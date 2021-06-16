Messaging app for WhatsApp, Slack, Telegram, HipChat, Hangouts and many many more.
$ brew cask install franz
(Don't know homebrew? brew.sh)
Guide: Linux distribution specific dependencies
$ npm run rebuild
Run the following command to install all dependencies, and link sibling modules with Franz.
$ npx lerna bootstrap
If you previously ran
npm install it sometimes is necessary to delete your
node_modules folder before running
npx lerna bootstrap.
Run these two commands simultaneously in different console tabs.
$ npm run dev
$ npm run start
Be aware that the development database will be reset regularly.
$ npm run build
If you have found a bug that hasn't been reported yet or want to request a new feature, please open a new issue.
Join the Franz community on Slack and get in touch with us.
You can find all the Information at the Plugins repository. For questions feel free to ask in the community Slack
Franz 5 is open-source licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.