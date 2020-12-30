Metarhia Common Library

Namespace: api.common in Impress Application Server

Installation

$ npm install @metarhia/common

API

index : <number> index defining end of first part and start of second

: index defining end of first part and start of second array : <Array> to be split

Returns: <Array> tuple with two parts of the array

Split array into two parts

Returns: <Array>

Shuffle an array

Returns: <any>

Random element from array

from : <number> range start

: range start to : <number> range end

Returns: <Array>

Generate int array from given range

Example:

range( 1 , 5 );

Result:

[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ];

seq : <Array>

: max : <number> (optional), max

Returns: <Array>

Generate int array from sequence syntax

Example:

list: sequence([ 81 , 82 , 83 ]);

Result:

[ 81 , 82 , 83 ];

Example:

range from ..to: sequence([ 81 ,, 83 ]) = [ 81 , 82 , 83 ];

Result:

[ 81 , 82 , 83 ];

Example:

range from ..count: sequence([ 81 , [ 3 ]]) = [ 81 , 82 , 83 ];

Result:

[ 81 , 82 , 83 ];

Example:

range from ..max-to: sequence([ 81 , [ -2 ]], 5 ) = [ 81 , 82 , 83 ];

Result:

[ 81 , 82 , 83 ];

Returns: <any> element

Get last element of array

arr : <Array>

: n : <number>

: value : <any>

Returns: <number> new value of arr.length

Push single value multiple times

login : <string> login to test

: login to test required : <Array> required tests configs

: required tests configs optional : <Array> optional tests configs, defalult: []

Returns: <AuthenticationStrength>

Function that tests the login

password : <string> password to test

: password to test required : <Array> required tests configs

: required tests configs optional : <Array> optional tests configs, default: []

Returns: <AuthenticationStrength>

Function that tests the password

login : <string> login to test

: login to test password : <string> password to test

: password to test required : <Array> required tests configs

: required tests configs optional : <Array> optional tests configs, default: []

Returns: <AuthenticationStrength>

Function that tests the login with password

class BTree

Returns: <Cache>

Create Cache, enhanced Map

class Cache extends Map

key : <string> key

: key val : <any> associated value

Add key-value pair to cache

prefix : <string> to compare with beginning of the key

: to compare with beginning of the key fn : <Function> (optional) key : <string> key val : <any> associative value to be called on each key

: (optional)

Clear cache elements that start with prefix

key : <string> key

Delete cache element

Returns: <boolean> always false

Empty function

Returns: <boolean> always true

Empty function

Empty function

callback : <Function> callback to be called with (null)

Empty asynchronous callback-last single-argument function

empty : <any> incoming value to be ignored

: incoming value to be ignored callback : <Function> callback to be called with (null, null)

Empty asynchronous callback-last double-argument function

Returns: <Function> function(...args) wrapped callback

Wrap function: call once, not null

args : <Array> arguments

Returns: <Function> | <null> callback if any

Extract callback function

It's unsafe: may return null, allows multiple calls

args : <Array> arguments

Returns: <Function> callback or common.emptiness if there is no callback

Extract callback

args : <Array> arguments

Returns: <Function> extracted callback

Extract callback

Throws: <TypeError> if there is no callback

args : <Array> arguments

Returns: <Function> callback or common.emptiness if there is no callback

Extract callback and make it safe

Wrap callback with once()

Returns: <Function> function or common.emptiness if fn is not a function

Check function and make it safe

Returns: <Function> | <null> function or null if fn is not a function

Check function

x : <any> incoming value which will be returned

Returns: <any> incoming value

Identity function

x : <any> incoming value which will be returned into the callback

: incoming value which will be returned into the callback callback : <Function> callback to be called with first argument err : <null> data : <any>

: callback to be called with first argument

Async identity function

value : <any>

Returns: <boolean>

Check if value is scalar

ds : <Object[]> source dataset to be copied

Returns: <Object[]>

Copy dataset (copy objects to new array)

Returns: <Object> | <Array>

Clone object or array

Returns: <Object> | <Array>

Duplicate object or array (properly handles prototype and circular links)

data : <Object>

: dataPath : <string> dot-separated path

Returns: <any> value

Read property by dot-separated path

data : <Object>

: dataPath : <string> dot-separated path

: dot-separated path value : <any> new value

Set property by dot-separated path

data : <Object>

: dataPath : <string> dot-separated path

Returns: <boolean>

Delete property by dot-separated path

args : <Array[]> arrays with elements to be merged

Returns: <Array>

Distinctly merge multiple arrays

merger : <Function> key : <string> current merging key ...values : <any[]> values under key

: objs : <Object[]> objects to be merged

Returns: <Object>

Merge multiple objects with merger

class Enum

<Symbol> Not an Enum

from : <EventEmitter> to listen for event

: to listen for event to : <EventEmitter> to emit event on

: to emit event on events : <string> | <Object> | <string[]> (optional), events names

