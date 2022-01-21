openbase logo
@mia-platform/lc39

by mia-platform
5.1.0 (see all)

The Mia-Platform Node.js service launcher

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Launch Complex 39

Build Status javascript style guide
Coverage Status NPM version

The Mia-Platform Node.js service launcher

lc39 is a Command line utility that will launch a Fastify instance configured for serving a Node.js service on Mia-Platform.

Getting Started

Install

To install the package you can run:

npm install @mia-platform/lc39 --save

It is possible to install the next version of the package, which use fastify v3. The version is a release candidate, so it is not yet a stable version and should not be used in production environments (next updates could be breaking). To try it, you can run:

npm install @mia-platform/lc39@next --save

We recommend to install the module locally on every one of your project to be able to update them indipendently one from the other. To use the locally installed instance you have to add the following script to your package.json:

"scripts": {
  "start": "lc39 index.js"
},

To see all the options you can add to the cli run:

npx lc39 --help

Now you are ready to code your mia-platform service!

Documentation

To work properly with lc39 your service main file should follow some rules:

