BlinkID In-browser SDK enables scanning of various identity documents, including driving licenses, national identity cards, passports and others. The SDK provides real-time in-browser data extraction, without any need for sending images to servers for processing.
For more information on how to integrate BlinkID SDK into your web app, read the instructions below. Make sure you read the latest CHANGELOG.md file to see the most recent changes and improvements.
Check out the official demo app or live examples of BlinkID SDK in action:
To see the source code of the above examples, check out the examples directory. If you'd like to run examples of the UI component, either through the browser or locally, see the ui/examples directory.
Please keep in mind that BlinkID In-browser SDK is meant to be used natively in a web browser. It will not work correctly within a iOS/Android WebView or NodeJS backend service. If you are looking for Cordova/PhoneGap version, please go here. If you want to use BlinkID as a backend service, check out BlinkID Cloud API or BlinkID Self-hosted API.
BlinkID In-browser SDK consists of:
You can add it to your website or web app in two ways:
This repository contains WebAssembly files and supporting JS files which contain the core implementation of BlinkID functionalities.
In order to make integration of the WebAssembly easier and more developer friendly, a JavaScript/TypeScript support code is also provided, giving you an easy-to-use integration API.
This repository also contains a sample JS/TS integration app which demonstrates how you can integrate the BlinkID into your web app.
BlinkID will work in any browser that supports WebAssembly, but works best with the latest versions of Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Microsoft Edge. It's worth noting that scan performance depends on the device processing capabilities.
Using BlinkID in your web app requires a valid license key.
You can obtain a free trial license key by registering to Microblink dashboard. After registering, you will be able to generate a license key for your web app.
Make sure you enter a fully qualified domain name of your web app when filling out the form — the license key will be bound to it. Also, if you plan to serve your web app from different domains, you'll need a license key for each one.
Keep in mind: Versions BlinkID 5.8.0 and above require an internet connection to work under our new License Management Program.
This means your web app has to be connected to the Internet in order for us to validate your trial license key. Scanning or data extraction of documents still happens offline, in the browser itself.
Once the validation is complete, you can continue using the SDK in an offline mode (or over a private network) until the next check.
We've added error callback to Microblink SDK to inform you about the status of your license key.
We recommend you install a stable version via NPM or Yarn:
# NPM
npm install @microblink/blinkid-in-browser-sdk
# Yarn
yarn add @microblink/blinkid-in-browser-sdk
Which can then be used with a module bundler in Node environment:
import * as BlinkIDSDK from "@microblink/blinkid-in-browser-sdk";
Source code of
BlinkIDSDK is written in TypeScript and types are exposed in the public NPM package, so it's possible
to use the SDK in both JavaScript and TypeScript projects.
Alternatively, it's possible to use UMD builds which can be loaded from public CDN services.
However, we strongly advise that you host the JavaScript bundles on your infrastructure since there is no guarantee that the public CDN service has satisfactory uptime and availability throughout the world.
For example, it's possible to use UMD builds from the
dist folder on Unpkg CDN. The UMD builds make
BlinkIDSDK available as a
window.BlinkIDSDK global variable:
<!-- IMPORTANT: change "X.Y.Z" to the version number you wish to use! -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@microblink/blinkid-in-browser-sdk@X.Y.Z/dist/blinkid-sdk.min.js"></script>
Finally, it's possible to use ES builds, which can be downloaded from the
es folder on unpkg. ES modules are used in a similar manner as NPM package:
import * as BlinkIDSDK from "./es/blinkid-sdk.js";
Important: Unpkg CDN is used here due to simplicity of usage. It's not intended to be used in production!
After adding BlinkID SDK to your project, make sure to include all files from its
resources folder in your distribution. Those files contain a compiled WebAssembly module and support JS code.
Do not add those files to the main app bundle, but rather place them on a publicly available location so that the SDK can load them at an appropriate time. For example, place the resources in
my-angular-app/src/assets/ folder if using
ng new or in
my-react-app/public/ folder if using
create-react-app.
For more information on how to setup aforementioned resources, check out the Configuration of SDK section.
Even though the API is not going to change between minor versions, the structure of results for various recognizers might change between minor versions.
This is due to the improvements we make to our recognizers with every minor release. We suggest you familiarize yourself with what Recognizer, RecognizerRunner and VideoRecognizer are before moving on.