Forward events from one EventEmitter to another

Example:

forwardEvents( from , to);

Example:

forwardEvents( from , to, 'eventName' );

Example:

forwardEvents( from , to, { eventName : 'newEventName' });

Example:

forwardEvents( from , to, [ 'eventName1' , 'eventName2' ]);

Returns: <EventEmitter>

Create EnhancedEmitter, enhanced EventEmitter

with wildcard and forward method

class EnhancedEmitter extends EventEmitter

args : <Array> arguments to be passed

Call listener with provided arguments

to : <EventEmitter> to emit event on

: to emit event on events : <string> | <Object> | <string[]> events names

Forward events from one EventEmitter to another

class Flags

fn : <Function>

: args : <Array> arguments to be applied

Returns: <Function> function(...rest)

rest : <Array> arguments

Partially apply arguments to function

mapFn : <Function> to apply to every field value

: to apply to every field value obj : <Object> which fields used for mapping

Returns: <Object> with same reference but with transformed fields

Map object fields with provided function

fns : <Array> functions to be composed

Returns: <Function> function(...args), composed

args : <Array> arguments to be passed to the first function

Compose multiple functions into one

fn : <Function>

: defVal : <any> default value

: default value value : <any> (optional), value

Returns: <any> result of fn or defVal

Apply given function to value or default value

arrays : <Array[]> arrays to be zipped

Returns: <Array> length is minimal of input arrays length, element with index i of resulting array is array with elements with index i from input array

Zip several arrays into one

count : <number> new array length

: new array length elem : <any> value to replicate

Returns: <Array> replicated

Create array of replicated values

fn : <Function> for zipping elements with index i

: for zipping elements with index i arrays : <Array[]> arrays to be zipped

Returns: <Array> zipped, element with index i of resulting array is result of fn called with arguments from arrays

Zip arrays using specific function

condition : <Function> returns: <boolean> argsI : <Array> arguments for i-th currying argsParts : <Array> of args given for currying from first to i-th currying

: returns: fn : <Function> to be curried

: to be curried args : <Array> arguments for fn

Returns: <Function> function(...args), curried

args : <Array> arguments

Curry function until the condition is met

fn : <Function> to be curried

: to be curried count : <number> of times function should be curried

: of times function should be curried args : <Array> arguments for first currying

Returns: <Function> curried given times count

Curry fn count times, first curry uses args for first currying

fn : <Function> to be curried

Returns: <Function> to pass arguments that returns curried fn

Curry function curry with fn

fn : <Function> to be curried

: to be curried param : <Array> arguments to the function

Returns: <Function> function(...args), curried

Curry function with given arguments

args : <Array> arguments to save in closure

Returns: <Function> returns: <any> , result of fn(...args)

fn : <Function> to be applied saved arguments

Apply arguments

fn : <Function> to be called

Returns: <Function> function(...args), returns: <any> , result of fn(arg) , where arg - first valid element of args

args : <Array> arguments to iterate

Get first not errored result of fn

Throws: <Error> if fn throws it

fn : <Function> function(args, ...namedArgs, callback) args : <Array> rest of spreadArgs created by excluding namedArgs namedArgs : <Array> first values of spreadArgs, length is based upon interface of fn callback : <Function> callback, last argument of spreadArgs

: function(args, ...namedArgs, callback)

Returns: <Function> function(...spreadArgs)

spreadArgs : <Array> arguments to be added

Rest left, transform function

mkdirpPromise(dir, mode = MKDIRP_DEFAULT_MODE)

path : <string> path to a file or directory to be removed

: path to a file or directory to be removed callback : <Function> callback

Recursively remove directory

async rmRecursivePromise(path)

path : <string> path to a file or directory to be removed

Returns: <Promise>

Recursively remove directory

length : <number> key length

: key length possible : <string> with possible characters

Returns: <string> key

Generate random key

Returns: <string> GUID

Generate an RFC4122-compliant GUID (UUID v4)

Returns: <string> token

Generate random Token

Returns: <string> crc

Calculate Token crc

Returns: <boolean>

Validate Token

Returns: <string> hash

Calculate hash with salt

Returns: <boolean>

Validate hash

Returns: <string[]> [folder1, folder2, code]

Generate file storage key

Returns: <Array> minimal length is 2 which contains hex strings with length of 4

Convert id to array of hex strings

Returns: <string>

Convert id to file path

Returns: <number>

Convert file path to id

class Int64

class Iterator

arr : <Array> array-like object to create indices from

Returns: <Iterator>

Create iterator over indices of an array

start : <number>

: stop : <number>

: step : <number> (optional), default: 1

Returns: <Iterator>

Create iterator iterating over the range

Returns: <Iterator>

Create iterator by zipping multiple provided iterators into one

fn : <Function> this : <Iterator>

:

Returns: the result of fn(this) call.

Call a function with this . Will be equivalent to calling fn(it) .

fn : <Function> this : <Iterator>

:

Returns: <Iterator> result of fn(this) wrapped in an Iterator.

Call a function with this and wrap the result in an Iterator.

Example:

iter([ 1 , 2 ]) .chainApply( ( [a, b] ) => [a + b, a - b]) .join( ', ' );

Result:

'3, -1' ;

mapper : <Function> function that maps values and returns either new value that will be the next value of the new iterator or filterValue that will be ignored. value : <any> iterator element

: function that maps values and returns either new value that will be the next value of the new iterator or that will be ignored. thisArg : <any> value to be used as this when calling mapper

: value to be used as when calling filterValue : <any> value to filter out mapper results.

Creates an iterator that both filters and maps with the passed mapper .

This iterator will call mapper on each element and if mapper returns NOT filterValue it will be returned, otherwise it is ignored.

comparator : <Function> returns true if new value should be accepted currValue : <any> current value, starts with undefined nextValue : <any> next value Returns: <boolean> true if next value should be accepted

: returns if new value should be accepted accessor : <Function> gets value to compare by, current iterator value is used by default value : <any> current iterator value Returns: <any> value to compare by

: gets value to compare by, current iterator value is used by default thisArg : <any> value to be used as this when calling accessor and comparator

Returns: last iterator value where comparator returned true , <undefined> by default

Find value in this iterator by comparing every value with

the found one using comparator

defaultValue : <any> value to return if this iterator doesn't have non-nullable values

: value to return if this iterator doesn't have non-nullable values Returns: first non-nullable value or <defaultValue>

Finds first non-nullable value in this iterator

classifier : <Function> gets value to group by value : <any> current iterator value Returns: <any> value to group by

: gets value to group by thisArg : <any> value to be used as this when calling classifier

: value to be used as when calling Returns: <Map> map with arrays of iterator values grouped by keys returned by classifier

Consumes an iterator grouping values by keys

Iterator.prototype.join(sep = ', ', prefix = '', suffix = '')

defaultValue : <any> value to be used if iterator is empty

Returns: <any> | <undefined> last value of this iterator or <undefined>

Consumes an iterator returning last iterator value

accessor : <Function> gets value to compare by, current iterator value is used by default value : <any> current iterator value Returns: <any> value to compare by

: gets value to compare by, current iterator value is used by default thisArg : <any> value to be used as this when calling accessor

Returns: element with maximum value or <undefined> if iterator is empty

Find the maximum value in this iterator

accessor : <Function> gets value to compare by, current iterator value is used by default value : <any> current iterator value Returns: <any> value to compare by

: gets value to compare by, current iterator value is used by default thisArg : <any> value to be used as this when calling accessor

Returns: element with minimum value or <undefined> if iterator is empty

Find the minimum value in this iterator

predicate : <Function> function returns a value to partition this iterator value : <any> current iterator element Returns: <boolean> | <number> key denoting resulting partition this value will be assigned to. Number denotes index in the resulting array. Boolean will be cast to number

: function returns a value to partition this iterator thisArg : <any> value to be used as this when calling predicate

: value to be used as when calling Returns: <Array> array of partitions (arrays), will always have at least 2 arrays in it

Consumes an iterator, partitioning it into Arrays

Transforms an iterator of key-value pairs into an object.

This is similar to what Object.fromEntries() would offer.

bufSize : <number> size in bytes of the buffer to preallocate

: size in bytes of the buffer to preallocate valueSize : <number> size in bytes of the produced chunks

Create prefetcher to use when crypto.randomBytes is required to generate

multiple same-size values. bufSize must be a multiple of valueSize for this to work.

min : <number> range start

: range start max : <number> range end

Returns: <number>

Generate random integer value in given range

Returns: <number>

Generate random number in the range from 0 inclusive up to

but not including 1 (same as Math.random), using crypto-secure number generator.

iface : <Object> to be introspected

Returns: <string[]> method names

List method names

iface : <Object> to be introspected

Returns: <string[]> property names

List property names

ip : <string> (optional), default: '127.0.0.1', IP address

Returns: <number>

Convert IP string to number

Returns: <string[]>

Get local network interfaces

host : <string> host or empty string, may contain :port

Returns: <string> host without port but not empty

Parse host string

obj : <Object> containing method to override

: containing method to override fn : <Function> name will be used to find method

Override method: save old to fn.inherited

Previous function will be accessible by obj.fnName.inherited

target : <Object> mixin to target

: mixin to target source : <Object> source methods

Mixin for ES6 classes without overriding existing methods

class Pool

priority : <string[]> with priority

: with priority s1 : <string> to compare

: to compare s2 : <string> to compare

Returns: <number>

Compare for array.sort with priority

Example:

files.sort(common.sortComparePriority);

a : <string> to compare

: to compare b : <string> to compare

Returns: <number>

Compare for array.sort, directories first

Example:

files.sort(sortCompareDirectories);

a : <Object> { name } to compare

: { name } to compare b : <Object> { name } to compare

Returns: <number>

Compare for array.sort

Example:

files.sort(sortCompareByName);

class MemoryWritable extends Writable

sizeLimit : <number> | <string> limit of the internal buffer size specified as number in bytes or as string in format supported by common.bytesToSize() . Defaults to 8 MB

async MemoryWritable.prototype.getData([encoding])

encoding : <string> encoding to convert the resulting data to, must be a valid <Buffer> encoding

Returns: <Promise>

Return a Promise that will be resolved with all the written data once it

becomes available.

tpl : <string> template body

: template body data : <Object> hash, data structure to visualize

: hash, data structure to visualize dataPath : <string> current position in data structure

: current position in data structure escapeHtml : <boolean> escape html special characters if true

Returns: <string>

Substitute variables

content : <string> to escape

Returns: <string>

Escape html characters

Example:

htmlEscape( '5>=5' ) = '5<=5' ;

fileName : <string> file name

Returns: <string>

Extract file extension in lower case without dot

Example:

fileExt( '/dir/file.txt' );

Result:

'txt' ;

fileName : <string> file name

Returns: <string>

Remove file extension from file name

Example:

fileExt( 'file.txt' );

Result:

'file' ;

Returns: <string>

Convert spinal case to camel case

Returns: <string>

Escape regular expression control characters

Example:

escapeRegExp( '/path/to/res?search=this.that' );

Returns: <RegExp>

Generate escaped regular expression

Returns: <string>

Add trailing slash at the end if there isn't one

Returns: <string>

Remove trailing slash from string

Returns: <string>

Get directory name with trailing slash from path

Returns: <string>

Capitalize string

s : <string> source

: source prefix : <string> before needed fragment

: before needed fragment suffix : <string> after needed fragment

Returns: <string>

Extract substring between prefix and suffix

s : <string> possibly starts with BOM

Returns: <string>

Remove UTF-8 BOM

Returns: <RegExp>

Generate RegExp from array with '*' wildcards

Example:

[ '/css/*' , '/index.html' ];

s : <string>

: separator : <string> or char

Returns: <string[]>

Split string by the first occurrence of separator

Example:

rsection( 'All you need is JavaScript' , 'is' );

Result:

[ 'All you need ' , ' JavaScript' ];

s : <string>

: separator : <string> or char

Returns: <string[]>

Split string by the last occurrence of separator

Example:

rsection( 'All you need is JavaScript' , 'a' );

Result:

[ 'All you need is Jav' , 'Script' ];

s : <string>

: separator : <string> (optional), default: ','

: (optional), default: ',' limit : <number> (optional), default: -1 , max length of result array

Returns: <string[]>

Split string by multiple occurrence of separator

Example:

split( 'a,b,c,d' );

Result:

[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ];

Example:

split( 'a,b,c,d' , ',' , 2 );

Result:

[ 'a' , 'b' ];

s : <string>

: separator : <string> (optional), default: ','

: (optional), default: ',' limit : <number> (optional), default: -1 , max length of result array

Returns: <string[]>

Split string by multiple occurrences of separator

Example:

split( 'a,b,c,d' , ',' , 2 );

Result:

[ 'c' , 'd' ];

email : <string> email address to normalize

Returns: <string> normalized email address

Normalize email address according to OWASP recommendations

time1 : <string> time or milliseconds

: time or milliseconds time2 : <string> time or milliseconds

Returns: <boolean>

Compare time1 and time2

Example:

isTimeEqual(sinceTime, buffer.stats.mtime);

date : <Date> (optional), default: new Date()

Returns: <string>

Get current date in YYYY-MM-DD format

date : <Date> (optional), default: new Date()

Returns: <string>

Get current date in YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm format

class Uint64

s : <string> duration syntax

Returns: <number> milliseconds

Parse duration to seconds

Example:

duration( '1d 10h 7m 13s' );

n : <number> duration

Returns: <string>

Convert integer duration to string

bytes : <number> size

Returns: <string>

Convert integer to string, representing data size in Kb, Mb, Gb, and Tb

size : <string> size

Returns: <number>

Convert string with data size to integer

Returns: <Function> function(...args), wrapped with try/catch interception

args : <Array> arguments to be passed to wrapped function

Make function raise-safe

callerFilename(depth = 0, stack = null)

callerFilepath(depth = 0, stack = null)

depth : <number> | <RegExp> initial stack slice or filter regular expression, 0 by default.

: | initial stack slice or filter regular expression, 0 by default. stack : <string> stack string, optional

Try to detect the filepath of a caller of this function.

