A simple split layout for React and modern browsers.
React-splitter-layout depends on React and prop-types. See package.json for more details.
$ npm install --save react-splitter-layout
To start example server, execute
example script with
npm.
$ npm run example
To run tests, execute
test command with
npm.
$ npm test
To run coverage tests, execute
coverage script with
npm.
$ npm run coverage
Add
react-splitter-layout dependency to your code.
Include the library into your code and use it.
import React from 'react';
import SplitterLayout from 'react-splitter-layout';
import 'react-splitter-layout/lib/index.css';
class YourComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<SplitterLayout>
<div>Pane 1</div>
<div>Pane 2</div>
</SplitterLayout>
);
}
}
export default YourComponent;
Note: From version 4.0.0, you need to import CSS files or handle it in your favorite way explicitly.
Write two parts of the layout as direct children of your
SplitterLayout element.
SplitterLayout renders the first 2 direct children only if it has more than 2 direct children.
SplitterLayout does not render splitter when it has only 1 direct children,
and the only direct children occupies all available space.
The
SplitterLayout component supports the following props.
customClassName: PropTypes.string
Custom CSS class name applied to the layout
div. You can use this to customize layout style.
Refers to the original stylesheet to see what you can customize.
vertical: PropTypes.bool
Determine whether the layout should be a horizontal split or a vertical split. The default value is
false.
percentage: PropTypes.bool
Determine whether the width of each pane should be calculated in percentage or by pixels.
The default value is
false, which means width is calculated in pixels.
primaryIndex: PropTypes.number
Index of the primary pane. Since
SplitterLayout supports at most 2 children, only
0 or
1 is allowed.
The default value is
0.
A primary pane is used to show users primary content, while a secondary pane is the other pane.
When window size changes and
percentage is set to
false,
primary pane's size is flexible and secondary pane's size is kept unchanged.
However, when the window size is not enough for showing both minimal primary pane and minimal secondary pane,
the primary pane's size is served first.
primaryMinSize: PropTypes.number
Minimal size of primary pane. The default value is 0.
When
percentage is set to
false, this value is pixel size (25 means 25px).
When
percentage is set to
true, this value is percentage (25 means 25%).
secondaryMinSize: PropTypes.number
Minimal size of secondary pane.
secondaryInitialSize: PropTypes.number
Initial size of secondary pane when page loads.
If this prop is not defined,
SplitterLayout tries to split the layout with equal sizes.
(Note: equal size may not apply when there are nested layouts.)
onDragStart: PropTypes.func
Called when dragging is started.
No parameter will be passed to event handlers.
onDragEnd: PropTypes.func
Called when dragging finishes.
No parameter will be passed to event handlers.
onSecondaryPaneSizeChange: PropTypes.func
Called when the size of secondary pane is changed.
Event handlers will be passed with a single parameter of
number type representing new size of secondary pane.
When
percentage is set to
false, the value is in pixel size.
When
percentage is set to
true, the value is in percentage.