It's a good practice to always lock your minor version and check the CHANGELOG.md file before upgrading to a new minor version.
For example, in
package.json you should have something like
"@microblink/blinkid-in-browser-sdk": "~4.1.1" instead of the default
"@microblink/blinkid-in-browser-sdk": "^4.1.1".
Note: the following code snippets are written in TypeScript, but it's possible to use them in plain JavaScript.
Make sure you have a valid license key. See Obtaining a license key.
Add the SDK to your web app by using one of the options provided in the Installation section.
Initialize the SDK using the following code snippet:
import * as BlinkIDSDK from "@microblink/blinkid-in-browser-sdk";
// Check if browser is supported
if ( BlinkIDSDK.isBrowserSupported() )
{
const loadSettings = new BlinkIDSDK.WasmSDKLoadSettings( "your-base64-license-key" );
BlinkIDSDK.loadWasmModule( loadSettings ).then
(
( wasmSDK: BlinkIDSDK.WasmSDK ) =>
{
// The SDK was initialized successfully, save the wasmSDK for future use
},
( error: any ) =>
{
// Error happened during the initialization of the SDK
console.log( "Error during the initialization of the SDK!", error );
}
)
}
else
{
console.log( "This browser is not supported by the SDK!" );
}
Create recognizer objects that will perform image recognition, configure them to your needs (to scan specific types of documents, for example) and use them to create a
RecognizerRunner object:
import * as BlinkIDSDK from "@microblink/blinkid-in-browser-sdk";
const recognizer = await BlinkIDSDK.createBlinkIdRecognizer( wasmSDK );
const recognizerRunner = await BlinkIDSDK.createRecognizerRunner(
wasmSDK,
[ recognizer ],
true
);
Obtain a reference to your HTML video element and create a
VideoRecognizer using the element and your instance of
RecognizerRunner which then can be used to process input video stream:
const cameraFeed = document.getElementById( "myCameraVideoElement" ) as HTMLVideoElement;
try
{
const videoRecognizer = await BlinkIDSDK.VideoRecognizer.createVideoRecognizerFromCameraStream(
cameraFeed,
recognizerRunner
);
// There is more than one way to handle recognition
// Using the recognize() method will provide you with the default behavior,
// such as built-in error handling, timeout and video feed pausing.
const processResult = await videoRecognizer.recognize();
// Using the startRecognition() method allows you to pass your own onScanningDone callback,
// giving you the option to create custom behavior.
const processResult = await videoRecognizer.startRecognition(
async ( recognitionState ) =>
{
videoRecognizer.pauseRecognition();
return recognitionState;
}
);
// To obtain recognition results see next step
}
catch ( error )
{
if ( error.name === "VideoRecognizerError" )
{
// Reason is of type BlinkIDSDK.NotSupportedReason and contains information why video
// recognizer could not be used. Usually this happens when user didn't grant access to a
// camera or when a hardware or OS error occurs.
const reason = ( error as BlinkIDSDK.VideoRecognizerError ).reason;
}
}
If
processResult returned from
VideoRecognizer's method
recognize or
startRecognition is not
BlinkIDSDK.RecognizerResultState.Empty, then at least one recognizer given to the
RecognizerRunner above contains a recognition result. You can extract the result from each recognizer using its
getResult method:
if ( processResult !== BlinkIDSDK.RecognizerResultState.Empty )
{
const recognitionResult = await recognizer.getResult();
console.log( recognitionResult );
}
else
{
console.log( "Recognition was not successful!" );
}
Finally, release the memory on the WebAssembly heap by calling
delete method on both
RecognizerRunner and each of your recognizers. Also, release the camera stream by calling
releaseVideoFeed on instance of
VideoRecognizer:
videoRecognizer.releaseVideoFeed();
recognizerRunner.delete();
recognizer.delete();
Note that after releasing those objects it is not valid to call any methods on them, as they are literally destroyed. This is required to release memory resources on WebAssembly heap which are not automatically released with JavaScript's garbage collector. Also, note that results returned from
getResult method are placed on JavaScript's heap and will be cleaned by its garbage collector, just like any other normal JavaScript object.
If you just want to perform recognition of still images and do not need live camera recognition, you can do that as well.
Initialize recognizers and
RecognizerRunner as described in the steps 1-4 above.
Make sure you have the image set to a
HTMLImageElement. If you only have the URL of the image that needs recognizing, you can attach it to the image element with following code snippet:
const imageElement = document.getElementById( "imageToProcess" ) as HTMLImageElement;
imageElement.src = URL.createObjectURL( imageURL );
await imageElement.decode();
Obtain the
CapturedFrame object using function
captureFrame and give it to the
processImage method of the
RecognizerRunner:
const imageFrame = BlinkIDSDK.captureFrame( imageElement );
const processResult = await recognizerRunner.processImage( imageFrame );
Proceed as in steps 6-7 above. Note that you don't have to release any resources of
VideoRecognizer here as we were only recognizing a single image, but
RecognizerRunner and recognizers must be deleted using the
delete method.
You can modify the default behaviour of the SDK before a WASM module is loaded.
Check out the following code snippet to learn how to configure the SDK and which non-development options are available:
// Create instance of WASM SDK load settings
const loadSettings = new BlinkIDSDK.WasmSDKLoadSettings( "your-base64-license-key" );
/**
* Write a hello message to the browser console when license check is successfully performed.
*
* Hello message will contain the name and version of the SDK, which are required information for all support
* tickets.
*
* The default value is true.
*/
loadSettings.allowHelloMessage = true;
/**
* Absolute location of WASM and related JS/data files. Useful when resource files should be loaded over CDN, or
* when web frameworks/libraries are used which store resources in specific locations, e.g. inside "assets" folder.
*
* Important: if the engine is hosted on another origin, CORS must be enabled between two hosts. That is, server
* where engine is hosted must have 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header for the location of the web app.
*
* Important: SDK and WASM resources must be from the same version of a package.
*
* Default value is empty string, i.e. "". In case of empty string, value of "window.location.origin" property is
* going to be used.
*/
loadSettings.engineLocation = "";
/**
* Type of the WASM that will be loaded. By default, if not set, the SDK will automatically determine the best WASM
* to load.
*/
wasmType: WasmType | null = null;
/**
* Optional callback function that will report the SDK loading progress.
*
* This can be useful for displaying progress bar to users with slow connections.
*
* The default value is "null".
*
* @example
* loadSettings.loadProgressCallback = (percentage: number) => console.log(`${ percentage }% loaded!`);
*/
loadSettings.loadProgressCallback = null;
// After load settings are configured, proceed with the loading
BlinkIDSDK.loadWasmModule( loadSettings ).then( ... );
There are some additional options which can be seen in the configuration class WasmLoadSettings.
This section contains information on how to deploy a web app which uses BlinkID In-browser SDK.
Make sure to serve the web app over a HTTPS connection.
Otherwise, the browser will block access to a web camera and remote scripts due to security policies.
WASM wrapper contain three different builds:
Basic
Advanced
AdvancedWithThreads
The WASM that will be loaded will be build with advanced WASM features, just like above. Additionally, it will be also built with support for multi-threaded processing. This feature requires a browser with support for both advanced WASM features and
SharedArrayBuffer.
For multi-threaded processing there are some things that needs to be set up additionally, like COOP and COEP headers, more info about web server setup can be found here.
Keep in mind that this WASM bundle requires that all resources are on the same origin. So, for example, it's not possible to load WASM files from some CDN. This limitation exists due to browser security rules.
Files: resources/{basic,advanced,advanced-threads}/BlinkIDWasmSDK.{data,js,wasm}
If you know how WebAssembly works, then you'll know a browser will load the
.wasm file it needs to compile it to the native code. This is unlike JavaScript code, which is interpreted and compiled to native code only if needed (JIT, a.k.a. Just-in-time compilation). Therefore, before BlinkID is loaded, the browser must download and compile the provided
.wasm file.
In order to make this faster, you should configure your web server to serve
.wasm files with
Content-Type: application/wasm. This will instruct the browser that this is a WebAssembly file, which most modern browsers will utilize to perform streaming compilation, i.e. they will start compiling the WebAssembly code as soon as first bytes arrive from the server, instead of waiting for the entire file to download.
For more information about streaming compilation, check this article from MDN.
If your server supports serving compressed files, you should utilize that to minimize the download size of your web app. It's easy to notice that
.wasm file is not a small file, but it is very compressible. This is also true for all other files that you need to serve for your web app.
For more information about configuring your web server to compress and optimally deliver BlinkID SDK in your web app, see the official Emscripten documentation.
