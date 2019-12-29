|Status
JavaScript library to generate an event link for Google Calendar, Yahoo! Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, etc.
// Usage with Node.js
const { google, outlook, office365, yahoo, ics } = require("calendar-link");
// Usage with TypeScript or ES6
import { google, outlook, office365, yahoo, ics } from "calendar-link";
// Set event as an object
const event = {
title: "My birthday party",
description: "Be there!",
start: "2019-12-29 18:00:00 +0100",
duration: [3, "hour"],
};
// Then fetch the link
google(event); // https://calendar.google.com/calendar/render...
outlook(event); // https://outlook.live.com/owa/...
office365(event); // https://outlook.office.com/owa/...
yahoo(event); // https://calendar.yahoo.com/?v=60&title=...
ics(event); // standard ICS file based on https://icalendar.org
|Property
|Description
|Allowed values
title (required)
|Event title
|String
start (required)
|Start time
|JS Date / ISO 8601 string / Unix Timestamp
end
|End time
|JS Date / ISO 8601 string / Unix Timestamp
duration
|Event duration
|Array with value (Number) and unit (String)
allDay
|All day event
|Boolean
description
|Information about the event
|String
location
|Event location in words
|String
busy
|Mark on calendar as busy?
|Boolean
guests
|Emails of other guests
|Array of emails (String)
url
|Calendar document URL
|String
Any one of the fields
end,
duration, or
allDay is required.
The allowed units in
duration are listed here: https://day.js.org/docs/en/durations/creating#list-of-all-available-units.
The
url field defaults to
document.URL if a global
document object exists. For server-side rendering, you should supply the
url manually.
Not all calendars support the
guests and
url fields.
MIT © Anand Chowdhary