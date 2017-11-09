openbase logo
@meteorjs/ddp-graceful-shutdown

by meteor
0.9.2

Close DDP connections gradually on server shutdown

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@meteorjs/ddp-graceful-shutdown

This npm package is designed for use with Meteor apps running on platforms such as Galaxy which send SIGTERM signals and wait a grace period before killing processes.

To use on Galaxy:

import {DDPGracefulShutdown} from '@meteorjs/ddp-graceful-shutdown';
import {Meteor} from 'meteor/meteor';

new DDPGracefulShutdown({
  gracePeriodMillis: 1000 * process.env.METEOR_SIGTERM_GRACE_PERIOD_SECONDS,
  server: Meteor.server,
}).installSIGTERMHandler();

This registers a SIGTERM handler which will call ddpGracefulShutdown.closeConnections({log: true}). To trigger on a different signal, disable logging, or only trigger after some other clean up, just call that method yourself from an appropriate handler.

You should call this from top level code as soon as possible; this means that it will run before the Meteor webapp package starts listening. If it is created after connections already exist, they will not be tracked.

This should work on all recent Meteor releases --- the onConnection API it relies on was introduced in 0.7.0, and it is transpiled to ES5 on npm.

