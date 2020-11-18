NOTICE: This has been merged into the core functionality of JupyterLab, there is no need to install if using JupyterLab > 1.0.0

JupyterLab extension mimerenderer to render HTML files in IFrame Tab. This extension allows users to view rendered HTML by double-clicking on .html files in the file browser. Files are opened in a JupyterLab tab.

Prerequisites

JupyterLab

Installation

jupyter labextension install @mflevine/jupyterlab_html

Development

For a development install (requires npm version 4 or later), do the following in the repository directory:

npm install npm run build jupyter labextension link .

To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app: