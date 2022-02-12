Shiki

Shiki is a beautiful Syntax Highlighter. Demo.

Usage

npm i shiki

const shiki = require ( 'shiki' ) shiki .getHighlighter({ theme : 'nord' }) .then( highlighter => { console .log(highlighter.codeToHtml( `console.log('shiki');` , { lang : 'js' })) })

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/shiki" > </ script > < script > shiki .getHighlighter({ theme : 'nord' }) .then( highlighter => { const code = highlighter.codeToHtml( `console.log('shiki');` , { lang : 'js' }) document .getElementById( 'output' ).innerHTML = code }) </ script >

Clone shikijs/shiki-starter to play with Shiki, or try it out on Repl.it.

Contributing

See the Contributing Guide.

Credits

Shiki uses vscode-oniguruma

A lot of code is based on vscode-textmate

If you find Shiki useful, please consider sponsoring my Open Source development. Thank you 🙏

https://github.com/sponsors/octref

License

MIT © Pine Wu