You can host WASM and related support files in a location different from the one where your web app is located.
For example, your WASM and related support files can be located in
https://cdn.example.com, while the web app is hosted on
https://example.com.
In that case it's important to set CORS headers in response from
https://cdn.example.com. i.e. set header
Access-Control-Allow-Origin with proper value so that the web page knows it’s okay to take on the request.
If WASM engine folders are not placed in the same folder as web app, don't forget to configure instance of
WasmSDKLoadSettings with proper location:
...
const loadSettings = new BlinkIDSDK.WasmSDKLoadSettings( licenseKey );
loadSettings.engineLocation = "https://cdn.example.com/wasm";
...
The location should point to folder containing folders
basic,
advanced and
advanced-threads that contain the WebAssembly and its support files.
The difference between
basic,
advanced and
advanced-threads folders are in the way the WebAssembly file was built:
basic folder were built to be most compatible, but less performant.
advanced folder can yield better scanning performance, but requires more modern browser
advanced-threads folder uses advanced WASM features as the WASM in the
advanced folder but will additionally use WebWorkers for multi-threaded processing which will yield best performance.
Depending on what features the browser actually supports, the correct WASM file will be loaded automatically.
Note that in order to be able to use WASM from the
advanced-threads folder, you need to configure website to be "cross-origin isolated" using COOP and COEP headers, as described in this article. This is required for browser to allow using the
SharedArrayBuffer feature which is required for multi-threaded processing to work. Without doing so, the browser will load only the single-threaded WASM binary from the
advanced folder.
# NGINX web server COEP and COOP header example
...
server {
location / {
add_header Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy: require-corp;
add_header Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy: same-origin;
}
}
...
As mentioned, the license key of BlinkID SDK is tied to your domain name, so it's required to initialize the SDK with different license keys based on the location of your web app.
A common scenario is to have different license keys for development on the local machine, staging environment and production environment. Our team will be happy to issue multiple trial licenses if needs be. See Obtaining a license key.
There are two most common approaches regarding setup of your license key(s):
Common approach when working with modern frameworks/libraries.
Simple approach, where handling of license key is done inside the web app.
Here is one possible solution:
let licenseKey = "..."; // Place your development license key here
if ( window.location.hostname === "staging.example.com" ) // Place your staging domain here
{
licenseKey = "..."; // Place your staging license key here
}
if ( window.location.hostname === "example.com" ) // Place your production domain here
{
licenseKey = "..."; // Place your production license key here
}
...
Recognizer concept,
RecognizerRunner and
VideoRecognizer
This section will first describe what a
Recognizer is and how it should be used to perform recognition of images, videos and camera stream. We'll also describe what
RecognizerRunner is and how it can be used to tweak the recognition procedure. Finally, we'll describe what
VideoRecognizer is and explain how it builds on top of
RecognizerRunner in order to provide support for recognizing a video or a camera stream.
Recognizer concept
The
Recognizer is the basic unit tasked with reading documents within the domain of BlinkID SDK. Its main purpose is to process the image and extract meaningful information from it. As you will see later, BlinkID SDK has lots of different
Recognizer objects you can set up to recognize various documents.
The
Recognizer is the object on the WebAssembly heap, which means that it will not be automatically cleaned up by the garbage collector once it's not required anymore. Once you are done using it, you must call the
delete method on it to release the memory on the WebAssembly heap. Failing to do so will result in memory leak on the WebAssembly heap which may result in a crash of the browser tab running your web app.
Each
Recognizer has a
Result object, which contains the data that was extracted from the image. The
Result for each specific
Recognizer can be obtained by calling its
getResult method, which will return a
Result object placed on the JS heap, i.e. managed by the garbage collector. Therefore, you don't need to call any delete-like methods on the
Result object.
Every
Recognizer is a stateful object that can be in two possible states: idle state and working state.
While in idle state, you are allowed to call method
updateSettings which will update its properties according to the given settings object. At any time, you can call its
currentSettings method to obtain its currently applied settings object.
After you create a
RecognizerRunner with an array containing your recognizer, the state of the
Recognizer will change to working state, in which
Recognizer object will be used for processing. While being in working state, it is not possible to call method
updateSettings (calling it will crash your web app).
