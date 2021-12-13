A pure JavaScript version of the
<Slider> component for react-native and react-native-web. This can be a direct replacement for the Slider component from react-native/@react-native-community. Ideas and contributions are very welcome.
Try it out live on Expo Snack.
yarn add @miblanchard/react-native-slider
or
npm i --save @miblanchard/react-native-slider
Version 1.x.x only supports React Native >= 0.59.0
|React Native version(s)
|Supporting react-native-slider version(s)
|v0.59.0+
|v1.x.x
import React from 'react';
import {Slider} from '@miblanchard/react-native-slider';
import {AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View, Text} from 'react-native';
class SliderExample extends React.Component {
state = {
value: 0.2,
};
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Slider
value={this.state.value}
onValueChange={value => this.setState({value})}
/>
<Text>Value: {this.state.value}</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
marginLeft: 10,
marginRight: 10,
alignItems: 'stretch',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('SliderExample', () => SliderExample);
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|animateTransitions
|bool
|Yes
|false
|Set to true if you want to use the default 'spring' animation
|animationConfig
|object
|Yes
|undefined
|Used to configure the animation parameters. These are the same parameters in the Animated library.
|animationType
|string
|Yes
|'spring | 'timing'
|Set to 'spring' or 'timing' to use one of those two types of animations with the default animation properties.
|containerStyle
|style
|Yes
|The style applied to the container view around everything
|debugTouchArea
|bool
|Yes
|false
|Set this to true to visually see the thumb touch rect in green.
|disabled
|bool
|Yes
|false
|If true the user won't be able to move the slider
|maximumTrackTintColor
|string
|Yes
|'#b3b3b3'
|The color used for the track to the right of the button
|maximumValue
|number
|Yes
|1
|Initial maximum value of the slider
|minimumTrackTintColor
|string
|Yes
|'#3f3f3f'
|The color used for the track to the left of the button
|minimumValue
|number
|Yes
|0
|Initial minimum value of the slider
|onSlidingComplete
|function
|Yes
|Callback called when the user finishes changing the value (e.g. when the slider is released)
|onSlidingStart
|function
|Yes
|Callback called when the user starts changing the value (e.g. when the slider is pressed)
|onValueChange
|function
|Yes
|Callback continuously called while the user is dragging the slider
|renderAboveThumbComponent
|function
|Yes
|null
|Function which returns a custom Component of your liking to be rendered above the thumb and accepts an index of a thumb starting from 0.
|renderThumbComponent
|function
|Yes
|null
|Function which returns a custom Component of your liking to be rendered within the thumb.
|renderTrackMarkComponent
|function
|Yes
|null
|Function which returns a custom Component of your liking to be rendered on top of the slider truck at the values provided by
trackMarks property. It accepts an index of a mark from
trackMarks array the method is being executed for.
|step
|number
|Yes
|0
|Step value of the slider. The value should be between 0 and maximumValue - minimumValue)
|thumbImage
|source
|Yes
|Sets an image for the thumb.
|thumbStyle
|style
|Yes
|The style applied to the thumb
|thumbTintColor
|string
|Yes
|'#343434'
|The color used for the thumb
|thumbTouchSize
|object
|Yes
{width: 40, height: 40}
|The size of the touch area that allows moving the thumb. The touch area has the same center as the visible thumb. This allows to have a visually small thumb while still allowing the user to move it easily.
|trackClickable
|bool
|Yes
|false
|If true the user will be able to click anywhere on the track to set the value to that position.
|trackMarks
|Array
|Yes
|The value should be an array of numbers between minimumValue and maximumValue. In order to render a mark on top of the slider track at provided numbers
renderTrackMark property should also be provided.
|trackStyle
|style
|Yes
|The style applied to the track
|value
|number or Array
|Yes
|0
|Initial value of the slider. The value should be a number or array of numbers between minimumValue and maximumValue, which default to 0 and 1 respectively. Default value is 0. This is not a controlled component, e.g. if you don't update the value, the component won't be reset to its inital value.