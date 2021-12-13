openbase logo
Readme

@miblanchard/react-native-slider

Node.js CI npm version npm downloads npm licence Platform

A pure JavaScript version of the <Slider> component for react-native and react-native-web. This can be a direct replacement for the Slider component from react-native/@react-native-community. Ideas and contributions are very welcome.

Try it out live on Expo Snack.

Screenshot of Slider options

Install

yarn add @miblanchard/react-native-slider

or

npm i --save @miblanchard/react-native-slider

Version 1.x.x only supports React Native >= 0.59.0

React Native version(s)Supporting react-native-slider version(s)
v0.59.0+v1.x.x

Usage

import React from 'react';
import {Slider} from '@miblanchard/react-native-slider';
import {AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View, Text} from 'react-native';

class SliderExample extends React.Component {
    state = {
        value: 0.2,
    };

    render() {
        return (
            <View style={styles.container}>
                <Slider
                    value={this.state.value}
                    onValueChange={value => this.setState({value})}
                />
                <Text>Value: {this.state.value}</Text>
            </View>
        );
    }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        marginLeft: 10,
        marginRight: 10,
        alignItems: 'stretch',
        justifyContent: 'center',
    },
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('SliderExample', () => SliderExample);

Props

PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
animateTransitionsboolYesfalseSet to true if you want to use the default 'spring' animation
animationConfigobjectYesundefinedUsed to configure the animation parameters. These are the same parameters in the Animated library.
animationTypestringYes'spring | 'timing'Set to 'spring' or 'timing' to use one of those two types of animations with the default animation properties.
containerStylestyleYesThe style applied to the container view around everything
debugTouchAreaboolYesfalseSet this to true to visually see the thumb touch rect in green.
disabledboolYesfalseIf true the user won't be able to move the slider
maximumTrackTintColorstringYes'#b3b3b3'The color used for the track to the right of the button
maximumValuenumberYes1Initial maximum value of the slider
minimumTrackTintColorstringYes'#3f3f3f'The color used for the track to the left of the button
minimumValuenumberYes0Initial minimum value of the slider
onSlidingCompletefunctionYesCallback called when the user finishes changing the value (e.g. when the slider is released)
onSlidingStartfunctionYesCallback called when the user starts changing the value (e.g. when the slider is pressed)
onValueChangefunctionYesCallback continuously called while the user is dragging the slider
renderAboveThumbComponentfunctionYesnullFunction which returns a custom Component of your liking to be rendered above the thumb and accepts an index of a thumb starting from 0.
renderThumbComponentfunctionYesnullFunction which returns a custom Component of your liking to be rendered within the thumb.
renderTrackMarkComponentfunctionYesnullFunction which returns a custom Component of your liking to be rendered on top of the slider truck at the values provided by trackMarks property. It accepts an index of a mark from trackMarks array the method is being executed for.
stepnumberYes0Step value of the slider. The value should be between 0 and maximumValue - minimumValue)
thumbImagesourceYesSets an image for the thumb.
thumbStylestyleYesThe style applied to the thumb
thumbTintColorstringYes'#343434'The color used for the thumb
thumbTouchSizeobjectYes{width: 40, height: 40}The size of the touch area that allows moving the thumb. The touch area has the same center as the visible thumb. This allows to have a visually small thumb while still allowing the user to move it easily.
trackClickableboolYesfalseIf true the user will be able to click anywhere on the track to set the value to that position.
trackMarksArrayYesThe value should be an array of numbers between minimumValue and maximumValue. In order to render a mark on top of the slider track at provided numbers renderTrackMark property should also be provided.
trackStylestyleYesThe style applied to the track
valuenumber or ArrayYes0Initial value of the slider. The value should be a number or array of numbers between minimumValue and maximumValue, which default to 0 and 1 respectively. Default value is 0. This is not a controlled component, e.g. if you don't update the value, the component won't be reset to its inital value.

MIT Licensed

