📅 Calendar Link

JavaScript library to generate an event link for Google Calendar, Yahoo! Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, etc.

Usage

const { google, outlook, office365, yahoo, ics } = require ( "calendar-link" ); import { google, outlook, office365, yahoo, ics } from "calendar-link" ; const event = { title : "My birthday party" , description : "Be there!" , start : "2019-12-29 18:00:00 +0100" , duration : [ 3 , "hour" ], }; google(event); outlook(event); office365(event); yahoo(event); ics(event);

Options

Property Description Allowed values title (required) Event title String start (required) Start time JS Date / ISO 8601 string / Unix Timestamp end End time JS Date / ISO 8601 string / Unix Timestamp duration Event duration Array with value (Number) and unit (String) allDay All day event Boolean description Information about the event String location Event location in words String busy Mark on calendar as busy? Boolean guests Emails of other guests Array of emails (String) url Calendar document URL String

Any one of the fields end , duration , or allDay is required.

The allowed units in duration are listed here: https://day.js.org/docs/en/durations/creating#list-of-all-available-units.

The url field defaults to document.URL if a global document object exists. For server-side rendering, you should supply the url manually.

Not all calendars support the guests and url fields.

License

MIT © Anand Chowdhary