If you need to change configuration of your recognizer while it's being used, you need to:
currentSettings method to obtain its current configuration
Recogizer of the same type
updateSettings on it with your modified configuration
Recognizer within the
RecognizerRunner by calling its
reconfigureRecognizers method
When written as a pseudocode, this would look like:
import * as BlinkIDSDK from "@microblink/blinkid-in-browser-sdk";
// Assume myRecognizerInUse is used by the recognizerRunner
const currentSettings = await myRecognizerInUse.currentSettings();
// Modify currentSettings as you need
const newRecognizer = await BlinkIDSDK.createRecognizer(); // use appropriate recognizer creation function
await newRecognizer.updateSettings( currentSettings );
// Reconfigure recognizerRunner
await recognizerRunner.reconfigureRecognizers( [ newRecognizer ], true ); // use `true` or `false` depending of what you want to achieve (see below for the description)
// newRecognizer is now in use and myRecognizerInUse is no longer in use -
// you can delete it if you don't need it anymore
await myRecognizerInUse.delete();
While
Recognizer object works, it changes its internal state and its result. The
Recognizer object's
Result always starts in
Empty state. When corresponding
Recognizer object performs the recognition of a given image, its
Result can either stay in
Empty state (in case
Recognizer failed to perform recognition), move to
Uncertain state (in case
Recognizer performed the recognition, but not all mandatory information was extracted) or move to
Valid state (in case
Recognizer performed recognition and all mandatory information was successfully extracted from the image).
RecognizerRunner
The
RecognizerRunner is the object that manages the chain of individual
Recognizer objects within the recognition process.
It must be created by
createRecognizerRunner method of the
WasmModuleProxy interface, which is a member of
WasmSDK interface which is resolved in a promise returned by the
loadWasmModule function you've seen above. The function requires two parameters: an array of
Recognizer objects that will be used for processing and a
boolean indicating whether multiple
Recognizer objects are allowed to have their
Results enter the
Valid state.
To explain the
boolean parameter further, we first need to understand how
RecognizerRunner performs image processing.
When the
processImage method is called, it processes the image with the first
Recognizer in the chain. If
Recognizer's
Result object changes its state to
Valid, and if the above
boolean parameter is
false, the recognition chain will be stopped and
Promise returned by the method will be immediately resolved. If the above parameter is
true, then the image will also be processed with other
Recognizer objects in chain, regardless of the state of their
Result objects.
That means if after processing the image with the first
Recognizer in the chain, its
Result object's state is not changed to
Valid, the
RecognizerRunner will use the next
Recognizer object in chain for processing the image and so on - until the end of the chain (if no results become valid or always if above parameter is
true) or until it finds the recognizer that has successfully processed the image and changed its
Result's state to
Valid (if above parameter is
false).
You cannot change the order of the
Recognizer objects within the chain - regardless of the order in which you give
Recognizer objects to
RecognizerRunner (either to its creation function
createRecognizerRunner or to its
reconfigureRecognizers method), they are internally ordered in a way that ensures the best performance and accuracy possible.
Also, in order for BlinkID SDK to be able to sort
Recognizer objects in the recognition chain the best way, it is not allowed to have multiple instances of
Recognizer objects of the same type within the chain. Attempting to do so will crash your application.
VideoRecognizer
Using
RecognizerRunner directly could be difficult in cases when you want to perform recognition of the video or the live camera stream. Additionally, handling camera management from the web browser can be sometimes challenging. In order to make this much easier, we provided a
VideoRecognizer class.
To perform live camera recognition using the
VideoRecognizer, you will need an already configured
RecognizerRunner object and a reference to
HTMLVideoElement to which camera stream will be attached.
To perform the recognition, you should simply write:
const cameraFeed = <HTMLVideoElement> document.getElementById( "cameraFeed" );
try
{
const videoRecognizer = await BlinkIDSDK.VideoRecognizer.createVideoRecognizerFromCameraStream(
cameraFeed,
recognizerRunner
);
const processResult = await videoRecognizer.recognize();
}
catch ( error )
{
// Handle camera error
}
The
recognize method of the
VideoRecognizer will start the video capture and recognition loop from the camera and will return a
Promise that will be resolved when either
processImage of the given
RecognizerRunner returns
Valid for some frame or the timeout given to
recognize method is reached (if no timeout is given, a default one is used).
