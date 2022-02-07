openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator

by Azure
1.11.0 (see all)

Azure Open API Validator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Contributing

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Build dependencies

  • Node (6.9.5 or higher)
  • Node Package Manager
  • Typescript (2.3.0 or higher)

Build scripts

How to build

The first step would be to run npm install so we have all the required modules installed.

How to build the whole repo

gulp build

How to build the typescript repo

gulp build/typescript

How to build the dotnet repo

To restore the dotnet packages

gulp restore/dotnet

This builds the dotnet projects.

gulp build/dotnet

How to test

To run all tests under the repo

gulp test

How to run the typescript tests

gulp test/typescript

How to run the dotnet tests

gulp test/dotnet

How to debug the dotnet repo

This extension runs the validation on two threads:

  • Individual merge state: validates each individual OpenAPI file.
  • Composed merge state: validates the full OpenAPI spec.

For debugging both composed and individual merge state at the same time

autorest input/file --validation --azure-validator --use=path/to/your/repo/sr
c/dotnet/AutoRest --azure-validator.debugger

For debugging composed merge state

autorest input/file --validation --azure-validator --use=path/to/your/repo/sr
c/dotnet/AutoRest --azure-validator.composed-debugger

For debugging individual merge state

autorest --input-file=path/to/swagger --validation --azure-validator --use=path/to/your/repo/sr
c/dotnet/AutoRest --azure-validator.individual-debugger

How to debug the typescript repo

Temporarily change the start script in src/typescript/package.json to "start": "node --inspect-brk ./index.js". Then run:

autorest input/file --validation --azure-validator --use=path/to/your/repo/src/typescript

The typescript repo can be debugged with VS Code or Chrome.

How to write a new validation rule using typescript

  1. Add a typescript file under azure-openapi-validator directory named same as the name of the rule. Add the id, name, severity, category, mergeState, openapiType, appliesTo_JsonQuery properties to the rule. appliesTo_JsonQuery is the node(s) to which the rule needs to be applied. This is evaluated using JsonPaths. Please refer here for a brief tutorial about JsonPaths.
  2. Next, implement the run method under the rule that actually does the validation. Add a reference to this script file under src/typescript/azure-openapi-validator/index.ts.
  3. Lastly add a test case for the validation rule, by adding a test json/yaml under src/typescript/azure-openapi-validator/tests/resources and a script under src/typescript/azure-openapi-validator/tests depending on the type of the validation rule.

How to run regression test

  1. Init sub module.
git update submodule --init
  1. npm run 
npm run regression-test

How to run locally

  1. use default lint version:
autorest --validation --azure-validator --input-file=<path-to-spec>
or 
autorest --validation --azure-validator <path-to-readme> [--tag=<readme tag>]
  1. use specified lint version:
autorest --validation --azure-validator --input-file=<path-to-spec> --use=@microsoft.azure/classic-openapi-validator@1.1.4 --use=@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator@1.4.0
autorest --validation --azure-validator --use=@microsoft.azure/classic-openapi-validator@1.1.4 --use=@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator@1.4.0 [--tag=<readme tag>] <path-to-readme>
  1. use latest lint version:
autorest --validation --azure-validator --input-file=<path-to-spec> --use=@microsoft.azure/classic-openapi-validator@latest --use=@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator@latest
autorest --validation --azure-validator --use=@microsoft.azure/classic-openapi-validator@latest --use=@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator@latest [--tag=<readme tag>] <path-to-readme>

How to publish

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial