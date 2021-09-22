MetaMask Providers

The Ethereum provider object injected by MetaMask into various environments. Contains a lot of implementation details specific to MetaMask, and is probably not suitable for out-of-the-box use with other wallets.

The BaseProvider implements the Ethereum JavaScript provider specification, EIP-1193. MetamaskInpageProvider implements EIP-1193 and legacy interfaces.

Usage

import { initializeProvider } from '@metamask/providers' ; const metamaskStream = new LocalMessageDuplexStream({ name : 'inpage' , target : 'contentscript' , }); initializeProvider({ connectionStream : metamaskStream, }); const { ethereum } = window ;

Types

Types are exposed at index.d.ts . They require Node.js EventEmitter and Duplex stream types, which you can grab from e.g. @types/node .

Do Not Modify the Provider

The Provider object should not be mutated by consumers under any circumstances. The maintainers of this package will neither fix nor take responsbility for bugs caused by third parties mutating the provider object.

Contributing

Setup

Install Node.js version 12 If you are using nvm (recommended) running nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.

Install Yarn v1

Run yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts Warning: Do not use the yarn / yarn install command directly. Use yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.

to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts

Testing and Linting

Run yarn test to run the tests once. To run tests on file changes, run yarn test:watch .

Run yarn lint to run the linter, or run yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.

Release & Publishing

The project follows the same release process as the other libraries in the MetaMask organization: