The Ethereum provider object injected by MetaMask into various environments. Contains a lot of implementation details specific to MetaMask, and is probably not suitable for out-of-the-box use with other wallets.
The
BaseProvider implements the Ethereum JavaScript provider specification, EIP-1193.
MetamaskInpageProvider implements EIP-1193 and legacy interfaces.
import { initializeProvider } from '@metamask/providers';
// Create a stream to a remote provider:
const metamaskStream = new LocalMessageDuplexStream({
name: 'inpage',
target: 'contentscript',
});
// this will initialize the provider and set it as window.ethereum
initializeProvider({
connectionStream: metamaskStream,
});
const { ethereum } = window;
Types are exposed at
index.d.ts.
They require Node.js
EventEmitter and
Duplex stream types, which you can grab from e.g.
@types/node.
The Provider object should not be mutated by consumers under any circumstances. The maintainers of this package will neither fix nor take responsbility for bugs caused by third parties mutating the provider object.
nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.
yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts
yarn /
yarn install command directly. Use
yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.
Run
yarn test to run the tests once. To run tests on file changes, run
yarn test:watch.
Run
yarn lint to run the linter, or run
yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.
The project follows the same release process as the other libraries in the MetaMask organization:
main
1.x)
yarn version --minor --no-git-tag-version)
main or
1.x)