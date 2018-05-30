Disclaimer: This project is not longer directly extended or improved by the author Jonathan Casarrubias, though any PRs improving or extending the SDK Builder are continuously being accepted and integrated in a weekly basis. Therefore, this module keeps growing as long as the community keeps sending patches.
The @mean-expert/loopback-sdk-builder is a community driven module forked from the official
loopback-sdk-angular and refactored to support Angular 2+.
The LoopBack SDK Builder will explore your LoopBack Application and will automatically build everything you need to start writing your Angular 2 Applications right away. From Interfaces and Models to API Services and Real-time communications.
NOTE: This sdk builder is not compatible with LoopBack 4.
$ cd to/loopback/project
$ npm install --save-dev @mean-expert/loopback-sdk-builder
Most of the PRs fixing any reported issue or adding a new functionality are being accepted.
Use the development branch to create a new branch from. If adding new features a new unit test will be expected, though most of the patches nowadays are small fixes or tweaks that usually won't require a new test.
A new campaing to call developers to register as beta testers for the OnixJS Single Sign-On Service is active now. This campaing will be running during the month of June 2018, allowing all of those registered users to have early access during closed beta.
Register now and get the chance to have an unlimited annual enterprise membership for free.
Technology References:
Discuss features and ask questions on @johncasarrubias at Twitter.