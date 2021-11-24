A browserifyable 3d metamask logo. Live demo.
This repo can both be included as a browserifiable module, and includes a demo app.
const ModelViewer = require('@metamask/logo');
// To render with fixed dimensions:
const viewer = ModelViewer({
// Dictates whether width & height are px or multiplied
pxNotRatio: true,
width: 500,
height: 400,
// pxNotRatio: false,
// width: 0.9,
// height: 0.9,
// To make the face follow the mouse.
followMouse: false,
// head should slowly drift (overrides lookAt)
slowDrift: false,
});
// add viewer to DOM
const container = document.getElementById('logo-container');
container.appendChild(viewer.container);
// look at something on the page
viewer.lookAt({
x: 100,
y: 100,
});
// enable mouse follow
viewer.setFollowMouse(true);
// deallocate nicely
viewer.stopAnimation();
nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.
yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts
yarn /
yarn install command directly. Use
yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.
The demos can be built with the command
yarn demo --all, or a single demo can be built with
yarn demo <demo-name>.
Open
demo/dist/index.html in a browser to view the demo list.
Run
yarn lint to run the linter, or run
yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.
The project follows the same release process as the other libraries in the MetaMask organization. The GitHub Actions
action-create-release-pr and
action-publish-release are used to automate the release process; see those repositories for more information about how they work.
Choose a release version.
If this release is backporting changes onto a previous release, then ensure there is a major version branch for that version (e.g.
1.x for a
v1 backport release).
v1.0.2 release, you'd want to ensure there was a
1.x branch that was set to the
v1.0.1 tag.
Trigger the
workflow_dispatch event manually for the
Create Release Pull Request action to create the release PR.
action-create-release-pr workflow to create the release PR.
Update the changelog to move each change entry into the appropriate change category (See here for the full list of change categories, and the correct ordering), and edit them to be more easily understood by users of the package.
yarn auto-changelog validate --rc to check that the changelog is correctly formatted.
Review and QA the release.
Squash & Merge the release.
action-publish-release workflow to tag the final release commit and publish the release on GitHub.
Publish the release on npm.
npm publish --dry-run to examine the release contents to ensure the correct files are included. Compare to previous releases if necessary (e.g. using
https://unpkg.com/browse/[package name]@[package version]/).
npm publish.