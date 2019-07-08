Create living prototypes with code components
Start with a minimal set of components to sketch concepts and iterate fast your team to create and enrich components, refine design and implemenation and compose a working, living prototype.
⚠️ This is the contributor documentation of Alva. Please refer to meetalva.io/doc/docs/guides for user docs.
>=8
>= 1.12
git clone https://github.com/meetalva/alva.git
cd alva
yarn
yarn tsc -b -w
# In a second terminal window
yarn webpack -w
# In a third terminal window
yarn alva
Execute commands in all applicable packages via
yarn lerna run [cmd]:
|Command
|Description
|test
|Run unit tests
|watch
|Rebuild on file changes
|build
|Build once
Feel free to dive in! Open an issue, submit a Pull Request or let’s discuss what should be next. ❤️
Alva follows the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.
Copyright 2017-present. Released under the MIT license.