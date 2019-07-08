Meet Alva

Create living prototypes with code components https://meetalva.io

Start with a minimal set of components to sketch concepts and iterate fast your team to create and enrich components, refine design and implemenation and compose a working, living prototype.

⚠️ This is the contributor documentation of Alva. Please refer to meetalva.io/doc/docs/guides for user docs.

Develop Alva

🐢 🚀 Node.js >=8

🌲 Git

🐈 yarn >= 1.12

🌐 Internet connection

git clone https://github.com/meetalva/alva.git cd alva yarn yarn tsc -b -w yarn webpack -w yarn alva

Package commands

Execute commands in all applicable packages via yarn lerna run [cmd] :

Command Description test Run unit tests watch Rebuild on file changes build Build once

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue, submit a Pull Request or let’s discuss what should be next. ❤️

Alva follows the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.

