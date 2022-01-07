CLI tool to visualise CloudFormation/SAM/CDK templates as diagrams.

Installation

npm i -g @mhlabs/cfn-diagram

Usage

Usage : cfn-dia [options] [command] Option s: -v, --vers Output the current version -h, -- help Display help for command Command s: draw.io|d [ options ] Generates a draw.io diagram from a CloudFormation template html|h [ options ] Generates a vis.js diagram from a CloudFormation template browse | b [ options ] Browses and generates diagrams from your deployed templates help [ command ] Display help for command Draw.io Option s: -t, --template- file [templateFile] Path to template or cdk.json file - c , --ci- mode Disable terminal/console interactivity - o , --output- file [outputFile] Name of output file - co , --cdk-output [outputPath] CDK synth output path -s, --skip-synth Skips CDK synth - e , --exclude-types [excludeTypes] List of resource types to exclude when using CI mode Html Option s: -t, --template- file [templateFile] Path to template or cdk.json file - c , --ci- mode Disable terminal/console interactivity - o , --output-path [outputPath] Name of output file - co , --cdk-output [outputPath] CDK synth output path -s, --skip-synth Skips CDK synth

Output formats

Usage : cfn-dia draw.io|d [options] Generates a draw.io diagram from a CloudFormation template Options: -t, --template-file [templateFile] Path to template or cdk.json file (default: "template.yaml or cdk.json" ) -c, --ci-mode Disable terminal /console interactivity (default: false ) --stacks [stacks] Comma separated list of stack name(s) to include. Defaults to all. -o, --output-file [outputFile] Name of output file (default: "template.drawio" ) -co, --cdk-output [outputPath] CDK synth output path (default: "cdk.out" ) -s, --skip-synth Skips CDK synth (default: false ) -e, --exclude-types [excludeTypes .. .] List of resource types to exclude when using CI mode -h, --help display help for command

Use it in combination with the Draw.io Integration for VS Code to instantly visualise your stacks.

Example

cfn-dia draw .io -t template .yaml

Features

Select only the resource types you want to see. This lets you skip granlar things like roles and policies that might not add to the overview you want to see

Navigate through a new differnet layouts

Works for both JSON and YAML templates

Filter on resource type and/or resource names

Works with CloudFormation, SAM and CDK

HTML

Usage : cfn-dia html|h [options] Generates a vis.js diagram from a CloudFormation template Option s: -t, --template- file [templateFile] Path to template or cdk.json file (defaul t: cdk.json --stacks [stacks] Comma separated list of stack name(s) to include. Defaults to all . - all --render- all If set , all nested stacks will be rendered. By default only root template is rendered (defaul t: false) - c , --ci- mode Disable terminal/console interactivity (defaul t: false) - o , --output-path [outputPath] Name of output file (defaul t: "/tmp/cfn-diagram" ) - co , --cdk-output [outputPath] CDK synth output path (defaul t: "cdk.out" ) -s, --skip-synth Skips CDK synth (defaul t: false) -h, -- help display help for command

The HTML output uses vis.js to generate an interactive diagram from your template.

Example

cfn-dia html -t template .yaml

or, for CDK stacks, go to project directory (where cdk.json is located) and enter

cfn-dia html

Large stacks, in particular multi-stack CDK projects, tend to generate huge diagrams. You can pass the stack names you want to render using the --stacks argument followed by a comma separated list of stack names.

Usage : cfn-dia ascii-art|a [options] Generates an ascii -art diagram from a CloudFormation template Option s: -t, --template- file [templateFile] Path to template or cdk.json file (defaul t: "template.yaml or cdk.json" ) --stacks [stacks] Comma separated list of stack name(s) to include. Defaults to all . - co , --cdk-output [outputPath] CDK synth output path (defaul t: "cdk.out" ) -s, --skip-synth Skips CDK synth (defaul t: false) - w , --watch Watch for changes in template and rerender diagram on change (defaul t: false) - e , --exclude-types [excludeTypes...] List of resource types to exclude when using CI mode -h, -- help display help for command display help for command

Renders a simple Ascii-art diagram of your template directly in the console. Useful to gain a quick overview of smaller stacks.

Video demo of using the --watch option:

This functionality lives in its own CLI, cfn-diagram-ci. This is beacuse it requires headless Chromium to be installed which makes the package size very large

It uses pageres to generate a screenshot of a HTML diagram. This can be used in a CI/CD pipeline to keep an always up-to-date diagram in your readme-file.

Installation

npm install -g @ mhlabs / cfn - diagram - ci

Example

cfn-dia-ci html -t template .yaml

Known issues