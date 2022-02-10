TypeScript Plugin for Autorest

Autorest is a suite of tools to automatically generate SDKs for cloud services. This project provides an autorest extension that generates SDKs in TypeScript.

Note: This project, @autorest/typescript is the latest version of the TS/JS SDK generator and is currently in preview. The earlier stable version of the SDK generator @microsoft.azure/autorest.typescript is available in the v4x branch of the Azure/autorest.typescript repository.

Auto-generate your package in TypeScript using Autorest

It is easy to generate an SDK once you have a swagger specification file.

You will need first to install Autorest

npm install -g autorest

You can then generate the SDK as follows:

autorest --typescript <path to the swagger file>

You will likely need to specify extra flags to control the behavior of the generation, and these flags are listed in the next section.

Options

In addition to the list of Autorest flags, you can further control the behavior of the typescript generator with the following flags:

Flag Description --use-core-v2 Uses azure core v2 and it is enabled by default. Please set it to false if you need to regenerate a package that uses core-http and you do not want to do the migration to core v2 in that regeneration. For differences between v1 and v2, please refer to https://github.com/Azure/azure-sdk-for-js/blob/master/sdk/core/README.md --hide-client Hides the client class from docs. This is typically useful when the you will write a convenience layer on top of the generated client --ignore-nullable-on-optional If an optional property is also marked as nullable, it will be treated as just optional --generate-metadata Generates meta files such as readme, license, package.json, etc. Typically, you need to specify this flag in your first generation only --tracing-info Controls specification of meta info attached to requests for tracing purposes --disable-async-iterators Does not generate async iterators needed for paging operations --allow-insecure-connection Allow generated clients to make requests to HTTP endpoints

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Autorest Typescript Plugin Configuration

version: 3.6 .6 use-extension: "@autorest/modelerfour" : "4.21.4" modelerfour: prenamer: true flatten-models: true flatten-payloads: true always-create-content-type-parameter: true group-parameters: true seal-single-value-enum-by-default: true typescript-scope/emitter: input-artifact: typescript-files output-artifact: typescript-files

pipeline: typescript: input: modelerfour/identity output-artifact: typescript-files typescript/emitter: input: typescript scope: typescript-scope/emitter

use-extension: "@autorest/testmodeler" : "1.0.4" try-require: - ./readme.test.md - ./readme.tests.md testmodeler: split-parents-value: false include-x-ms-examples-original-file: true modelerfour: include-x-ms-examples-original-file: true pipeline: test-modeler: input: modelerfour/identity test-modeler/identity: input: test-modeler typescript: input: test-modeler/identity output-artifact: typescript-files typescript/emitter: input: typescript scope: typescript-scope/emitter

REST Client Generator overrides

modelerfour: prenamer: true flatten-models: false flatten-payloads: false always-create-content-type-parameter: true group-parameters: false

Help

help-content: typescript: activationScope: typescript categoryFriendlyName: Typescript Generator settings: - key: azure-arm description: Generate management plane flavor. Setting up the required flags for arm libraries - key: license-header description: "text to include as a header comment in generated files (magic strings: MICROSOFT_MIT, MICROSOFT_APACHE, MICROSOFT_MIT_NO_VERSION, MICROSOFT_APACHE_NO_VERSION, MICROSOFT_MIT_NO_CODEGEN)" type: string - key: add-credentials description: include a credential property and constructor parameter supporting different authentication behaviors - key: credential-scopes type: string | string[] description: Specify the scopes over which the credential functions. When generating management plane we default the scope to 'https://management.azure.com/.default' - key: package-name type: string description: The name of your package. This is the name your package will be published under. - key: source-code-folder-path type: string description: Where to output the generated code inside the output-folder. Defaults to src. - key: generate-metadata description: Whether to generate extra metadata in your package. For instance, generates a README file, license file etc if set to true . - key: disable-async-iterators description: Whether to generate pageable methods as AsyncIterators. Defaults to true .

Language Specific Requirements: TypeScript

For TypeScript projects, simply import autorest-extension-base which implements the AutoRest extension protocol and offers a simple API to register plugins. See index.ts.