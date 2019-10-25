The easiest way to add responsive and customizable timelines to React apps.
View the documentation for detailed instructions and demos.
npm install @merc/react-timeline
# or
yarn add @merc/react-timeline
import React from 'react';
import {
Timeline,
Events,
UrlButton,
ImageEvent,
TextEvent,
YouTubeEvent,
} from '@merc/react-timeline';
export default function App() {
return (
<Timeline>
<Events>
<TextEvent date="1/1/19" text="**Markdown** is *supported*" />
<ImageEvent
date="4/13/19"
text="You can embed images..."
src="https://res.cloudinary.com/dovoq8jou/image/upload/v1564772194/jellyfish.jpg"
alt="jellyfish swimming"
credit="Photo by [@tavi004](https://unsplash.com/@tavi004)"
>
<div>
<UrlButton href="https://unsplash.com/search/photos/undersea">
View more undersea photos
</UrlButton>
</div>
</ImageEvent>
<YouTubeEvent
date="6/18/19"
id="6UnRHtwHGSE"
name="General Tso's Chicken recipe"
text="... and YouTube videos!"
/>
</Events>
</Timeline>
);
}