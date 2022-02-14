A mapping of checksummed Ethereum contract addresses to metadata, like names, and images of their logos.
All address keys follow the EIP 55 address checksum format.
This repository is effectively frozen. We recommend that developers of new tokens use EIP 747 to ask the user's permission to display your tokens in their wallet. This reduces the dangers of airdrop-based phishing, and reduces administrative overhead from managing this list.
You can install from npm with
npm install @metamask/contract-metadata and use it in your code like this:
import contractMap from '@metamask/contract-metadata'
import ethJSUtil from 'ethereumjs-util'
const { toChecksumAddress } = ethJSUtil
function imageElFor (address) {
const metadata = contractMap[toChecksumAddress(address)]
if (metadata?.logo) {
const fileName = metadata.logo
const path = `${__dirname}/images/contract/${fileName}`
const img = document.createElement('img')
img.src = path
img.style.width = '100%'
return img
}
}
imageElFor ("0x06012c8cf97BEaD5deAe237070F9587f8E7A266d")
Maintaining this list is a considerable chore, and it is not our highest priority. We do not guarantee inclusion in this list on any urgent timeline. We are actively looking for fair and safe ways to maintain a list like this in a decentralized way, because maintaining it is a large and security-delicate task.
images folder.
contract-map.json file with the specified address as the key, and the image file's name as the value.
Criteria:
A sample submission:
{
"0x6090A6e47849629b7245Dfa1Ca21D94cd15878Ef": {
"name": "ENS Registrar",
"logo": "ens.svg"
}
}
Tokens should include a field
"erc20": true, and can include additional fields:
A full list of permitted fields can be found in the permitted-fields.json file.