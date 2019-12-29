openbase logo
@mgara/calendar-link

by Anand Chowdhary
2.4.2 (see all)

📅 Calendar link generator for popular services

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

📅 Calendar Link

Status
BuildNode CI Dependencies GitHub release (latest by date) Snyk Vulnerabilities for GitHub Repo
HealthLicense Coverage Pull Request Labeler
PRsFeature Branch Pull Request Hotfix Branch Pull Request Merge PRs
CommunityNPM type definitions NPM All contributors

JavaScript library to generate an event link for Google Calendar, Yahoo! Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, etc.

NPM

Usage

// Usage with Node.js
const { google, outlook, office365, yahoo, ics } = require("calendar-link");

// Usage with TypeScript or ES6
import { google, outlook, office365, yahoo, ics } from "calendar-link";

// Set event as an object
const event = {
  title: "My birthday party",
  description: "Be there!",
  start: "2019-12-29 18:00:00 +0100",
  duration: [3, "hour"],
};

// Then fetch the link
google(event); // https://calendar.google.com/calendar/render...
outlook(event); // https://outlook.live.com/owa/...
office365(event); // https://outlook.office.com/owa/...
yahoo(event); // https://calendar.yahoo.com/?v=60&title=...
ics(event); // standard ICS file based on https://icalendar.org

Options

PropertyDescriptionAllowed values
title (required)Event titleString
start (required)Start timeJS Date / ISO 8601 string / Unix Timestamp
endEnd timeJS Date / ISO 8601 string / Unix Timestamp
durationEvent durationArray with value (Number) and unit (String)
allDayAll day eventBoolean
descriptionInformation about the eventString
locationEvent location in wordsString
busyMark on calendar as busy?Boolean
guestsEmails of other guestsArray of emails (String)
urlCalendar document URLString

Any one of the fields end, duration, or allDay is required.

The allowed units in duration are listed here: https://day.js.org/docs/en/durations/creating#list-of-all-available-units.

The url field defaults to document.URL if a global document object exists. For server-side rendering, you should supply the url manually.

Not all calendars support the guests and url fields.

License

MIT © Anand Chowdhary

