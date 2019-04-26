



JSTP / JavaScript Transfer Protocol

JSTP is an RPC protocol and framework which provides two-way asynchronous data transfer with support of multiple parallel non-blocking interactions that is so transparent that an app may not even distinguish between local async functions and remote procedures.

And, as a nice bonus, there's a blazing fast JSON5 implementation bundled in!

This project is bound by a Code of Conduct.

Installation

JSTP works in Node.js and web browsers:

$ npm install --save @metarhia/jstp

Or, alternatively, there is jstp.umd.js UMD bundle.

We also have official client-side implementations for Swift and Java that work effortlessly on iOS and Android 🎉

There is also an interactive CLI provided by this package:

$ npm install -g @metarhia/jstp $ jstp-cli

Getting Started

Server:

; const jstp = require ( '@metarhia/jstp' ); const app = new jstp.Application( 'testApp' , { someService : { sayHi(connection, name, callback) { callback( null , `Hi, ${name} !` ); }, }, }); const server = jstp.net.createServer([app]); server.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( 'TCP server listening on port 3000 🚀' ); });

Client:

; const jstp = require ( '@metarhia/jstp' ); jstp.net.connectAndInspect( 'testApp' , null , [ 'someService' ], 3000 , 'localhost' , handleConnect ); function handleConnect ( error, connection, app ) { if (error) { console .error( `Could not connect to the server: ${error} ` ); return ; } app.someService.sayHi( 'JSTP' , (error, message) => { if (error) { console .error( `Oops, something went wrong: ${error} ` ); return ; } console .log( `Server said " ${message} " 😲` ); }); }

Project Maintainers

Kudos to @tshemsedinov for the initial idea and proof-of-concept implementation. Current project team is: