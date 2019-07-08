openbase logo
@meetalva/analyzer-cli

by meetalva
1.0.1-alpha.4 (see all)

Create living prototypes with code components.

Readme

Meet Alva

Create living prototypes with code components

https://meetalva.io

Get Started | Let's chat | Website

Start with a minimal set of components to sketch concepts and iterate fast your team to create and enrich components, refine design and implemenation and compose a working, living prototype.

⚠️ This is the contributor documentation of Alva. Please refer to meetalva.io/doc/docs/guides for user docs.

Develop Alva

  • 🐢 🚀 Node.js >=8
  • 🌲 Git
  • 🐈 yarn >= 1.12
  • 🌐 Internet connection
git clone https://github.com/meetalva/alva.git
cd alva
yarn
yarn tsc -b -w

# In a second terminal window
yarn webpack -w

# In a third terminal window
yarn alva

Package commands

Execute commands in all applicable packages via yarn lerna run [cmd]:

CommandDescription
testRun unit tests
watchRebuild on file changes
buildBuild once

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue, submit a Pull Request or let’s discuss what should be next. ❤️

Alva follows the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.

Proudly powered by SinnerSchrader.

Copyright 2017-present. Released under the MIT license.

