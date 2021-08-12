A tiny utility for detecting the MetaMask Ethereum provider, or any provider injected at
window.ethereum.
It has 0 dependencies and works out of the box in any modern browser, for synchronously and asynchronously injected providers.
Keep in mind that the providers detected by this package may or may not support the Ethereum JavaScript Provider API. Please consult the MetaMask documentation to learn how to use our provider.
import detectEthereumProvider from '@metamask/detect-provider'
const provider = await detectEthereumProvider()
if (provider) {
console.log('Ethereum successfully detected!')
// From now on, this should always be true:
// provider === window.ethereum
// Access the decentralized web!
// Legacy providers may only have ethereum.sendAsync
const chainId = await provider.request({
method: 'eth_chainId'
})
} else {
// if the provider is not detected, detectEthereumProvider resolves to null
console.error('Please install MetaMask!', error)
}
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@metamask/detect-provider/dist/detect-provider.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
const provider = await detectEthereumProvider()
if (provider) {
// handle provider
} else {
// handle no provider
}
</script>
The exported function takes an optional
options object.
If invalid options are provided, an error will be thrown.
All options have default values.
options.mustBeMetaMask
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Whether
window.ethereum.isMetaMask === true is required for the returned Promise to resolve.
options.silent
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Whether error messages should be logged to the console. Does not affect errors thrown due to invalid options.
options.timeout
Type:
number
Default:
3000
How many milliseconds to wait for asynchronously injected providers.
Providers can be either synchronously or asynchronously injected:
The MetaMask extension provider is synchronously injected, while the MetaMask mobile provider is asynchronously injected.
To notify sites of asynchronous injection, MetaMask dispatches the
ethereum#initialized event on
window immediately after the provider has been set as
window.ethereum.
This package relies on that event to detect asynchronous injection.
window.ethereum
The detected provider object returned by this package will strictly equal (
===)
window.ethereum for the entire page lifecycle, unless
window.ethereum is overwritten.
In general, consumers should never overwrite
window.ethereum or attempt to modify the provider object.
If, as a dapp developer, you notice that the provider returned by this package does not strictly equal
window.ethereum, something is wrong.
This may happen, for example, if the user has multiple wallets installed.
After confirming that your code and dependencies are not modifying or overwriting
window.ethereum, you should ask the user to ensure that they only have a single provider-injecting wallet enabled at any one time.