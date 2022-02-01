Overview

This branch contains samples for the released version of the Microsoft Bot Framework V4 SDK for .NET, JS and Python. If you need samples for the Bot Framework V3 SDK, go here.

Getting the samples

To use the samples, clone this GitHub repository using Git.

git clone https://github.com/Microsoft/BotBuilder-Samples.git cd BotBuilder-Samples

Sample lists

Samples are designed to illustrate functionality you'll need to implement to build great bots!

Bot essentials

Advanced bots

Authentication samples

Sample Name Description .NET JavaScript Python Java 18 OAuth authentication Bot that demonstrates how to integrate OAuth providers. .NET Core JavaScript Python Java 24 MSGraph authentication Demonstrates bot authentication capabilities of Azure Bot Service. Demonstrates utilizing the Microsoft Graph API to retrieve data about the user. .NET Core JavaScript Python Java 46 Teams authentication Demonstrates how to use authentication for a bot running in Microsoft Teams. .NET Core JavaScript Python Java

QnA Maker samples

Sample Name Description .NET JavaScript Python Java 11 QnA Maker (simple) Demonstrates how to use QnA Maker to have simple single-turn conversations .NET Core JavaScript Python Java 49 QnA Maker (advanced) Demonstrates how to integrate Multiturn and Active learning in a QnA Maker bot. This also demonstrates the QnAMakerDialog class. .NET Core JavaScript Java

Teams samples

Custom adapter samples

Sample Name Description .NET JavaScript Python Java 60 Slack Demonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Slack. .NET Core Python 61 Facebook Demonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Facebook. .NET Core 62 Webex Demonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Webex Teams. .NET Core 63 Twilio Demonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Twilio. .NET Core

Skills samples

Sample Name Description .NET JavaScript Python Java 80 Skills - simple bot to bot This sample shows how to connect a skill to a skill consumer. .NET Core JavaScript Python Java 81 Skills - skill dialog This sample shows how to connect a skill to a skill dialog consumer. .NET Core JavaScript Python Java 82 Skills - SSO with CloudAdapter This sample shows how use SSO with skills and CloudAdapter. .NET Core NA NA NA

Experimental / preview samples

A collection of experimental samples exist, intended to provide samples for features currently in preview or as a way to solicit feedback on a given design, approach, or technology being considered by the Bot Framework Team.

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA. This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Reporting security issues

Security issues and bugs should be reported privately, via email, to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) at secure@microsoft.com. You should receive a response within 24 hours. If for some reason you do not, please follow up via email to ensure we received your original message. Further information, including the MSRC PGP key, can be found in the Security TechCenter.

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.