LoopBack SDK Builder

Disclaimer: This project is not longer directly extended or improved by the author Jonathan Casarrubias, though any PRs improving or extending the SDK Builder are continuously being accepted and integrated in a weekly basis. Therefore, this module keeps growing as long as the community keeps sending patches.

The @mean-expert/loopback-sdk-builder is a community driven module forked from the official loopback-sdk-angular and refactored to support Angular 2+.

The LoopBack SDK Builder will explore your LoopBack Application and will automatically build everything you need to start writing your Angular 2 Applications right away. From Interfaces and Models to API Services and Real-time communications.

NOTE: This sdk builder is not compatible with LoopBack 4.

Installation

$ cd to/loopback/project $ npm install --save-dev @mean-expert/loopback-sdk-builder

Documentation

LINK TO WIKI DOCUMENTATION

Contribute

Most of the PRs fixing any reported issue or adding a new functionality are being accepted.

Use the development branch to create a new branch from. If adding new features a new unit test will be expected, though most of the patches nowadays are small fixes or tweaks that usually won't require a new test.

OIDC-SSO Service

A new campaing to call developers to register as beta testers for the OnixJS Single Sign-On Service is active now. This campaing will be running during the month of June 2018, allowing all of those registered users to have early access during closed beta.

Closed beta access will be active starting from July 2018.

Register now and get the chance to have an unlimited annual enterprise membership for free.

[REQUEST EARLY ACCESS HERE]

Technology References:

OnixJS : Enterprise Grade NodeJS Platform implementing Industry Standards & Patterns in order to provide the best Connectivity, Stability, High-Availability and High-Performance.

: Enterprise Grade NodeJS Platform implementing Industry Standards & Patterns in order to provide the best Connectivity, Stability, High-Availability and High-Performance. Single Sign-On (SSO) : Is a property of access control of multiple related, yet independent, software systems. With this property, a user logs in with a single ID and password to gain access to a connected system or systems without using different usernames or passwords, or in some configurations seamlessly sign on at each system.

: Is a property of access control of multiple related, yet independent, software systems. With this property, a user logs in with a single ID and password to gain access to a connected system or systems without using different usernames or passwords, or in some configurations seamlessly sign on at each system. OpenID Connect (OIDC): OpenID Connect 1.0 is a simple identity layer on top of the OAuth 2.0 protocol. It allows Clients to verify the identity of the End-User based on the authentication performed by an Authorization Server, as well as to obtain basic profile information about the End-User in an interoperable and REST-like manner.

Discuss features and ask questions on @johncasarrubias at Twitter.