@mediainstinctgroup/jest-sonar-reporter

jest-sonar-reporter is a custom results processor for Jest. The processor converts Jest's output into Sonar's generic test data format.
Using npm:
$ npm i -D jest-sonar-reporter
Using yarn:
$ yarn add -D jest-sonar-reporter
Configure Jest in your
package.json to use
jest-sonar-reporter as a custom results processor.
{
"jest": {
"testResultsProcessor": "jest-sonar-reporter"
}
}
Configure Sonar to import the test results. Add the
sonar.testExecutionReportPaths property to your
sonar-project.properties file.
sonar.testExecutionReportPaths=test-report.xml
To customize the reporter you can use
package.json to store the configuration.
Create a
jestSonar entry like this:
{
"jestSonar": {}
}
You can customize the following options:
reportPath This will specify the path to put the report in.
reportFile This will specify the file name of the report.
indent This will specify the indentation to format the report.
{
"jestSonar": {
"reportPath": "reports",
"reportFile": "test-reporter.xml",
"indent": 4
}
}
Important: Don't forget to update
sonar.testExecutionReportPathswhen you use a custom path and file name.
Sonarqube 5.6.x does not support Generic Test Data however it has a Generic Test Coverage plugin which offers similar functionality.
If you have the plugin installed on Sonarqube, you can configure this reporter to produce files in supported format.
{
"jestSonar": {
"sonar56x": true
}
}
Configure Sonar to import the test results. Add the
sonar.genericcoverage.unitTestReportPaths property to your
sonar-project.properties file.
sonar.genericcoverage.unitTestReportPaths=test-report.xml
To support different environments add the
env property to the configuration and overwrite the value of the option you want to modify for the specific environment.
You can overwrite the following configuration options:
reportPath,
reportFile,
indent,
sonar56x
For example: Overwrite the path were the report will be stored.
{
"jestSonar": {
"reportPath": "reports",
"reportFile": "test-reporter.xml",
"indent": 4,
"env": {
"test": {
"reportPath": "reports-test"
}
}
}
}
Use the
NODE_ENV variable to activate the environment specific configuration.
NODE_ENV=test npm run test
Using npm:
$ npm run test
Using yarn:
$ yarn run test
$ sonar-scanner
This project uses the MIT licence.