openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jh

@mflevine/jupyterlab_html

by Max Levine
0.1.4 (see all)

(Merged into JupyterLab Core!) JupyterLab extension for displaying HTML files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NOTICE: This has been merged into the core functionality of JupyterLab, there is no need to install if using JupyterLab > 1.0.0

jupyterlab_html

JupyterLab extension mimerenderer to render HTML files in IFrame Tab. This extension allows users to view rendered HTML by double-clicking on .html files in the file browser. Files are opened in a JupyterLab tab.

Example GIF

Prerequisites

  • JupyterLab

Installation

jupyter labextension install @mflevine/jupyterlab_html

Development

For a development install (requires npm version 4 or later), do the following in the repository directory:

npm install
npm run build
jupyter labextension link .

To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app:

npm run build
jupyter lab build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial