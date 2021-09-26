React Native Photo Viewer

A photo viewer for react native build on top of NYTPhotoViewer and FrescoImageViewer

Key features:

Double-tap to zoom

Captions and summaries

Support for multiple images

Interactive flick to dismiss

Animated zooming presentation

Support remote image and local image or images from Camera Roll

And more...

TOC

Note

If your react-native version is under 0.57 please use version 2.x otherwise please use the latest version

Getting started

$ npm install @merryjs/photo-viewer --save

or

$ yarn add @merryjs/photo-viewer

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link @merryjs/photo-viewer

When you done this you still need link some frameworks into your xcode's embedded framework section, here you have some choices please see IOS link frameworks for more details

and initialize Fresco Library please see Android Fresco initialize

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ @merryjs/photo-viewer and add MerryPhotoViewer.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libMerryPhotoViewer.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

IOS Link Frameworks

Manual link

For some reasons if you dont want use any package manager in your side then you can link frameworks as:

Go to your xcode project choose your project if you unsure it click (command + 1)

Choose target General panel find embedded binaries click + icon will display a dialog and then go to node_modules/@merryjs/photo-viewer/ios/Carthage/Build/iOS/ folder add these frameworks into your xcode project. make sure checked copy items if needed and then It should looks like below,

Add pod "NYTPhotoViewer", "~> 2.0.0" in your Podfile

If you only use CocoaPods to define your react-native 3rd party libraries you can add this to you Podfile without linking to project as above:

pod 'MerryPhotoViewer' , path: '../node_modules/@merryjs/photo-viewer'

If you want use Carthage in your project and then you can add these dependencies into your Cartfile

github "NYTimes/NYTPhotoViewer"

and run carthage update when you done this you can link it like Manual link from node_modules describes, the only difference is use your carthage file instead of ours

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.merryjs.PhotoViewer.MerryPhotoViewPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new MerryPhotoViewPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':@merryjs/photo-viewer' project ( ':@merryjs/photo-viewer' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/@merryjs/photo-viewer/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project( ': @merryjs /photo-viewer' ) Workaround for older gradles please see https://github.com/merryjs/photo-viewer/issues/39 include ':merryjs-photo-viewer' project ( ':merryjs-photo-viewer' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/@merryjs/photo-viewer/android' ) compile project ( ':merryjs-photo-viewer' )

Android targetSdkVersion configuration

We use a third part library and both of them are target to targetSdkVersion 25 , so you need update your build.gradle to the same version or you will meet a build error

The configuration looks like: ( android/app/build.gradle )

android { compileSdkVersion 25 buildToolsVersion "25.0.3" defaultConfig { applicationId "com.merryexamples" minSdkVersion 16 targetSdkVersion 25 versionCode 1 versionName "1.0" ndk { abiFilters "armeabi-v7a" , "x86" } renderscriptTargetApi 25 renderscriptSupportModeEnabled true } }

If we have any better solution will update this section in the future.

Android Fresco initialize

When you have linked you need one more step for initialize the Fresco Library in MainApplication.java

import com.facebook.drawee.backends.pipeline.Fresco; public void onCreate () { super .onCreate(); SoLoader.init( this , false ); Fresco.initialize( this ); }

If your pictures are very large, you can initialize with these configurations in MainApplication.java

import com.facebook.drawee.backends.pipeline.Fresco; import com.facebook.imagepipeline.core.ImagePipelineConfig; import com.facebook.imagepipeline.decoder.SimpleProgressiveJpegConfig; public void onCreate () { super .onCreate(); SoLoader.init( this , false ); ImagePipelineConfig config = ImagePipelineConfig.newBuilder( this ) .setProgressiveJpegConfig( new SimpleProgressiveJpegConfig()) .setResizeAndRotateEnabledForNetwork( true ) .setDownsampleEnabled( true ) .build(); Fresco.initialize( this , config); }

Thats all.

Usage

The most part from this package is setup the Native side dependencies, once you have done it before, you can use it as below, very very easy to use:

import PhotoView from "@merryjs/photo-viewer" ; const cat = require ( "./cat-2575694_1920.jpg" ); const photos = [ { source : { uri : "https://images.pexels.com/photos/45170/kittens-cat-cat-puppy-rush-45170.jpeg?w=1260&h=750&auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb" }, title : "Flash End-of-Life" , summary : "Adobe announced its roadmap to stop supporting Flash at the end of 2020. " , titleColor : "#f90000" , summaryColor : "green" }, { source : cat, title : "Local image" }, { source : { uri : "https://images.pexels.com/photos/142615/pexels-photo-142615.jpeg?w=1260&h=750&auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb" } }, { source : { uri : "https://images.pexels.com/photos/82072/cat-82072.jpeg?w=1260&h=750&auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb" } }, { source : { uri : "https://images.pexels.com/photos/248261/pexels-photo-248261.jpeg?w=1260&h=750&auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb" } }, { source : { uri : "https://media.giphy.com/media/3o6vXWzHtGfMR3XoXu/giphy.gif" }, title : "gif 1" } ]; < PhotoView visible = {this.state.visible} data = {photos} hideStatusBar = {true} initial = {this.state.initial} onDismiss = {e => { // don't forgot set state back. this.setState({ visible: false }); }} />;

For complete documentation please see https://merryjs.github.io/photo-viewer/interfaces/merryphotoviewporps.html

Known issues

IOS not support gif well when using imageLoader Please see https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/15427 any help are welcome. at this moment gif image on ios platform are only display the first frame and no animation.

LICENSE

Copyright 2017 Merryjs.com Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE -2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Due to we use some third-part softwares and both of them are licensed under Apache 2.0 so do we.