If, instead of performing recognition of live video stream, you want to perform recognition of a pre-recorded video, you should simply construct
VideoRecognizer using a different function, as shown below:
const videoRecognizer = await BlinkIDSDK.createVideoRecognizerFromVideoPath(
videoPath,
htmlVideoElement,
recognizerRunner
);
const processResult = await videoRecognizer.recognize();
VideoRecognizer
The procedure for using
VideoRecognizer described above is quite simple, but has some limits. For example, you can only perform one shot scan with it. As soon as the promise returned by
recognize method resolves, the camera feed is paused and you need to start new recognition.
However, if you need to perform multiple recognitions in single camera session, without pausing the camera preview, you can use the
startRecognition method, as described in the example below:
videoRecognizer.startRecognition
(
( recognitionState: BlinkIDSDK.RecognizerResultState ) =>
{
// Pause recognition before performing any async operation - this will make sure that
// recognition will not continue while returning the control flow back from this function.
videoRecognizer.pauseRecognition();
// Obtain recognition results directly from recognizers associated with the RecognizerRunner
// that is associated with the VideoRecognizer
if ( shouldContinueScanning )
{
// Resume recognition
videoRecognizer.resumeRecognition( true );
}
else
{
// Pause the camera feed
videoRecognizer.pauseVideoFeed();
// After this line, the VideoRecognizer is in the same state as if promise returned from
// recognizer was resolved
}
// If videoRecognizer is not paused or terminated, after this line the recognition will
// continue and recognition state will be retained
}
);
MetadataCallbacks
Processing events, also known as Metadata callbacks are purely intended to provide users with on-screen scanning guidance or to capture some debug information during development of your web app using BlinkID SDK.
Callbacks for all events are bundled into the MetadataCallbacks object. We suggest that you have a look at the available callbacks and events which you can handle in the source code of the
MetadataCallbacks interface.
You can link the
MetadataCallbacks interface with
RecognizerRunner either during creation or by invoking its method
setMetadataCallbacks. Please note that both those methods need to pass information about available callbacks to the native code. For efficiency reasons this happens at the time
setMetadataCallbacks is called, not every time a change occurs within the
MetadataCallbacks object.
This means that if you, for example, set
onQuadDetection to
MetadataCallbacks after you already called
setMetadataCallbacks method, the
onQuadDetection will not be registered with the native code and therefore it will not be called.
Similarly, if you remove the
onQuadDetection from
MetadataCallbacks object after you already called
setMetadataCallbacks method, your app will crash in attempt to invoke a non-existing function when our processing code attempts to invoke it. We deliberately do not perform null check here because of two reasons:
Remember that whenever you make some changes to the
MetadataCallbacks object, you need to apply those changes to your
RecognizerRunner by calling its
setMetadataCallbacks method.
This section will give a list of all
Recognizer objects that are available within BlinkID SDK, their purpose and recommendations on how they should be used to achieve best performance and user experience.
The
SuccessFrameGrabberRecognizer is a special
Recognizer that wraps some other
Recognizer and impersonates it while processing the image. However, when the
Recognizer being impersonated changes its
Result into
Valid state, the
SuccessFrameGrabberRecognizer captures the image and saves it into its own
Result object.
Since
SuccessFrameGrabberRecognizer impersonates its slave
Recognizer object, it is not possible to have both concrete
Recognizer object and
SuccessFrameGrabberRecognizer that wraps it in the same
RecognizerRunner at the same time. Doing so will have the same effect as having multiple instances of the same
Recognizer in the same
RecognizerRunner - it will crash your application. For more information, see paragraph about
RecognizerRunner.
This recognizer is best for use cases when you need to capture the exact image that was being processed by some other
Recognizer object at the time its
Result became
Valid. When that happens,
SuccessFrameGrabber's
Result will also become
Valid and will contain described image. That image will be available in its
successFrame property.
The
IdBarcodeRecognizer is a recognizer specialized for scanning barcodes from various ID cards.
The
BlinkIdRecognizer scans and extracts data from the single side of the supported document.
You can find the list of the currently supported documents here. For detailed information about which fields can be extracted from each document, check this link.
We will continue expanding this recognizer by adding support for new document types in the future. Star this repo to stay updated.
Use
BlinkIdCombinedRecognizer for scanning both sides of the supported document. First, it scans and extracts data from the front, then scans and extracts data from the back, and finally, combines results from both sides.
