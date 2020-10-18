Choose from thousands of popular open source SVG icon packs and add them to your React projects easily with
@meronex/icons.
Meronex icons is a react-icons fork, read here for credits and fork motivation.
Preview site at icons.meronex.com
|Icon Library
|License
|Version
|Font Awesome
|CC BY 4.0 License
|5.12.1
|Ionicons
|MIT
|4.5.6
|Material Design icons
|Apache License Version 2.0
|3.0.1
|Material Design Community icons
|SIL
|52442e9e6ea4424c41fb6489911c6f87fe83a7a8
|Typicons
|CC BY-SA 3.0
|2.0.9
|Github Octicons icons
|MIT
|8.5.0
|Feather
|MIT
|4.21.0
|Game Icons
|CC BY 3.0
|a53463d41d4f055fa71097ae74da4c508c9bb09d
|Weather Icons
|SIL OFL 1.1
|2.0.10
|Devicons
|MIT
|1.8.0
|Ant Design Icons
|MIT
|4.0.0
|Bootstrap Icons
|MIT
|1.0.0-alpha3
|Remix Icon
|Apache License Version 2.0
|2.3.0
|Flat Color Icons
|MIT
|1.0.2
|Grommet-Icons
|Apache License Version 2.0
|4.4.0
|css.gg
|MIT
|2.0.0
|IcoMoon Free
|CC BY 4.0 License
|1.0.0
|BoxIcons
|CC BY 4.0 License
|2.0.5
|VS Code Icons
|CC BY 4.0
|0.0.1
|flag-icon-css
|MIT License
|3.5.0
|Logos
|CC0 1.0 Universal
|2018.01
|Simple Icons
|CC0 1.0 Universal
|1.17.1-998-gd4b07ad4
|Heroicons
|MIT
|v0.3.7
|Foundation-Icons-3
|MIT
|v3
|Zondicons
|MIT
|v0.1.0
|Evil Icons
|MIT
|1.10.1
|Open Iconic
|MIT
|v1.1.1
|System Uicons
|The Unlicense
|53a7811705be2aaa37ddbe01fd255225083eed63
Features
Easily add an SVG icon as React component and modify the size, color, style, etc
Includes the most popular open source SVG icon sets
Import each icon independently preventing blowing up the bundle size
Fast search across all the icon packs
Principles
Include as many useful and popular icon packs, we don't want to juggle between multiple libraries
Maintain backward compatibility, we don't want to refactor all our icons path due to a release
Do not assume tree shaking and allow both default and named exports, this should be left as choice
Do not bloat the node_modules folder and try to keep it within an acceptable range
Keep a reference to documentation site for each major release, we don't want to be forced to update because docs changed
Keep the project alive and ensure longevity, refactoring icons is neither fun nor productive
Check here.
yarn add @meronex/icons
npm install @meronex/icons --save
Default import (use if you don't have tree shaking)
import FaBeer from '@meronex/icons/fa/FaBeer';
class Question extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
}
}
Named import (use with tree shaking)
import { FaBeer } from '@meronex/icons/fa';
class Question extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
}
}
View the documentation for further usage examples and how to use icons from other packages. NOTE: each Icon package has it's own subfolder under
@meronex/icons you import from.
For example, to use an icon from Material Design, your import would be:
import ICON_NAME from '@meronex/icons/md/ICON_NAME';
You can configure react-icons props using React Context API.
Requires React 16.3 or higher.
import { IconContext } from "@meronex/icons";
<IconContext.Provider value={{ color: "blue", className: "global-class-name" }}>
<div>
<FaFolder />
</div>
</IconContext.Provider>
|Key
|Default
|Notes
color
undefined (inherit)
size
1em
className
undefined
style
undefined
|Can overwrite size and color
attr
undefined
|Overwritten by other attributes
title
undefined
|Icon description for accessibility
From version 3,
vertical-align: middle is not automatically given. Please use IconContext to specify className or specify an inline style.
<IconContext.Provider value={{ style: { verticalAlign: 'middle' } }}>
className Styling
Component
<IconContext.Provider value={{ className: 'react-icons' }}>
CSS
.react-icons {
vertical-align: middle;
}
Dependencies on
@types/@meronex/icons can be deleted.
yarn remove @types/@meronex/icons
npm remove @types/@meronex/icons
yarn
yarn submodule # fetch icon sources
cd packages/react-icons
yarn build
This project uses Conventional Commits format for the commit messages.
"build",
"chore",
"ci",
"docs",
"feat",
"fix",
"improve",
"perf",
"refactor",
"revert",
"style",
"test",
The preview site is the
meronex-icons website, built in NextJS.
cd packages/react-icons
yarn build
cd ../preview
yarn start
The demo is a Create React App boilerplate with
react-icons added as a dependency for easy testing.
cd packages/react-icons
yarn build
cd ../demo
yarn start
From the main directory (where this file is located) run the following command:
cd packages/react-icons git submodule add --name <name> <git-repo-url-for-the-new-icon-set> packages/react-icons/src/icons/<name>
yarn build
yarn start
Add the name, URL, and the license link to the table in the
##Icons section of this file.
Keep the list in alphabetical order.
Add the object with the following structure:
{
id: "xy", // Two-letter id
name: "e.g. Xenon Yellow Icons", // The full icon set name
contents: [
{
files: path.resolve(__dirname, "<relative-path-to-git-submodule>/<path-to-svg-icons>/<filter>"),
formatter: name => `Xy${name}` // So that all icon names from this set will start with "Xy"
}
],
// URL of the github repo
projectUrl: "https://github.com/xy/xy-icons",
license: "Apache License Version 2.0", // License type
licenseUrl: "http://www.apache.org/licenses/" // URL of the license definition
}
to the
icons array.
SVG is supported by all major browsers. With
react-icons, you can serve only the needed icons instead of one big font file to the users, helping you to recognize which icons are used in your project.
This is a fork of react-icons and was created specifically to resolve the bundling size issue #154, see here.
It was meant to be used temporary until the fix PR merged upstream however due to the lack of activity at the react-icons repo, I have decided to put publish it as it could perhaps save others the patching time and effort I had to go through.
As I said that was initially meant for internal consumption, the bundle issue was a show stopper for us, I've submitted a PR which is not merged yet and this issue has been open for two plus years. I don't have time/desire to redo the preview site, so I just shared what I have.
Feel free to fork edit and host else where if you need to as I did.
I've merged some open pull requests, added icons and fixed some performance issue with the preview site, more specifically:
Yes, this used internally in profit generating busienss and will be maintained long-term.
I'd rather have the changes merged upstream as I don't prefer fragmented react community, however this fork was essential due low activity in the main repo. My view on this that if you publish open source, then you've to be responsible for the longevity of it when others depend on it and willing to offer a hand, otherwise don't publish at all.
MIT