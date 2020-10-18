Choose from thousands of popular open source SVG icon packs and add them to your React projects easily with @meronex/icons .

Meronex icons is a react-icons fork, read here for credits and fork motivation.

DEMO & FEATURES

Preview site at icons.meronex.com

Features

Easily add an SVG icon as React component and modify the size, color, style, etc

Includes the most popular open source SVG icon sets

Import each icon independently preventing blowing up the bundle size

Fast search across all the icon packs Principles

Include as many useful and popular icon packs, we don't want to juggle between multiple libraries

Maintain backward compatibility, we don't want to refactor all our icons path due to a release

Do not assume tree shaking and allow both default and named exports, this should be left as choice

Do not bloat the node_modules folder and try to keep it within an acceptable range

Keep a reference to documentation site for each major release, we don't want to be forced to update because docs changed

Keep the project alive and ensure longevity, refactoring icons is neither fun nor productive

Roadmap

Check here.

Installation

Yarn

yarn add @meronex/icons

NPM

npm install @meronex/icons --save

Usage

Default import (use if you don't have tree shaking)

import FaBeer from '@meronex/icons/fa/FaBeer' ; class Question extends React . Component { render() { return < h3 > Lets go for a < FaBeer /> ? </ h3 > } }

Named import (use with tree shaking)

import { FaBeer } from '@meronex/icons/fa' ; class Question extends React . Component { render() { return < h3 > Lets go for a < FaBeer /> ? </ h3 > } }

View the documentation for further usage examples and how to use icons from other packages. NOTE: each Icon package has it's own subfolder under @meronex/icons you import from.

For example, to use an icon from Material Design, your import would be: import ICON_NAME from '@meronex/icons/md/ICON_NAME';

Configuration

You can configure react-icons props using React Context API.

Requires React 16.3 or higher.

import { IconContext } from "@meronex/icons" ; < IconContext.Provider value = {{ color: " blue ", className: " global-class-name " }}> < div > < FaFolder /> </ div > </ IconContext.Provider >

Key Default Notes color undefined (inherit) size 1em className undefined style undefined Can overwrite size and color attr undefined Overwritten by other attributes title undefined Icon description for accessibility

Adjustment CSS

From version 3, vertical-align: middle is not automatically given. Please use IconContext to specify className or specify an inline style.

Global Inline Styling

<IconContext.Provider value={{ style: { verticalAlign: 'middle' } }}>

Global className Styling

Component

<IconContext.Provider value={{ className: 'react-icons' }}>

CSS

.react-icons { vertical-align : middle; }

TypeScript native support

Dependencies on @types/@meronex/icons can be deleted.

Yarn

yarn remove @types/@meronex/icons

NPM

npm remove @types/@meronex/icons

Contributing

Development

yarn yarn submodule cd packages/react-icons yarn build

This project uses Conventional Commits format for the commit messages.

"build", "chore", "ci", "docs", "feat", "fix", "improve", "perf", "refactor", "revert", "style", "test",

Preview

The preview site is the meronex-icons website, built in NextJS.

cd packages/react-icons yarn build cd ../preview yarn start

Demo

The demo is a Create React App boilerplate with react-icons added as a dependency for easy testing.

cd packages/react-icons yarn build cd ../demo yarn start

How to add an icon set

1. Add new git submodule

From the main directory (where this file is located) run the following command:

cd packages/react-icons git submodule add --name <name> <git-repo-url-for-the-new-icon-set> packages/react-icons/src/icons/<name> yarn build

2. Modify README.md (this document)

yarn start Add the name, URL, and the license link to the table in the ##Icons section of this file. Keep the list in alphabetical order.

3. Modify packages/react-icons/src/icons/index.js

Add the object with the following structure:

{ id : "xy" , name : "e.g. Xenon Yellow Icons" , contents : [ { files : path.resolve(__dirname, "<relative-path-to-git-submodule>/<path-to-svg-icons>/<filter>" ), formatter : name => `Xy ${name} ` } ], projectUrl : "https://github.com/xy/xy-icons" , license : "Apache License Version 2.0" , licenseUrl : "http://www.apache.org/licenses/" }

to the icons array.

4. Once everything builds and looks right in the preview, create a pull request

Why React SVG components instead of fonts?

SVG is supported by all major browsers. With react-icons , you can serve only the needed icons instead of one big font file to the users, helping you to recognize which icons are used in your project.

Credits and motivation for the fork

This is a fork of react-icons and was created specifically to resolve the bundling size issue #154, see here.

It was meant to be used temporary until the fix PR merged upstream however due to the lack of activity at the react-icons repo, I have decided to put publish it as it could perhaps save others the patching time and effort I had to go through.

Why did you change the logo/theme for the preview site?

As I said that was initially meant for internal consumption, the bundle issue was a show stopper for us, I've submitted a PR which is not merged yet and this issue has been open for two plus years. I don't have time/desire to redo the preview site, so I just shared what I have.

Feel free to fork edit and host else where if you need to as I did.

What else did you change?

I've merged some open pull requests, added icons and fixed some performance issue with the preview site, more specifically:

Added Icon Sets flag-icon-css IcoMoon Free Simple Icons Logos VS Code Icons Remix Icons fill Heroicons BoxIcons

Merged open PRs Remove pId attribute from AI icons #310 Add support for stroke-based icons #284

Improved the preview site Show the icon set next to the titles Improve search performance by caching results Copy the entire absolute URL so it can be easily inserted



Do you plan to keep maintaining it?

Yes, this used internally in profit generating busienss and will be maintained long-term.

I'd rather have the changes merged upstream as I don't prefer fragmented react community, however this fork was essential due low activity in the main repo. My view on this that if you publish open source, then you've to be responsible for the longevity of it when others depend on it and willing to offer a hand, otherwise don't publish at all.

Related Projects

Licence

MIT