This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
The first step would be to run
npm install so we have all the required modules installed.
gulp build
gulp build/typescript
To restore the dotnet packages
gulp restore/dotnet
This builds the dotnet projects.
gulp build/dotnet
To run all tests under the repo
gulp test
gulp test/typescript
gulp test/dotnet
This extension runs the validation on two threads:
For debugging both composed and individual merge state at the same time
autorest input/file --validation --azure-validator --use=path/to/your/repo/sr
c/dotnet/AutoRest --azure-validator.debugger
For debugging composed merge state
autorest input/file --validation --azure-validator --use=path/to/your/repo/sr
c/dotnet/AutoRest --azure-validator.composed-debugger
For debugging individual merge state
autorest --input-file=path/to/swagger --validation --azure-validator --use=path/to/your/repo/sr
c/dotnet/AutoRest --azure-validator.individual-debugger
Temporarily change the start script in
src/typescript/package.json to
"start": "node --inspect-brk ./index.js".
Then run:
autorest input/file --validation --azure-validator --use=path/to/your/repo/src/typescript
The typescript repo can be debugged with VS Code or Chrome.
azure-openapi-validator directory named same as the name of the rule. Add the
id,
name,
severity,
category,
mergeState,
openapiType,
appliesTo_JsonQuery properties to the rule.
appliesTo_JsonQuery is the node(s) to which the rule needs to be applied. This is evaluated using JsonPaths. Please refer here for a brief tutorial about JsonPaths.
run method under the rule that actually does the validation. Add a reference to this script file under
src/typescript/azure-openapi-validator/index.ts.
src/typescript/azure-openapi-validator/tests/resources and a script under
src/typescript/azure-openapi-validator/tests depending on the type of the validation rule.
git update submodule --init
npm run regression-test
autorest --validation --azure-validator --input-file=<path-to-spec>
or
autorest --validation --azure-validator <path-to-readme> [--tag=<readme tag>]
autorest --validation --azure-validator --input-file=<path-to-spec> --use=@microsoft.azure/classic-openapi-validator@1.1.4 --use=@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator@1.4.0
autorest --validation --azure-validator --use=@microsoft.azure/classic-openapi-validator@1.1.4 --use=@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator@1.4.0 [--tag=<readme tag>] <path-to-readme>
autorest --validation --azure-validator --input-file=<path-to-spec> --use=@microsoft.azure/classic-openapi-validator@latest --use=@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator@latest
autorest --validation --azure-validator --use=@microsoft.azure/classic-openapi-validator@latest --use=@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator@latest [--tag=<readme tag>] <path-to-readme>