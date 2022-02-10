Autorest is a suite of tools to automatically generate SDKs for cloud services. This project provides an autorest extension that generates SDKs in TypeScript.
Note: This project, @autorest/typescript is the latest version of the TS/JS SDK generator and is currently in preview. The earlier stable version of the SDK generator @microsoft.azure/autorest.typescript is available in the v4x branch of the Azure/autorest.typescript repository.
It is easy to generate an SDK once you have a swagger specification file.
npm install -g autorest
autorest --typescript <path to the swagger file>
In addition to the list of Autorest flags, you can further control the behavior of the typescript generator with the following flags:
|Flag
|Description
--use-core-v2
|Uses azure core v2 and it is enabled by default. Please set it to false if you need to regenerate a package that uses core-http and you do not want to do the migration to core v2 in that regeneration. For differences between v1 and v2, please refer to https://github.com/Azure/azure-sdk-for-js/blob/master/sdk/core/README.md
--hide-client
|Hides the client class from docs. This is typically useful when the you will write a convenience layer on top of the generated client
--ignore-nullable-on-optional
|If an optional property is also marked as nullable, it will be treated as just optional
--generate-metadata
|Generates meta files such as readme, license, package.json, etc. Typically, you need to specify this flag in your first generation only
--tracing-info
|Controls specification of meta info attached to requests for tracing purposes
--disable-async-iterators
|Does not generate async iterators needed for paging operations
--allow-insecure-connection
|Allow generated clients to make requests to HTTP endpoints
This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.
When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
version: 3.6.6
use-extension:
"@autorest/modelerfour": "4.21.4"
modelerfour:
# this runs a pre-namer step to clean up names
prenamer: true
# this will flatten modelers marked with 'x-ms-client-flatten'
flatten-models: true
# this will flatten parameters marked with 'x-ms-client-flatten'
flatten-payloads: true
# this will make the content-type parameter always specified
always-create-content-type-parameter: true
# enables parameter grouping via x-ms-parameter-grouping
group-parameters: true
# Enable older inconsistent behavior that an enum with a single value would become a constant by default.
seal-single-value-enum-by-default: true
typescript-scope/emitter:
input-artifact: typescript-files
output-artifact: typescript-files
pipeline:
typescript: # <- name of plugin
input: modelerfour/identity
output-artifact: typescript-files
typescript/emitter:
input: typescript
scope: typescript-scope/emitter
use-extension:
"@autorest/testmodeler": "1.0.4"
try-require:
- ./readme.test.md
- ./readme.tests.md
testmodeler:
split-parents-value: false
include-x-ms-examples-original-file: true
modelerfour:
include-x-ms-examples-original-file: true
pipeline:
test-modeler:
input: modelerfour/identity
# scope : output-scope
test-modeler/identity:
input: test-modeler
typescript:
input: test-modeler/identity
output-artifact: typescript-files
typescript/emitter:
input: typescript
scope: typescript-scope/emitter
modelerfour:
# this runs a pre-namer step to clean up names
prenamer: true
flatten-models: false
flatten-payloads: false
always-create-content-type-parameter: true
group-parameters: false
help-content:
typescript: # type: Help as defined in autorest-core/help.ts
activationScope: typescript
categoryFriendlyName: Typescript Generator
settings:
- key: azure-arm
description: Generate management plane flavor. Setting up the required flags for arm libraries
- key: license-header
description: "text to include as a header comment in generated files (magic strings: MICROSOFT_MIT, MICROSOFT_APACHE, MICROSOFT_MIT_NO_VERSION, MICROSOFT_APACHE_NO_VERSION, MICROSOFT_MIT_NO_CODEGEN)"
type: string
- key: add-credentials
description: include a credential property and constructor parameter supporting different authentication behaviors
- key: credential-scopes
type: string | string[]
description: Specify the scopes over which the credential functions. When generating management plane we default the scope to 'https://management.azure.com/.default'
- key: package-name
type: string
description: The name of your package. This is the name your package will be published under.
- key: source-code-folder-path
type: string
description: Where to output the generated code inside the output-folder. Defaults to src.
- key: generate-metadata
description: Whether to generate extra metadata in your package. For instance, generates a README file, license file etc if set to true.
- key: disable-async-iterators
description: Whether to generate pageable methods as AsyncIterators. Defaults to true.
For TypeScript projects, simply import autorest-extension-base which implements the AutoRest extension protocol and offers a simple API to register plugins. See index.ts.