MetaMask Onboarding

This library is used to help onboard new MetaMask users. It allows you to ask the MetaMask extension to redirect users back to your page after onboarding has finished.

This library will register the current page as having initiated onboarding, so that MetaMask knows where to redirect the user after onboarding. Note that the page will be automatically reloaded a single time once a MetaMask installation is detected, in order to facilitate this registration.

Installation

@metamask/onboarding is made available as either a CommonJS module, and ES6 module, or an ES5 bundle.

ES6 module: import MetaMaskOnboarding from '@metamask/onboarding'

ES5 module: const MetaMaskOnboarding = require('@metamask/onboarding')

ES5 bundle: dist/metamask-onboarding.bundle.js (this can be included directly in a page)

Usage

See § Onboarding Library on the MetaMask Docs website for examples.

API

Assuming import MetaMaskOnboarding from '@metamask/onboarding' , the following API is available.

Static methods

Returns true if a MetaMask-like provider is detected, or false otherwise. Note that we don't provide any guarantee that this is correct, as non-MetaMask wallets can disguise themselves as MetaMask.

Static properties

A set of constants for each of the available forwarder modes.

Constant Description INJECT Inject a iframe to that will refresh until MetaMask has installed OPEN_TAB Open a tab to a new page that will refresh until MetaMask has installed—this is only useful if the client app has disallowed iframes

Constructor

new MetaMaskOnboarding()

The constructor accepts an optional options bag with the following:

Option Description forwarderOrigin Override the forwarder URL, useful for testing. Optional, defaults to 'https://fwd.metamask.io' . forwarderMode One of the available forwarder modes. Optional, defaults to MetaMaskOnboarding.FORWARDER_MODE.INJECT .

Instance methods

Starts onboarding by opening the MetaMask download page and waiting for MetaMask to be installed. Once the MetaMask extension installation is detected, a message will be sent to MetaMask to register the current site as the onboarding initiator.

Stops onboarding registration, including removing the injected iframe (if any).

Contributing

Setup

Install Node.js version 12 If you are using nvm (recommended) running nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.

Install Yarn v1

Run yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts Warning: Do not use the yarn / yarn install command directly. Use yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.

to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts

Linting

Run yarn lint to run the linter.

Release & Publishing

The project follows the same release process as the other libraries in the MetaMask organization:

Create a release branch For a typical release, this would be based on main

To update an older maintained major version, base the release branch on the major version branch (e.g. 1.x ) Update the changelog Update version in package.json file (e.g. yarn version --minor --no-git-tag-version ) Create a pull request targeting the base branch (e.g. main or 1.x ) Code review and QA Once approved, the PR is squashed & merged The commit on the base branch is tagged The tag can be published as needed

License

This project is available under the MIT license.