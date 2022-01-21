CSS Selector Generator
npm install @medv/finder
Finder can be used via modules:
<script type="module">
import {finder} from 'https://medv.io/finder/finder.js'
</script>
import {finder} from '@medv/finder'
document.addEventListener('click', event => {
const selector = finder(event.target)
console.log(selector)
})
Example of generated selector:
.blog > article:nth-child(3) .add-comment
finder takes configuration object as second parameters. Here is example of all params with default values:
const selector = finder(event.target, {
root: document.body,
idName: (name) => true,
className: (name) => true,
tagName: (name) => true,
attr: (name, value) => false,
seedMinLength: 1,
optimizedMinLength: 2,
threshold: 1000,
maxNumberOfTries: 10_000,
})
root: Element
Root of search, defaults to
document.body.
idName: (name: string) => boolean
Check if this ID can be used. For example you can restrict using framework specific IDs:
const selector = finder(event.target, {
idName: name => !name.startsWith('ember')
})
className: (name: string) => boolean
Check if this class name can be used. For example you can restrict using is-* class names:
const selector = finder(event.target, {
className: name => !name.startsWith('is-')
})
tagName: (name: string) => boolean
Check if tag name can be used, same as
className.
attr: (name: string, value: string) => boolean
Check if attr name can be used.
seedMinLength: number
Minimum length of levels in fining selector. Starts from
1.
For more robust selectors give this param value around 4-5 depending on depth of you DOM tree.
If
finder hits
root this param is ignored.
optimizedMinLength: number
Minimum length for optimising selector. Starts from
2.
For example selector
body > div > div > p can be optimized to
body p.
threshold: number
Max number of selectors to check before falling into
nth-child usage.
Checking for uniqueness of selector is very costs operation, if you have DOM tree depth of 5, with 5 classes on each level,
that gives you more than 3k selectors to check.
finder uses two step approach so it's reaching this threshold in some cases twice.
Default
1000 is good enough in most cases.
maxNumberOfTries: number
Max number of tries when we do the optimization. It is a trade-off between optimization and efficiency.
Default
10_000 is good enough in most cases.
Generate the unique selectors in your browser by using Chrome Extension