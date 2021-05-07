Jazzicon

Jazzy Identicons

Live Example

Say goodbye to boring blocky identicons that look like they came out of the 70s, and replace them with jazzy, colorful collages that more likely came out of the 80's.

Installation

npm install @ metamask / jazzicon

Usage

Takes a pixel diameter and a javascript integer (seeds the shape), and gives you back a DOM element to use as you wish!

var jazzicon = require ( 'jazzicon' ) var body = document .querySelector( 'body' ) for ( var i = 0 ; i < 60 ; i++) { var el = jazzicon( 100 , Math .round( Math .random() * 10000000 )) body.appendChild(el) }

Example