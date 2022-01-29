Support Millions of cells and thousands of columns easy and efficiently for fast data rendering. Easy to use.
The RevoGrid component helps represent a huge amount of data in a form of data table "excel like" or as list. On top of it it provides inbuilt range edit or per cell edit, keyboard support and custom edit and render features. Works in any major framework or with no framework at all.
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
The library published as a scoped NPM package in the NPMJS Revolist account. Check for more info on our demo side.
With NPM:
npm i @revolist/revogrid --save;
With Yarn:
yarn add @revolist/revogrid;
Grid works as web component. All you have to do just to place component on the page and access it properties as an element. We provide many ways to integrate our grid in your project:
const grid = document.querySelector('revo-grid');
const columns = [
{ prop: 'name', name: 'First column' },
{
prop: 'details',
name: 'Second column',
cellTemplate: (createElement, props) => {
return createElement('div',
{
style: { backgroundColor: 'red' },
class: { 'inner-cell': true },
},
props.model[props.prop] || '',
);
},
},
];
const items = [{ name: 'New item', details: 'Item description' }];
grid.columns = columns;
grid.source = items;
<template>
<v-grid :source="rows" :columns="columns"/>
</template>
<script>
import VGrid from '@revolist/vue-datagrid';
export default {
name: 'App',
data() => ({
columns: [
{ prop: 'name', name: 'First' },
{ prop: 'details', name: 'Second' },
],
rows: [{ name: '1', details: 'Item 1' }],
};
}),
components: { VGrid },
};
</script>
If you have any idea, feel free to open an issue to discuss a new feature, or fork RevoGrid and submit your changes back to me.
MIT