@meetfranz/theme

by meetfranz
1.0.14 (see all)

Franz is a free messaging app for services like WhatsApp, Slack, Messenger and many more.

Documentation
175

GitHub Stars

4.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Franz 5

Build status Windows Build Status Mac & Linux Donate

Messaging app for WhatsApp, Slack, Telegram, HipChat, Hangouts and many many more.

Download Franz

👉 www.meetfranz.com

Or use homebrew (macOS only)

$ brew cask install franz

(Don't know homebrew? brew.sh)

Development

Preparations

Install Linux OS dependencies

Guide: Linux distribution specific dependencies

Fix native modules to match current electron node version

$ npm run rebuild

Install dependencies

Run the following command to install all dependencies, and link sibling modules with Franz.

$ npx lerna bootstrap

If you previously ran npm install it sometimes is necessary to delete your node_modules folder before running npx lerna bootstrap.

Run Franz Development App

Run these two commands simultaneously in different console tabs.

$ npm run dev
$ npm run start

Be aware that the development database will be reset regularly.

Packaging

$ npm run build

How can I support the project?

If you have found a bug that hasn't been reported yet or want to request a new feature, please open a new issue.

I need help?

Join the Franz community on Slack and get in touch with us.

Create your own plugins/recipes

You can find all the Information at the Plugins repository. For questions feel free to ask in the community Slack

License

Franz 5 is open-source licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.

