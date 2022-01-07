CLI tool to visualise CloudFormation/SAM/CDK templates as diagrams.
npm i -g @mhlabs/cfn-diagram
Usage: cfn-dia [options] [command]
Options:
-v, --vers Output the current version
-h, --help Display help for command
Commands:
draw.io|d [options] Generates a draw.io diagram from a CloudFormation template
html|h [options] Generates a vis.js diagram from a CloudFormation template
browse|b [options] Browses and generates diagrams from your deployed templates
help [command] Display help for command
Draw.io Options:
-t, --template-file [templateFile] Path to template or cdk.json file
-c, --ci-mode Disable terminal/console interactivity
-o, --output-file [outputFile] Name of output file
-co, --cdk-output [outputPath] CDK synth output path
-s, --skip-synth Skips CDK synth
-e, --exclude-types [excludeTypes] List of resource types to exclude when using CI mode
Html Options:
-t, --template-file [templateFile] Path to template or cdk.json file
-c, --ci-mode Disable terminal/console interactivity
-o, --output-path [outputPath] Name of output file
-co, --cdk-output [outputPath] CDK synth output path
-s, --skip-synth Skips CDK synth
Usage: cfn-dia draw.io|d [options]
Generates a draw.io diagram from a CloudFormation template
Options:
-t, --template-file [templateFile] Path to template or cdk.json file (default: "template.yaml or
cdk.json")
-c, --ci-mode Disable terminal/console interactivity (default: false)
--stacks [stacks] Comma separated list of stack name(s) to include. Defaults to
all.
-o, --output-file [outputFile] Name of output file (default: "template.drawio")
-co, --cdk-output [outputPath] CDK synth output path (default: "cdk.out")
-s, --skip-synth Skips CDK synth (default: false)
-e, --exclude-types [excludeTypes...] List of resource types to exclude when using CI mode
-h, --help display help for command
Use it in combination with the Draw.io Integration for VS Code to instantly visualise your stacks.
cfn-dia draw.io -t template.yaml
Usage: cfn-dia html|h [options]
Generates a vis.js diagram from a CloudFormation template
Options:
-t, --template-file [templateFile] Path to template or cdk.json file (default: "template.yaml or
cdk.json")
--stacks [stacks] Comma separated list of stack name(s) to include. Defaults to all.
-all --render-all If set, all nested stacks will be rendered. By default only root
template is rendered (default: false)
-c, --ci-mode Disable terminal/console interactivity (default: false)
-o, --output-path [outputPath] Name of output file (default: "/tmp/cfn-diagram")
-co, --cdk-output [outputPath] CDK synth output path (default: "cdk.out")
-s, --skip-synth Skips CDK synth (default: false)
-h, --help display help for command
The HTML output uses vis.js to generate an interactive diagram from your template.
cfn-dia html -t template.yaml
or, for CDK stacks, go to project directory (where cdk.json is located) and enter
cfn-dia html
Large stacks, in particular multi-stack CDK projects, tend to generate huge diagrams. You can pass the stack names you want to render using the
--stacks argument followed by a comma separated list of stack names.
Usage: cfn-dia ascii-art|a [options]
Generates an ascii-art diagram from a CloudFormation template
Options:
-t, --template-file [templateFile] Path to template or cdk.json file (default: "template.yaml or cdk.json")
--stacks [stacks] Comma separated list of stack name(s) to include. Defaults to all.
-co, --cdk-output [outputPath] CDK synth output path (default: "cdk.out")
-s, --skip-synth Skips CDK synth (default: false)
-w, --watch Watch for changes in template and rerender diagram on change (default: false)
-e, --exclude-types [excludeTypes...] List of resource types to exclude when using CI mode
-h, --help display help for command display help for command
Renders a simple Ascii-art diagram of your template directly in the console. Useful to gain a quick overview of smaller stacks.
Video demo of using the
--watch option:
This functionality lives in its own CLI, cfn-diagram-ci. This is beacuse it requires headless Chromium to be installed which makes the package size very large
It uses pageres to generate a screenshot of a HTML diagram. This can be used in a CI/CD pipeline to keep an always up-to-date diagram in your readme-file.
npm install -g @mhlabs/cfn-diagram-ci
cfn-dia-ci html -t template.yaml
Error: spawn wslvar ENOENT when trying to use HTML output. To resolve, install wslu. See issue #9.