Enzyme is an Ethereum-based protocol for decentralized on-chain asset management. It is a protocol for people or entities to manage their wealth & the wealth of others within a customizable and safe environment. Enzyme empowers anyone to set up, manage and invest in customized on-chain investment vehicles.
git clone [GIT_REPOSITORY_URL]
cd protocol
yarn install
yarn compile
First, create a
.env file by copying
.env.example. Input your Ethereum node endpoint info as-needed (generally, only setting
ETHEREUM_NODE_MAINNET is fine).
Then, you can run tests. The full test suite can be run with:
yarn test
Note that tests might fail on the first runs while building a cache for the fork block, due to timeout. Continue to run tests as-needed, which will build the cache.
See our contributing instructions.
Please note that all repositories hosted under this organization follow our Code of Conduct, make sure to review and follow it.
If you find a vulnerability that may affect live or testnet deployments, please send your report privately to security@enzyme.finance. Please DO NOT file a public issue.