The
BlinkIdCombinedRecognizer also performs data matching and returns a flag if the extracted data captured from the front side matches the data from the back.
You can find the list of the currently supported documents here. For detailed information about which fields can be extracted from each document, check this link.
We will continue expanding this recognizer by adding support for new document types in the future. Star this repo to stay updated.
It's possible to enable various recognizer settings before recognition process to modify default behaviour of the recognizer.
List of all recognizer options is available in the source code of each recognizer, while list of all recognizers is available in the List of available recognizers section.
Recognizer settings should be enabled right after the recognizer has been created in the following manner:
// Create instance of recognizer
const BlinkIdRecognizer = await BlinkIDSDK.createBlinkIdRecognizer( sdk );
// Retrieve current settings
const settings = await BlinkIdRecognizer.currentSettings();
// Update desired settings
settings[ " <recognizer_available_setting> " ] = true;
// Apply settings
await BlinkIdRecognizer.updateSettings( settings );
...
This document provides information about technical requirements of end-user devices to run BlinkID.
Requirements:
Important: BlinkID may not work correctly in WebView/WKWebView/SFSafariViewController. See this section.
Minimal browser versions with support for all features required by BlinkID.
|Chrome
|Safari
|Edge
|Firefox
|Opera
|iOS Safari
|Android Browser
|Opera Mobile
|Chrome for Android
|Firefox for Android
|57
|11
|79
|52
|44
|14
|81
|59
|86
|82
Internet Explorer is not supported.
Keep in mind that camera device is optional, since BlinkID can extract data from still images.
SDK cannot access camera on iOS 14.2 and older versions when the end-user is using a web browser other than Safari. Apple does not allow access to camera via WebRTC specification for other browsers.
Notes & Guidelines
It's hard to pinpoint exact hardware specifications for successful data extraction, but based on our testing mid-end and high-end smartphone devices released in 2018 and later should be able to extract data from an image in a relatively short time frame.
Notes & Guidelines
WebView is not supported for a couple of reasons:
Also, it's possible for mobile app developers to use WebView alternatives like GeckoView and similar, which have their own constraints.
As for now, it's not possible to access the camera from WKWebView and SFSafariViewController.
Camera access on iOS, i.e. WebRTC, is only supported in Safari browser. Other browsers like Chrome and Firefox won't work as expected.
There is a general technical constraint when using BlinkID from in-app browser - it's not possible to know for sure if the SDK has or hasn't got camera access. That is, it's not possible to notify the user if the camera is not available during the initialization.
However, majority of widely used apps with in-app browsers, e.g. Facebook and Snapchat, are using standard WebView or embedded Safari with all the features. For example, WASM and modern JS are supported.
But the major problem still remains, how to get an image from the camera? Currently, we can advise two approaches:
<input type="file" accept="image/*" capture="environment" /> element.
In case you're having issues integrating our SDK, the first thing you should do is revisit our integration instructions and make sure to closely follow each step.
If you have followed the instructions to the letter and you still have problems, please contact us at help.microblink.com.
When contacting us, please make sure you include the following information:
In case of problems with using the SDK, you should do as follows:
If you are getting an "invalid license key" error or having other license-related problems (e.g. some feature is not enabled that should be), first check the browser console. All license-related problems are logged to the web console so that it's easier to determine what went wrong.
When you can't determine the license-related problem or you simply do not understand the log information, you should contact us at help.microblink.com. When contacting us, please make sure you provide following information:
If you are having problems with scanning certain items, undesired behaviour on specific device(s), crashes inside BlinkID SDK or anything unmentioned, please contact our support with the same information as listed at the start of this section.
This entity is not allowed by currently active license! when I create a specific
Recognizer object.
Each license key contains information about which features are allowed to use and which are not. This error indicates that your production license does not allow the use of a specific
Recognizer object. You should contact support to check if the provided license is OK and that it really contains the features you've requested.
Versions BlinkID 5.8.0 and above require an internet connection to work under our new License Management Program.
This means your web app has to be connected to the Internet in order for us to validate your trial license key. Scanning or data extraction of documents still happens offline, in the browser itself.
Once the validation is complete, you can continue using the SDK in an offline mode (or over a private network) until the next check.
We've added error callback to Microblink SDK to inform you about the status of your license key.
Complete source code of the TypeScript wrapper can be found here.
For any other questions, feel free to contact us at help.microblink.com.