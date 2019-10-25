openbase logo
@merc/react-timeline

by Steven Mercatante
0.1.42

The easiest way to add a responsive and customizable timeline to React apps

Popularity

Downloads/wk

329

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

React Timeline

npm badge travis badge

The easiest way to add responsive and customizable timelines to React apps.

View the documentation for detailed instructions and demos.

Installation

npm install @merc/react-timeline
# or
yarn add @merc/react-timeline

Usage

import React from 'react';
import {
  Timeline,
  Events,
  UrlButton,
  ImageEvent,
  TextEvent,
  YouTubeEvent,
} from '@merc/react-timeline';

export default function App() {
  return (
    <Timeline>
      <Events>
        <TextEvent date="1/1/19" text="**Markdown** is *supported*" />

        <ImageEvent
          date="4/13/19"
          text="You can embed images..."
          src="https://res.cloudinary.com/dovoq8jou/image/upload/v1564772194/jellyfish.jpg"
          alt="jellyfish swimming"
          credit="Photo by [@tavi004](https://unsplash.com/@tavi004)"
        >
          <div>
            <UrlButton href="https://unsplash.com/search/photos/undersea">
              View more undersea photos
            </UrlButton>
          </div>
        </ImageEvent>

        <YouTubeEvent
          date="6/18/19"
          id="6UnRHtwHGSE"
          name="General Tso's Chicken recipe"
          text="... and YouTube videos!"
        />
      </Events>
    </Timeline>
  );
}

