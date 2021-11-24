Metamask Logo

A browserifyable 3d metamask logo. Live demo.

This repo can both be included as a browserifiable module, and includes a demo app.

API

const ModelViewer = require ( '@metamask/logo' ); const viewer = ModelViewer({ pxNotRatio : true , width : 500 , height : 400 , followMouse : false , slowDrift : false , }); const container = document .getElementById( 'logo-container' ); container.appendChild(viewer.container); viewer.lookAt({ x : 100 , y : 100 , }); viewer.setFollowMouse( true ); viewer.stopAnimation();

Contributing

Setup

Install Node.js version 12 If you are using nvm (recommended) running nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.

Install Yarn v1

Run yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts Warning: Do not use the yarn / yarn install command directly. Use yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.

to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts

Building the demos

The demos can be built with the command yarn demo --all , or a single demo can be built with yarn demo <demo-name> .

Open demo/dist/index.html in a browser to view the demo list.

Testing and Linting

Run yarn lint to run the linter, or run yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.

Release & Publishing

The project follows the same release process as the other libraries in the MetaMask organization. The GitHub Actions action-create-release-pr and action-publish-release are used to automate the release process; see those repositories for more information about how they work.