Contributing

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Build dependencies

Node (6.9.5 or higher)

Node Package Manager

Typescript (2.3.0 or higher)

Build scripts

How to build

The first step would be to run npm install so we have all the required modules installed.

How to build the whole repo

gulp build

How to build the typescript repo

gulp build/typescript

How to build the dotnet repo

To restore the dotnet packages

gulp restore/dotnet

This builds the dotnet projects.

gulp build/dotnet

How to test

To run all tests under the repo

gulp test

How to run the typescript tests

gulp test /typescript

How to run the dotnet tests

gulp test /dotnet

How to debug the dotnet repo

This extension runs the validation on two threads:

Individual merge state: validates each individual OpenAPI file.

Composed merge state: validates the full OpenAPI spec.

For debugging both composed and individual merge state at the same time

autorest input /file c/dotnet/AutoRest

For debugging composed merge state

autorest input /file c/dotnet/AutoRest

For debugging individual merge state

autorest c/dotnet/AutoRest

How to debug the typescript repo

Temporarily change the start script in src/typescript/package.json to "start": "node --inspect-brk ./index.js" . Then run:

autorest input /file

The typescript repo can be debugged with VS Code or Chrome.

How to write a new validation rule using typescript

Add a typescript file under azure-openapi-validator directory named same as the name of the rule. Add the id , name , severity , category , mergeState , openapiType , appliesTo_JsonQuery properties to the rule. appliesTo_JsonQuery is the node(s) to which the rule needs to be applied. This is evaluated using JsonPaths. Please refer here for a brief tutorial about JsonPaths. Next, implement the run method under the rule that actually does the validation. Add a reference to this script file under src/typescript/azure-openapi-validator/index.ts . Lastly add a test case for the validation rule, by adding a test json/yaml under src/typescript/azure-openapi-validator/tests/resources and a script under src/typescript/azure-openapi-validator/tests depending on the type of the validation rule.

How to run regression test

Init sub module.

git update submodule

npm run

npm run regression-test

How to run locally

use default lint version:

autorest --validation --azure-validator --input-file= < path-to-spec > or autorest --validation --azure-validator < path-to-readme > [--tag= < readme tag > ]

use specified lint version:

autorest --validation --azure-validator --input-file=<path-to-spec> --use=@microsoft.azure/classic-openapi-validator@1.1.4 --use=@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator@1.4.0 autorest --validation --azure-validator --use=@microsoft.azure/classic-openapi-validator@1.1.4 --use=@microsoft.azure/openapi-validator@1.4.0 [ --tag=<readme tag>] <path-to-readme>

use latest lint version:

autorest --validation --azure-validator --input-file=<path-to-spec> --use= @microsoft .azure/classic-openapi-validator @latest --use= @microsoft .azure/openapi-validator @latest autorest --validation --azure-validator --use= @microsoft .azure/classic-openapi-validator @latest --use= @microsoft .azure/openapi-validator @latest [--tag=<readme tag>] <path-to-readme>

How to publish