddress: {
address: "example@example.com",
},
},
],
body: {
content: "<h1>MicrosoftGraph JavaScript Sample</h1>Check out https://github.com/microsoftgraph/msgraph-sdk-javascript",
contentType: "html",
},
};
try {
let response = await client.api("/me/sendMail").post({ message: mail });
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
throw error;
}
For more information, refer: Calling Pattern, Actions, Query Params, API Methods and more.
Step-by-step training exercises that guide you through creating a basic application that accesses data via the Microsoft Graph:
The Microsoft Graph JavaScript SDK provides a
TokenCredentialAuthenticationProvider to authenticate using the
@azure/identity auth library. Learn more:
The Microsoft Graph JavaScript SDK provides a
LargeFileUploadTask to upload large files to OneDrive, Outlook and Print API:
Samples using
LargeFileUploadTask and
OneDriveLargeFileTask The following
MSAL samples provide information on authentication using
MSAL libraries and how to use the Microsoft Graph JavaScript SDK client with MSAL as a custom authentication provider to query the Graph API:
Azure-Sample Vanilla JS SPA using MSAL Browser and Microsoft Graph JavaScript SDK
Azure-Sample Angular SPA using MSAL Angular and Microsoft Graph JavaScript SDK
Azure-Sample React SPA using MSAL React and Microsoft Graph JavaScript SDK
We'd love to get your feedback about the Microsoft Graph JavaScript client library. You can send your questions and suggestions to us in the Issues section of this repository.
Please see the contributing guidelines.
See Third Party Notices for information on the packages that are included in the package.json
If you find a security issue with our libraries or services please report it to secure@microsoft.com with as much detail as possible. Your submission may be eligible for a bounty through the Microsoft Bounty program. Please do not post security issues to GitHub Issues or any other public site. We will contact you shortly upon receiving the information. We encourage you to get notifications of when security incidents occur by visiting this page and subscribing to Security Advisory Alerts.
Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed under the MIT License (the "License");
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.