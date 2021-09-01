ObservableStore is a synchronous in-memory store for a single value,
that you can subscribe to updates for.
Previously known as
obs-store.
import { ObservableStore } from '@metamask/obs-store';
const store = new ObservableStore(initState);
store.subscribe(function showValue(value) {
console.log('saw value:', value);
});
store.putState(5); // "saw value: 5"
store.putState(true); // "saw value: true"
store.putState({ hello: 'world' }); // "saw value: { hello: 'world' }"
console.log(store.getState().hello); // "world"
Each
ObservableStore can be turned into an
ObservableStoreStream.
An
ObservableStoreStream is a duplex stream that you can pipe new values into or pipe updated values out of.
Special behavior: Doesn't buffer outgoing updates, writes latest state to destination on pipe.
import { ObservableStore, storeAsStream } from '@metamask/obs-store';
import pump from 'pump';
const storeOne = new ObservableStore(initState);
const storeTwo = new ObservableStore();
pump(storeAsStream(storeOne), transformStream, storeAsStream(storeTwo));
nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.
yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts
yarn /
yarn install command directly. Use
yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.
Run
yarn test to run the tests once.
Run
yarn lint to run the linter, or run
yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.
The project follows the same release process as the other libraries in the MetaMask organization. The GitHub Actions
action-create-release-pr and
action-publish-release are used to automate the release process; see those repositories for more information about how they work.
Choose a release version.
If this release is backporting changes onto a previous release, then ensure there is a major version branch for that version (e.g.
1.x for a
v1 backport release).
v1.0.2 release, you'd want to ensure there was a
1.x branch that was set to the
v1.0.1 tag.
Trigger the
workflow_dispatch event manually for the
Create Release Pull Request action to create the release PR.
action-create-release-pr workflow to create the release PR.
Update the changelog to move each change entry into the appropriate change category (See here for the full list of change categories, and the correct ordering), and edit them to be more easily understood by users of the package.
yarn auto-changelog validate --rc to check that the changelog is correctly formatted.
Review and QA the release.
Squash & Merge the release.
action-publish-release workflow to tag the final release commit and publish the release on GitHub.
Publish the release on npm.
npm publish --dry-run to examine the release contents to ensure the correct files are included. Compare to previous releases if necessary (e.g. using
https://unpkg.com/browse/[package name]@[package version]/).
npm publish.